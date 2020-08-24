Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale Near Me
- 18,234 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$41,800$6,277 Below Market
EastBay Motorcars - San Ramon / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA5EF027795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,357 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$35,367$2,679 Below Market
Lexus of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Lexus of Thousand Oaks is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 only has 24mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550. Well-known by many, the SL-Class has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class: The 2014 SL-Class is a two-seat sports car with a generous helping of luxury and comfort. Starting at about $105,000, the car is truly in the luxury category. However drivers are treated to some of the best technology available. The car features a powerful engine, a very willing chassis and a clever folding hard top. Interesting features of this model are Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship and luxury, Outstanding performance, and elegant, understated styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA1EF025560
Stock: LP8222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55049,394 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$39,900$2,947 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs - Palm Springs / California
This Certified Pre-Owned SL550, comes with $8,250 in factory options, MSRP was $115,875. Comes with factory options like, Steel Grey Metallic $720- Grey MB-Tex. Premium 1 Package: $3,870, COMAND w/Navigation and Voice Control, SiriusXM Radio, Power Rear-Window Sunshade, Sport Package: Lowered Sport Suspension, Sport Bodystyling, Radiator grill with central star, Comfort Suspension, Rear Deck Spoiler $350, Comfort Box $290, Rearview Camera, 3-Spoke Sport Steering Wheel $260, Power Tilt / Sliding Panorama Sunroof $1,090, Grey Roof Liner, Black Ash Wood, 18-Inch AMG Wheels $500, harman/kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, SULEV (PZEV) emission package. Posted price expires at midnight daily. This vehicle is backed by one of the most comprehensive certified pre-owned warranties available -- now with unlimited mileage. Every Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with unparalleled peace of mind. For starters, its covered by any remaining portion of the Mercedes-Benz four-year/50,000 mile* New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Then, the MBCPO Limited Warranty provides comprehensive vehicle coverage for another 12 months -- now, with unlimited miles. Coverage extends to the engine and powertrain, steering, suspension, brakes (excluding wear of discs and pads), electrical system, climate control system, and more.** *Whichever comes first. **Please see Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs for a copy of the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Warranty. When you choose a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Mercedes-Benz, you get much more than an extraordinary automobile. You get industry-leading coverage -- which now includes unlimited mileage with all CPO warranties.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA9EF027220
Stock: M15277A2
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 20,941 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$72,000
Mercedes-Benz of Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
OptionsB06 Silver Painted Brake Calipers289 Wood/Leather Steering Wheel $590415 Panorama Roof61U DINAMICA Headliner - Black731 Burl Walnut Wood Trim793 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke WheelMars Red 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Clean CARFAX.Call us at 303-738-7700 All Mercedes-Benz of Littleton vehicles are fully inspected. We have been in business for over 20 years selling and servicing luxury vehicles in Littleton Colorado. We will do everything we can to earn your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA3EF029768
Stock: P7621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 40,719 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,594$216 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz Of Reno - Reno / Nevada
Driver Assistance Package Night View Assist Plus Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Leather Seats Navigation System Illuminated Door Sills Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Convertible Hardtop Black; Leather Upholstery Burl Walnut Wood Trim Grey Headliner Mars Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA1EF023498
Stock: EF023498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 43,488 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,995$1,891 Below Market
California Car Company - Brea / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA6EF028521
Stock: 28521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,599 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$72,500
Richards Motocars - Malden / Massachusetts
Established 1966! - 19/20 Wheels ( AMG 10-SPOKE, FORGED ) / DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE ( DISTRONIC PLUS with PRE-SAFE Brake, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist ) / CARBON FIBER SPOILER / NAVIGATION SYSTEM / HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS / HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM / REAR-VIEW CAMERA /// 'AS NEW' SHOWROOM QUALITY CONDITION!!! - Contact internet sales at 781-322-6600 or sales@richardsmotorcars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EAXEF029914
Stock: EF029914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 25,465 miles
$46,998
CarMax Arlington/Ft. Worth - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DAXEF024360
Stock: 19196088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,571 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$39,997
Jaguar White Plains - Elmsford / New York
Sport Wheel Package Silk Beige/Espresso Brown; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery Diamond White Metallic Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Leather Seats Navigation System Illuminated Door Sills Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Convertible Hardtop Beige Headliner Burl Walnut Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Roadster AMG package. This vehicle is a wow! Very clean inside and out. Schedule your test drive. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA5EF023262
Stock: EF023262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 38,668 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$41,998
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DAXEF022804
Stock: 19339979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,970 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,594
Rick Hendrick BMW - Charleston / South Carolina
Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 62,970! Entertainment System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, SILK BEIGE/ESPRESSO BROWN, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine, NIGHT VIEW ASSIST PLUSKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Convertible Hardtop, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESDRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE DISTRONIC PLUS w/PRE-SAFE Brake, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, NIGHT VIEW ASSIST PLUS, SPORT WHEEL PACKAGE Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Fr x 19" x 9.5" Rr AMG 5-Spoke, Sport Steering Wheel, Sport Brake System, Tires: 255/35R19 Fr & 285/30R19 Rr High Performance Run flat, SPLITVIEW, SILK BEIGE/ESPRESSO BROWN, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY: sun-reflecting premium leather on seats, armrests and center console w/contrast stitching and piping, WOOD/LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, HYACINTH RED METALLIC. Mercedes-Benz SL 550 with Hyacinth Red Metallic exterior and Silk Beige/Espresso Brown interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 429 HP at 5250 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS ARE SAYING"Materials quality is exemplary, with nary a compromise to be found, and the attention to detail is remarkable. the latest generation's layout could be Mercedes Benz's best all-around effort yet." -Edmunds.com.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA9EF028657
Stock: P32715A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 20,893 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$46,997
MAC Cars - New Castle / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA1EF021914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,152 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,999
Mercedes-Benz of Flemington - Flemington / New Jersey
WOW - This 2014 SL550 is the real deal! Extremely clean - Well Equipped & in GREAT Shape both cosmetically and Mechanically! Freshly serviced by MB Technicians, this SL is PERFECT for your Sunday DrivesWHY BUY FROM USHave you been looking for a luxury auto dealership that won't merely sell you a fine car but also cater to your needs in a personalized environment? That's exactly what you'll get when you shop at Mercedes-Benz of Flemington. We're a boutique luxury dealership, serving drivers near Clinton, Whitehouse Station, Ringoes, Frenchtown, and Stockton, and we're committed to delivering excellence and 100% customer satisfaction to everyone who steps foot on our premium facility.OPTION PACKAGESMAGIC SKY CONTROL, SPORT WHEEL PACKAGE Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Fr x 19" x 9.5" Rr AMG 5-Spoke, Sport Steering Wheel, Sport Brake System, Tires: 255/35R19 Fr & 285/30R19 Rr High Performance Run flat, BLACK, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY: sun-reflecting premium leather on seats, armrests and center console w/contrast stitching and piping, WOOD/LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleVEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com's review says "Materials quality is exemplary, with nary a compromise to be found, and the attention to detail is remarkable. the latest generation's layout could be Mercedes Benz's best all-around effort yet.".Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA0EF022181
Stock: 20142181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 36,832 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,999
Ultimo Motors - Warrenville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA0EF027931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,117 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$57,888$11,661 Below Market
Grieco Chevrolet - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Recent Arrival! *CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE*, *LEATHER*, *NAVIGATION*, *BLUETOOTH*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, All Books, Keys & Service Records, Premium Sound System, *LOCAL TRADE*, Active Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Blind-Spot Monitors, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Touchscreen Controls, AMG, AMG RED INTERIOR AND RIMS. 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMGÂ Base Black Odometer is 9891 miles below market average! Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale has always been a family business that cares about delivering the best possible purchase and service experience to our customers. Thank you for considering Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to serving you for many years to come. All prices plus dealer installed equipment or accessories and based on financing being obtained with Grieco Chevrolet Fort Lauderdale. See dealer for complete details. All prices reflect nine hundred ninety eight cash or trade. Must Finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees. Chevrolet service oil change and multi-point vehicle inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7EA5DF019063
Stock: PCF6228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 33,681 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$44,900$7,570 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Mercedes-Benz SL 500 White Arrow Edition Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to present this immaculate Mercedes-Benz SL 500. Finished in designo Diamond White over Black Nappa Leather Leather, the SL 500 has been carefully driven by two previous owners. Expertly maintained by Authorized Mercedes-Benz Dealers, it is in pristine condition inside and out. This SL 500 is 1 of only 400 White Arrow Editions produced for the U.S. market. This SL 500 has been equipped with: - White Arrow Edition Package ($10,125) - Black Nappa Leather with Platinum White Accents ($900) - designo Diamond White Paint ($795) If you are in the market for a Mercedes-Benz SL 500, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA0FF032534
Stock: FM318448A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 26,951 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$41,000$5,416 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$124,905 ORIGINAL MSRP**BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE($6,400)**PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE($4,900)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE($2,950)**MAGIC SKY CONTROL($2,500)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**BACKUP CAMERA**PREMIUM WHEELS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK7DA2DF002058
Stock: 16414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 31,622 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,999$5,982 Below Market
Crest Honda - Nashville / Tennessee
Only 17,486 Miles! Boasts 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz SL-Class boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS, SPORT WHEEL PACKAGE, PREMIUM I PACKAGE.*This Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *DESIGNO BLACK PIANO LACQUER TRIM, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Fr & 18" x 9.5" Rr Twin 5-Spoke, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 7-Speed Automatic -inc: Touch Shift, Tracker System, Tires: P255/40R18 95Y Fr & P285/35R18 97Y Rr -inc: High-performance run flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by Edmunds: Effortless acceleration; impeccably trimmed and relatively spacious interior; retractable glass-roof hardtop; standard features galore; relaxed ride; capable handling.* Mercedes Benz of Nashville *Mercedes Benz of Nashville is proud to be the largest Mercedes dealership in the Nashville area! Mercedes Benz of Nashville is located at 630 Bakers Bridge Ave. Nashville, TN 37067. Our dealership sets the standard high and has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. It is this commitment to excellence that makes our customer service not only our promise to you; it is our mission!*Sonic Price*The dealership experience should be simple and straightforward. That’s why each of our vehicles features a Sonic Price. Our price is based on the selling price of similar vehicles in our community. Accurate and in line with what you have researched. It is a great way to eliminate the time consuming, back-and-forth negotiation. Sonic Price removes uncertainty and stress so you can enjoy buying your next car. So give us a call or search our new, used or certified inventory to find the right vehicle for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDJK6FA7FF034658
Stock: TFF034658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
