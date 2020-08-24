Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California

Lexus of Thousand Oaks is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 only has 24mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550. Well-known by many, the SL-Class has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class: The 2014 SL-Class is a two-seat sports car with a generous helping of luxury and comfort. Starting at about $105,000, the car is truly in the luxury category. However drivers are treated to some of the best technology available. The car features a powerful engine, a very willing chassis and a clever folding hard top. Interesting features of this model are Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship and luxury, Outstanding performance, and elegant, understated styling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDJK7DA1EF025560

Stock: LP8222

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020