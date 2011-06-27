Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Consumer Reviews
Love this 2009 CLS550C!
This is our first MB....but not our last! What a great car!! Style, looks!!!! Everything is good except getting in and out, but I will sacrifice that for the Roofline and stealth handling. Very comfortable car! Drove to Chicago from our home in Phoenix...loved every mile!!!! I am now looking to purchase another one. A CLS63 AMG..... Great bang for the buck! This car doesn't take a backseat to any BMW, or otherwise!!
Fine, fine machine!
Have only had it 2 weeks but I am smitten. Muscular agressive stance. Swooping lines make the car look like its going fast even when its standing still. Start the engine and hear / feel the 400 hp wanting to lurch forward. Superb performance all round. Throttle, steering and brakes are so finely tuned you can pick any point on the road and PUT the car right where you want it. Technology is highly advanced, and much easier to use than BMW's "iDrive". It handles much better than a BMW 5 series and the sound proofing is much better as well. My wife rode in the back seat of the BMW 5 series and this Benz was hands down the more comfy quiet ride.
Definitely a Home Run
This car was everything I had hoped it to be. Very luxurious interior and exterior styling to die for. I have never had a car that drew so many positive comments. Women seem to love the styling. Performance for such a heavy car is amazing and really does push you back in your seat. Gas mileage although not great is more than acceptable and I hit 27 mpg on the highway --not bad. Handling is good but would like to have had an AMG handling package as an option and a AMG exhaust which has an unbelievable sound. Only had one problem and that was the rear air suspension had to be replaced. Hopefully this is not a potential issue for this car. Overall I love this car.
I Traded 06 Porsche 911S for CLS 63 AMG
I traded my almost new 2006 Porsche 911S for my new CLS 63 AMG for THREE reasons; 1. My kids were getting too big for the back seats in the Porsche! 2. The CLS 63 AMG is MUCH quicker than the Porsche! 3. My CLS is a much nicer daily driver than my Porsche -- and it's still a head-turner, especially in black!
Best car we ever owned
Always been Audi fan but when CLS got out could not resist - and have no regrets despite rather high price tag. Starts a bit slow but then jumps like its power has no limit; holds road very well, unsurpassed comfort and attention to details, and last but not least - real head turner
