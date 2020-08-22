Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me
- 65,886 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,922
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Roadster! This car is in excellent condition inside and out! This car looks and drives as if it was just delivered from the factory! It's loaded with options including a 5.0L V8 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Seats, Center Console Telephone, Leather Seats, AC, and more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112. Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call us at 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67E3RF085937
Stock: COC7142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 72,557 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$10,950
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
1994 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Roadster 5.0L V8, 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Excellent Miles !! ONLY 72,557 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! Glacier White Exterior w/Matching Hardtop Ash Premium Perforated Leather Interior !! Matching Aluminum Hard Top !! Great Mileage !! Excellent Condition !! Looking for an incredibly luxurious and elegant, well maintained Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Roadster? The SL has been the car that all would-be Mercedes-Benz owners have aspired to for more than 50 years. The R129 Series SLs from Mercedes-Benz built between 1990 and 2002 represent a lot of car for not a lot of money. The R129 series SLs are complex, modern cars. They contain, what is claimed to be, the first fully automated soft top in the auto industry, no levers to move or mechanisms to unlock. You simply push the button on the console and the top disappears into a well behind the trunk, leaving plenty of cargo space available for those would be golf clubs. !! Power Adj. Front Premium Perforated Leather Seats with Memory and Multi-Level Heating !! Leather Wrapped Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel !! Burl Walnut Interior Trim !! Outside, the exterior of this SL500 stands tall for its age. This 1994 SL500 features a gorgeous Glacier White exterior with black soft top. Exterior features include Driver and Passenger power heated body colored door mirrors, electric mirrors, front fog lights, wash/wipe headlight cleaners and twin complex surface halogen bulb headlights. !! BOSE Premium Antitheft-Coded AM/FM Stereo/Weather Band Radio & Auto Reverse Cassette Player, Auto Speed-Dependent Volume Adjustment & 6-Speakers !! As expected, the stunning interior is equally as clean. No doubt about it, this Benz was well maintained and pampered. This is a Non-Smoker!! The steering wheel is leather-covered, and in excellent shape, wood and leather trimmed doors, dash, shift knob and center console add to the upscale furnishings found throughout this impressively rich and ultra-luxurious interior. Leather seats are in great shape, dash and door trim are all in excellent condition. All interior functions operate as they should and we've made sure the power convertible functions smoothly with no interruptions or leaks of any kind. This exquisite 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Roadster is in excellent condition inside and out. !! 16in Classic Silver Alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot ZR Performace Radials All-Around w/Fullsize Matching Spare !! Front Fog Lights !! Power Heated Auto Dim Exterior Mirrors !! Halogen Headlamps & Heated Washing System w/Wipers !! All that's missing is you in the drivers seat, call us now and lets deal on this excellent luxury roadster. We welcome pre-buy inspection of all units. Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368. Support with shipping & financing are available. Autoquest USA has been in business for 28 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). We are not responsible for vehicle inspections findings, on vehicle sold out of the state of Florida. While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67E3RF089650
Stock: 089650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,684 miles
$5,935
D Dahle Mazda of Murray - Murray / Utah
Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck History Report, VERY VERY CLEAN MUST SEE AND DRIVE, SL 320, 2D Convertible, 3.2L I6 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, Gray, gray Leather. D. Dahle Mazda's Cash and Carry is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These vehicles typically are traded in by customers who have been driving them on a daily basis. To save you the expense these vehicles are not run through are shop and are sold without a warranty. They are offered for a limited time only 14-21 days. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any benefits or warranty coverage. Why Cash and Carry, Simply put our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. For more vehicles in this category visit ddahlemazda.com.D. Dahle Mazda's Cash and Carry is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These vehicles typically are traded in by customers who have been driving them on a daily basis. They are offered for a limited time only 14-21 days. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any benefits or warranty coverage. Why Cash and Carry, Simply put our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. For more vehicles in this category visit Ddahlemazda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA63E4RF101228
Stock: U14178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 81,553 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL500 for your consideration. It is powered by a 5.0L V8 motor which is paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. The 5.0L V8 packs a serious punch with 315 horsepower and 347lb-ft of torque. The exterior of the car is finished in Polar White over an Alpaca Grey interior. Accenting they grey leather is a wood-paneled center console and dark grey dashboard. This Mercedes is loaded full of all sorts of features that would be expected on a car from the mid-90s. Some highlights include automatic climate control, air conditioning, AM/FM/CD radio, power top, power roll bar, power windows, power locks, and power seats. This Mercedes-Benz was the best of the best when it came to the combination of luxury, performance, and the convertible driving experience. This example has received plenty of maintenance recently. Since 2019 it has received a new convertible top, new tires, new brakes, engine wiring harness, and distributor. All of this put together means a strong running and driving car. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67E8SF115696
Stock: P4372 R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,520 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,500
Good To Go Auto Sales - McDonough / Georgia
Great car runs great current Emissions and current oil service. Everything works leather is in good shape . We have both the Hard Top and the power soft top. The soft top has a small leak in front with the hydraulics. Great Low Miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67E0SF125204
Stock: 11297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- 113,232 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,988
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
FRESH TRADE IN!!! 1996 MERCEDES SL 320. V6 LITER 302 HP. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. CLEAN CARFAX. NO ACCIDENTS. VERY LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR. VERY WELL MAINTAINED. NO RIPS OR TEARS IN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY. HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE. HEATED SEATS. BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM. CRUISE CONTROL. KEY LESS ENTRY. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA63F7TF130609
Stock: 130609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,663 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,950
Gunbarrel Import Motors, Inc. - Niwot / Colorado
This 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL Class 2dr SL Class 2dr Roadster 3.2L features a 3.2L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. The vehicle is Teal with a Beige MB TEX interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Only 41k miles! Same owner since 2008 and 15k miles. We have serviced since then and have the records. Locally owned, non smoker and well cared for. Removable hard top, power soft top. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, MB TEX Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Removable Hard Top, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Jon Jelosek at 303-652-3040 or giminc1@qwestoffice.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA63F6TF131718
Stock: 1654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-10-2016
- 85,324 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Rick Hendrick Toyota - Fayetteville / North Carolina
In Good Shape. 744 exterior and 268 interior, SL500 trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $13,440. Leather Seats, Convertible Hardtop, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, PANORAMA ROOF, XENON GAS-DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS.PRICED TO MOVEWas $13,440. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $89,900*.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Premium Sound System, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Mirrors, Alarm, Traction Control.OPTION PACKAGESPANORAMA ROOF, XENON GAS-DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS. Mercedes-Benz SL500 with 744 exterior and 268 interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 315 HP at 5600 RPM*.WHY BUY FROM USYou can buy with confidence knowing that you are buying from a Member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. A free CARFAX report - a $34.99 value - on each vehicle we sell. Please call or come in for your personal demonstration of ths superb vehicle! Rick Hendrick Toyota also wants you to know that we have a safeguards policy for any non public information we share, please ask for details.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67F9VF151698
Stock: Z7623A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 81,376 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
Sherm's Store - Ogden / Utah
1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class*For Those in the Market for a Serious Convertible Roadster at an Exciting Price Range,**This is It!**Call in or Come and Make Your Claim Today.**801-621-7177*Standard Features Include:Gloss Black in Color, Rear Wheel Drive, Convertible Soft Top, Fog Lamps, Heated Power Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Driver/Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Premium Leather Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks/Windows, A/C, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, Premium Sound System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, and the Mercedes Feel that is to be Expected from this Model.We have also included our 30 Day 1000 Mile limited warranty to give you added peace of mind in your new purchase! We are a Family Owned and Operated Independent Auto Dealer that has become a household name by serving Utah from the same location for Over 47 Years! We specialize in vehicles that have had excellent care and are vehicles you will be proud to own! We agent for the majority of Credit Unions as a Preferred Dealer and we NEVER mark up your interest rate! What you qualify for is what you get! Ask around most likely someone you know has bought from us! We may be small and family owned but love being a high volume car dealership! Always Fair Prices, Only Clean Titles, Incredible Customer Service and as always with every vehicle we sell you get a fresh service, a full tank of gas, and both sets of keys! We Love Our Customers and We Love Trades! ANY YEAR MAKE OR MODEL!!!Call Us, Stop By, or Visit Us Online!Sherm's Store The Car Store3240 Washington Blvd.Ogden, Ut. 84401www.shermsstore.comsherms@shermsstore.com801-621-7177
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67F8WF158367
Stock: 13019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 63,400 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,900
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
One Owner Clean Carfax Local Dallas Car serviced very regularly.Sport Package Black on Parchment .AMG Factory Chrome wheels. SPORT PKG ($4970.00).this is a Garage kept local Dallas Car with perfect service records .Both Top . No accidents reported to CARFAX No damage reported to CARFAX CARFAX 1-Owner vehicle 29 Service history records Personal vehicle 63,400 Last reported odometer reading This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Go topless! This convertible is perfect way to open up more fun in your daily commute or your weekend adventures. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This SL-Class was gently driven and it shows. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67F0WF166964
Stock: WF166964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 71,417 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL500 for your consideration. IT is powered by 5.0L V8 motor which sends power to the rear wheels through a strong shifting automatic transmission. The exterior is finished in a clean coat of black paint that shows some imperfections, but overall is in good condition. Matching the rest of the exterior, the wheels have been painted black to make for a very aggressive all-black finish. Inside the vehicle is a tan leather interior with all of the luxury features you would expect to find on a top-of-the-line luxury car from the late 90s. Some of these features include power seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, airbags, and many more. It should be noted that this car does have a rebuilt salvage title, but it drives straight and true. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67F8WF161639
Stock: B3214 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,947 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,963
Mossy of Picayune GM Superstore - Picayune / Mississippi
*GOOD BRAKES*, GOOD TIRES, *LOCAL TRADE*, *AUTOBUTLER PROTECTION APPLIED*, *LEATHER*, ALL PRE-OWNED PRICED WELL BELOW NADA RETAIL!, *0 Accidents Reported*, 2D Convertible, 6.0L V12, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black, Beige Beige Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rearview mirror memory, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. 2D Convertible6.0L V12
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA76F2WF157898
Stock: 157898Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 137,709 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Krug Auto Sales - Dayton / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA67F6WF166578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,493 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,997
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL! GORGEOUS SL500 ROADSTER IN NICE SHAPE! TWO OWNER CAR CURRENT OWNERS HAVE OWNED THIS CAR SINCE 2002. EXTREMELY WELL SERVICED CAR RUNS AND DRIVES VERY NICE. COMES WITH FACTORY HARD TOP AND CANVAS SOFT TOP IS IN NICE SHAPE. EXTERIOR IS PAINTED IN WHITE WITH BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR. OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:5.0L V8 ENGINE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION RADIO CRUISE CONTROL CLIMATE CONTROL POWER FRONT MEMORY SEATS BOSE AUDIO 17 WHEELS WITH MICHELIN TIRES BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM POWER WINDOWS FIRST AID KIT BOONS & MANUALS AND MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA68F4XF178647
Stock: C8647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,966 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,490
Bourne's Auto Center - South Easton / Massachusetts
LEATHER SEATS, AND TRUNK RELEASE REMOTE. LOW MILES FOR A 1999! This 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible w/Optional Color Matched Hard Top Incl has a sharp Lunar Blue Metallic exterior and a super clean Tan interior! Bourne's Auto Center was voted DealerRater Dealer of the year in 2020, 2018 and 2015, DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction awards in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, Massachusetts Quality Dealer of the Year for 2010-2011 and Auto Dealer Monthly named Bourne's Auto Center the largest independent dealer in Massachusetts in Volume! It's all because here at Bourne's, we know we have the best cars at the best prices, and to prove it each vehicle qualifies for a 90 day or 3,750 mile powertrain warranty at no additional cost! You'll love our no haggle, no pressure buying experience at our family-owned and operated dealership in Easton, Massachusetts. Ask us about our First Time Buyer's Program!!! **Price Does Not Include Standard $479 Documentation Fee** . **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA68F1XF185927
Stock: 64420C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 104,112 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,900
Wally's Wholesale - Manakin Sabot / Virginia
We purchased it live from a local individual who owned it for 6 years. It was and has been very well taken care of. The top does not work but everything else does. We do not have a Mercedes mechanic around so we are selling it like it is. Please come drive it make us an offer. We were told by the person we bought it from that the part and repair is not more than 600 dollars. This is a rare fun car that is not seen very often, if you're looking for a classic convertible for your weekend cruises than this is the car for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA68F5XF184103
Stock: 998086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,176 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,500
Peterson Motorcars - West Palm Beach / Florida
$86,000 MSRP! SL2 package! Both tops in excellent condition! Clean carfax, non smoker, Florida car, carfax certified, power seats, memory seats, Magma Red exterior, Java Nappa Leather, xenon headlamps, heated seats, bose soundsystem, 6 disk cd changer, power convertible soft top, power mirrors, cruise control and so much more! call 561 371 5504 or visit www.PetersonMotorcars.com for more information today! PETERSON MOTORCARS LUXURY USED CARS FOR SALE WEST PALM BEACH FL 33409 - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Full Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Removable Hard Top, Vanity Mirrors - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA68F9YF191606
Stock: X191606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 32,405 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$25,880
BMW of Akron - Akron / Ohio
SL500 trim. ONLY 32,405 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Convertible Hardtop, HEATED SEATS, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound System. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels OPTION PACKAGES: HEATED SEATS. OUR OFFERINGS: Come Experience the Value That Money Just Can't Buy. Serving Northeast Ohio luxury automotive needs since 1975, BMW of Akron is a BMW dealership located near Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Find competitive BMW lease specials and BMW finance specials at www.BMWAkron.com Questions about a vehicle? Call us at 330-762-0791. We look forward to connecting with you! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Hardtop, Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBFA68F42F201479
Stock: STK550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
