Vehicle overview

For years, the classic roadster to own was the Mercedes 450SL. From 1973 to 1989, Mercedes peddled so many of these convertibles to the rich and famous that they became as ubiquitous as cocaine vials at high-society social events. Then, Mercedes revamped its classic, upping the technological ante by light years over the old car. The redone SL has been available in three styles since then; 320, 500 and 600 Series droptops.

The SL600 is a whompin' V12 two-door roadster. The SL isn't merely a S600 coupe with no roof. It is lighter, more nimble, and based on the SL-Class of roadsters. The bloodline it shares with the gargantuan S-Class is the 6.0-liter V12 that makes 389 horsepower and moves the car with authority. Stuffed into the SL, the V12 is a better performer and costs less than its big brother coupe, but at a stupendous $123,000, that's kind of a moot point.

The...ahem, lowly SL320 and SL500 are the more reasonably priced and more popular Mercedes roadsters. Prices for the SL320 and SL500 fell dramatically in 1995. The SL320, which was base priced at $95,000 in 1994, is starting at about $80,000 this year. Likewise, the SL500 fell nearly 10 grand to $90,000. So, do you get less car for your smaller payment? No. The SL320 and SL500 have gained equipment since then.

We don't think you should go for the SL600. The SL500 is just as good, and better in some respects, than its more muscular brother. And with your savings you could get a Jeep Grand Cherokee for the kids to take to Keg-A-Beer University in the fall. In fact, with the soon-to-be-released SLK on the way, it doesn't make sense to buy any of these big beasties. The SLK is faster than the SL320, has a convertible hardtop, and costs less than half what M-B is asking for its SL320.