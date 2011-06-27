Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,107
|$8,300
|$9,505
|Clean
|$5,527
|$7,516
|$8,603
|Average
|$4,368
|$5,948
|$6,799
|Rough
|$3,209
|$4,380
|$4,995
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,528
|$14,023
|$15,946
|Clean
|$9,529
|$12,699
|$14,433
|Average
|$7,530
|$10,049
|$11,406
|Rough
|$5,532
|$7,400
|$8,380