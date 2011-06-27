  1. Home
2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • World-class luxury and interior materials, groundbreaking safety features, global cachet, a technological tour de force.
  • No featherweight, long doors make it difficult to exit vehicle in small parking spaces.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class, comprising the CL550, CL600 and CL63 AMG, sets the standard for touring coupes with its class-topping blend of luxury, technology, performance and safety.

Vehicle overview

In France, the term "haute couture" is protected by law. The phrase is reserved for those fashion designers whose custom-made designs set trends around the world and grace runways from Paris to Milan. But who could resist applying that term to the trend-setting 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class? From the fashion and design house of Mercedes-Benz, this haute couture large luxury coupe arrives in three variants: the anything-but-base CL550, the V12-powered CL600 and the racy CL63 AMG.

The Mercedes-Benz CL-Class has been fully redesigned this year and is based on a modified S-Class sedan platform. The CL's exterior styling remains true to the coupe's legendary predecessors by retaining important design cues such as the reverse-taper roof pillars that harken back to the 220 SE coupe of the 1950s. Immediately apparent on the new CL550 is its increased size: 3 inches longer, a half-inch wider and 3/4-inch taller. From the front, the CL exhibits a wider grille opening, three horizontal slats instead of the previous four and a long, taut hood surface with flush, clear-lens headlights. From the side, the CL's shoulder line emerges from its muscular front fenders.

As with the previous-generation car, the new CL panoramic side-window openings span the entire side of the car, giving the hardtop coupe an open-air look and feel. These expansive windows invite the eye inside, where the CL's generous use of wood trim contrasts nicely with the metallicized switches and aluminum trim. The CL's interior is one of the finest in the industry, with exceptional materials and the best fit and finish of its class.

Overall, the new generation CL550, CL600 and CL63 AMG sets the international standard for large luxury coupes with its superb blend of opulence and technology. Although the 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is once again too heavy to be much of an athlete, we expect that just about everyone who takes a test drive will be smitten by its quiet, luxurious confines. But on the odd chance that the CL isn't for you, less expensive alternatives like the BMW 6 Series, Jaguar XK and Porsche 911 or (more expensive) exotics like the Aston Martin DB9, Bentley Continental GT and Ferrari 612 Scaglietti might be worth a look.

2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class models

The four-passenger 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL550 large luxury coupe comes extremely well-equipped. Standard equipment includes the Mercedes-Benz COMAND interface, a hard-drive-based navigation system, a six-disc in-dash CD/DVD changer and standard Sirius Satellite Radio. There's also Bluetooth connectivity, 14-way power heated front seats and a Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system.

Option packages on the CL550 include the appearance-altering AMG Sport Package and the Premium I and II packages. The Premium I Package includes the convenient Keyless Go system, and heated and ventilated front seats to keep backsides warm in the winter and cool in the summer. In addition to everything on the Premium I Package, the Premium II Package features a nighttime vision assist system and upgraded multicontour front seats. Finally, Distronic Plus, a radar-based adaptive cruise control system, automatically accelerates and brakes (up to 40 percent of the CL550's braking capacity) based on vehicle traffic, making routine driving much more relaxing and stop-and-go commuting less stressful.

To offset its big price tag, the V12-powered CL600 includes all the aforementioned options as standard equipment. The CL63 AMG is equipped more like the CL550 but focuses on performance with unique exterior enhancements, a sport-tuned suspension, high-performance brakes and AMG multicontour leather sport seats finished in special cross piping.

2007 Highlights

Mercedes-Benz's line-topping coupe, the CL-Class, is completely redesigned for 2007. The company will initially offer the 5.5-liter V8-powered CL550 and twin-turbo V12-equipped CL600. They will be followed up by the performance-oriented CL63 AMG during the summer of 2007.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL550 is powered by a 5.5-liter V8 delivering 382 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. It drives the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. The CL600 comes with a surprisingly quiet twin-turbo V12 engine that generates 510 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque. The V12 engine provides effortless thrust with turbine-like smoothness, developing peak torque at just 1,800 rpm. Mated to a five-speed automatic transmission, the V12 launches the CL600 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Mercedes-Benz. The high-octane CL63 AMG delivers a more visceral experience with its AMG-developed 6.3-liter normally aspirated V8 that produces 518 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a sport-tuned version of the CL550's seven-speed automatic transmission and boasts 0-60-mph acceleration equal to the CL600.

Safety

In addition to the expected level of passive safety devices including front, seat-mounted, curtain and driver's knee airbags, the CL ushers in a new era of safety technology with the debut of PreSafe "Brake." Like the previous version, the PreSafe system utilizes the adaptive cruise control's range-finding ability to monitor the car's positioning. If an accident is imminent, PreSafe automatically preps the car for impact. PreSafe Brake goes a step beyond by applying up to 40 percent of the vehicle's braking capacity automatically to reduce the likelihood of an accident in the first place. In addition, on the CL600, adaptive brake lights flash rapidly during emergency braking to help prevent rear collisions. Antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control, stability control and adaptive headlights round out the list of active safety features.

Driving

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class delivers a serene driving experience with plenty of performance to wake up passengers who might have otherwise been lulled to sleep by the car's super-quiet cabin and comfortable seats. Standard across the lineup is Mercedes-Benz's Active Body Control (ABC), an advanced active suspension system that reduces body roll in corners, squat under acceleration and dive during braking. The open road is one of the few settings where the CL feels light on its feet, as it glides over rough pavement without feeling overly soft. This is the kind of driving this big coupe was made for.

However, when you stretch the CL's legs, ABC's ability to keep the vehicle planted becomes a bit of a two-edged sword. Because ABC is capable of reducing body roll by 45 percent, the big coupe barely tilts a degree or two, even when the tires are squealing. Sitting dead flat makes it easier to keep your bearings in tight turns, but without the physical sensation of leaning over, it's hard to tell when you're getting close to the limits. The CL's weight is also obvious in these situations. On long, sweeping turns the grip from the standard 18-inch wheels and tires runs out quickly, and when you transition from one tight corner to the next, even the sophisticated four-link aluminum suspension can't always make it feel graceful. Faring much better are the four-piston front brakes, with their drilled and ventilated rotors providing plenty of bite with little fade.

Interior

Decadent, luxurious and lavish easily describe the CL's memorable interior. The cabin design is carried over directly from the S-Class sedan, with the kind of clean, elegant furnishings you would expect. There's not a single piece of trim that doesn't look and feel like it belongs in a $100K coupe, and you can upgrade it further with Alcantara trim and custom colors.

Like the S-Class, the CL's transmission shifter is now just a small stalk on the steering wheel, making for less clutter and a decent set of cupholders. There's an iDrive-like interface, but the menus are clearer and the controller is easier to use. Although the doors are big, they open easily and with none of the previous model's complex hinges. The standard seats feature plenty of adjustment, and of course there are optional versions with heating, ventilation and massage functions. There's more room in back, too. Adults can sit in the rear without worrying about how they're going to pry themselves out later. Trunk space has also increased slightly for a total of 17.4 cubic feet, more than enough room for a weekend's worth of baggage and golf clubs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Continues to be Enthralling . . .
Michael J. Ruble,04/25/2019
CL550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
I've been the happy owner of a pre-owned CL 550 since December 2018. I was searching for an SL 500 that met my specifications when I came across a CL 550 at the local Mercedes Benz dealership. Talk about serendipity! This vehicle is absolutely amazing despite being 13 years old. It still turns heads and receives compliments galore. My 2007 CL 550 is solid as a tank, gives power on demand without snapping your neck, smooth shifts, advanced technology (which some luxury cars do not have even today), and a ride/comfort quality beyond any other vehicle I've owned in the past. In the nearly year and one half of ownership, I continue to be enthralled by the vehicle. I am now not just an enthusiast, but also a loyalist. I am fortunate to have found a CL with a two-owner history with less than 60,000 miles. However, even though the car has been gently pre-owned, it still looks and feels brand new. The MPG seems reasonable - I have a V6 as my daily driver, which seems to drink fuel at about the same amount while on the highway as the ample V8 in the Benz. It's just amazing to me that this CL retailed for just over $100K when brand-new, and I was able to make her mine for less than $20K. I understand the justifiable anxiety many experience around purchasing an older Mercedes. Alas, so many wonderful, older MBs go unnoticed as they sit on a dealer's lot longer than new models - but if you take necessary precautionary measures like a having a pre-purchase inspection, researching the car's history, and reading Edmund's reviews, you might just find yourself the absolutely perfect car! My thanks to the talented craftspeople, technicians, and artisans who orchestrated such beauty in an automobile as Beethoven did when he composed one of his symphonies.
A very refined motorcar
loyal lexus owner,09/09/2007
This automobile is fabulous in every aspect. More than enough useable power and acceleration. Excellent ride comfort with just the right amount of feedback. Unbelievably comfortable seats with flawless and beautifully understated interior. The command system is logical intuitive and easy to use. The voice activation system has yet to miss a beat. The stereo system is the best I have ever heard. Build quality and fit and finish are the best I have ever owned.
Love this car
Previous LS430 Owner,10/31/2008
This is the most fun car I have ever owned. After 10 months driving this car I am still finding stuff to like about it. The main features are all really great but there are countless smaller items which I enjoy. Like the car puts itself in park when you open the door. Automatically releases the parking brake when starting. Has a gas cap holder built in to keep it off the paint when filling up. It is loaded with thoughtfull little touches.
A phenomenal automobile
ex-Bentley owner,07/22/2007
This car is superb in every aspect and has exceeded my expectations. The ride is that of a top of the line mattress, soft yet firm and supportive. The command system is very easy to learn, far superior to the iDrive BMW offers. The sound system is the best I've ever listened to. The interactive seats are the most comfortable in the industry. I sold my 2006 Bentley GT Coupe for this jewel. The Bentley is a model T ford compared to this vehicle. The voice activation for every system has yet to make an error. The rear camera is a terrific addition. The build quality beats the Bentley and the telephone system is state of the art. This car reeks of luxury, opulence, and fineness.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class features & specs
Rarely do navigation systems tell you much about a car. Sometimes in their complexity or their inaccuracy, they impact your impression of a vehicle. But almost never do these devices reveal anything about the soul of the vehicle into which they are plugged.

So it is with unmitigated delight that we gaze upon the high-definition navigation screen of the 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL550 luxury coupe. There on the screen is a crisp, clean satellite view of our world's roads, cemeteries and gas stations, but also a red triangle to represent the vehicle we are driving. Few navigation systems make our dingy world — full of scruffy lawns and blowing plastic shopping bags — look so tidy and sensible. Beyond that, though, there's a translucent white circle around the little car on the screen that makes it look as if the car is cruising around town in a bubble.

We presume that the bubble is meant to be a fudge-factor for the GPS system. In other words, the car is somewhere in this whitish zone, if not exactly where it is represented within the bubble. We would ask Mercedes if this is the bubble's purpose, but we don't really want to know the answer.

Instead, we cruise around, safe and comfortable, in the protective bubble that is the 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL550.

Soft cell
Despite its 382-horsepower 5.5-liter V8, elaborate roll-snuffing suspension technology, race-worthy brakes and 0-to-60-mph sprint of a scant 5.5 seconds and the quarter-mile in 13.9 seconds at 101.5 mph, the CL550 is not a sport coupe. No, not even with the optional $5,600 AMG Package that adds big 19-inch wheels, low-profile tires and a racy-looking body trim.

Surely those big 19s helped the big CL550 circle the skid pad at an impressive 0.85g and barrel through the slalom at 65.6 mph. They surely didn't hurt when it came time to slam the left pedal, as the hefty CL550 halted in a very short 115 feet from 60 mph.

This $116,525 two-door is, instead, a high-performance luxury coupe. This might sound like we're splitting an already fine hair, but one brief drive in the CL550 will convince you.

"Man, this thing is soft," exclaims the editor in chief. He is calling us from a similar car in Los Angeles with two questions: "How do I firm up the suspension settings?" And, "How do I turn on the damn radio?"

Truth is, you can firm up the suspension via a Sport/Comfort button on the center console that also adjusts the shifting schedule of the seven-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes claims that in Sport mode its Active Body Control suspension technology reduces pitch and roll by a significantly greater margin than in Comfort mode. But we were hard-pressed to tell the difference, as the ride feels equally compliant either way. And the CL's response to steering inputs feels just as leisurely. Perhaps Mercedes should have named the modes "Comfort" and "Comfort with Even Less Body Roll."

Remember, this is a vehicle based on the large-and-in-charge S-Class sedan. The CL is a four-seat coupe that is just a hair less than 200 inches long and presses the scales at 4,514 pounds, making it longer than a standard-wheelbase Chrysler minivan as well as heavier by more than 500 pounds. It's not made for tossing around. It is designed to transport one well-heeled driver and a (presumably) lovely companion at great speed to a faraway destination and assure a timely, unruffled arrival.

This the CL550 will do. Credit the suspension, which puts potholes and tar-strips as much beneath the CL's consideration as they are literally beneath its tires. Credit the thick glass of the cabin with its infrared reflectivity and acoustic-insulating properties. Credit the steering, which because it's a little lax immediately off-center rarely reacts at all to crowned pavement or those troublesome truck troughs. Credit the super-smooth and nearly mute V8.

It might not be the recipe for an involving experience, but the CL550 is a finely tuned combination of complementary ingredients.

The inside line
But we never answered that question about the radio, did we? We were as confused and frustrated on our first drive as the editor in chief. It took us 30 minutes to figure it out. Hell, we even figured out the front passenger seat's power-operated shoulder support before we discovered the audio system's "On" button. It's on the passenger side of the center console, hidden from the driver's view by what appears to be a large, leather-padded guitar pick.

It turns out this guitar pick houses a telephone keyboard and acts as a comfy rest for the heel of your right hand as you operate the BMW iDrive-like control knob for the information/entertainment system. Say what you will about these mouselike interface devices, but this one is exquisitely rendered in aluminum with a knurled edge like a freshly minted quarter. It also allows the CL's cabin to appear clean and elegant while incorporating a staggering number of minor electronic miracles.

In a world where the cheapest buzz box comes with power windows and sunroof, a $100,000 car has to do a little better. And so Mercedes has delivered the expected technology-intensive luxury features, including a power rear sunshade, power assists for door closures, radar-based parking assist and surround-sound audio system. Yet Mercedes has also worked on the side of the equation that determines ambience.

For example, you'd expect a car like this to hide its cupholders under a beautifully veneered cover and then ensure that each deploys with a smoothly damped action. But when you open that lid, shouldn't the frame that actually holds your beverage rise smoothly to meet the bottom of your drink container and provide a little extra stability? Of course it should, and so it does in the CL.

And shouldn't you have the capability to adjust the ambient accent lights hidden under the trim on the dash and door panels to six different brightness levels? Yes, of course. And should the pictograms and letters on the screen of your luxury ride look like they came from a Commodore 64? They shouldn't, and that's why the CL's screen displays a photorealistic profile of the car when you change the myriad lighting and convenience configurations. And yes, if you change the lighting configuration, that change will be faithfully represented by the picture of the car.

Of course, we can't say why the huge, center-mounted speedometer is a computer representation of a speedometer and not an actual gauge like the fuel, coolant temperature and tachometer dials that surround it. Seems like a lot of extra work by the computer gnomes in Stuttgart for only a little customer benefit. But, hey, it's neat and the carefully scribed line of gray around its perimeter perfectly matches the gray line painted on the real gauges.

Clear, healthy skin
The CL's new body is as smooth and elegant as its interior. It's a single bubble membrane pulled oblong by the wind, leaving a few stylish ripples along its flanks.

In pictures, the CL comes off like a Scion tC with elephantiasis. In person, though, it has gravitas. It has presence. Its tall, blunt nose is a graceful solution to new pedestrian safety standards in European markets.

With heavy-lidded eyes and a scat-eating grin, the CL's face reminds us of the guys we went to college with. It also looks like a piece of Spree candy, but that's another matter.

Not for Fancy Dans
Lest you think the CL550 is for poseurs and Fancy Dans, rest assured that the car generates test-track numbers consistent with its six-figure price tag.

It's not as quick as the Bentley Continental GT. But then, for the price of the Bentley, you could buy the CL550 and a nicely equipped E-Class. The CL550 accelerates and stops at almost exactly the same rate as the BMW 650i and grips the skid pad nearly as tightly. Of course, you won't be surprised to learn that the BMW slithers through the slalom faster. Meanwhile, the CL550 spanks the $30,000-cheaper Jaguar XK in every event except the slalom. Again, no surprise.

For Bentley-baiting performance (and price) Mercedes also offers the CL with two other engines that are even more powerful. And the company recently unveiled the CL65 AMG that is motivated, if we remember correctly, by a small nuclear power plant.

But even if Mercedes offered a version of the CL-Class motivated by as much power as is produced by the sun, it would still be a bubble like the CL500. A very fast bubble, but a bubble nonetheless.

Second Opinion
Inside Line Editor in Chief Scott Oldham says: I want a CL550.

Big shocker, huh? Front page stuff. Should be all over the tabloids in the morning, right next to the Bigfoot sighting and Britney's latest underwear episode. "Auto Editor likes $116,000 382-hp Mercedes."

Jeez, what else is new? Wait, this just in: Coffee tastes good in the morning.

The thing is, I'm not hot for the CL because of the usual reasons. Sure, it's got a big price, a big V8 and a beautiful bod, which is cool, but I want a CL550 for what it doesn't have — B-pillars. This is a true hardtop, and that makes it quite a rare bird these days. In fact, there are only three pillarless coupes left to buy: the Mercedes CL, Mercedes CLK and the Bentley Continental GT.

For those of you younger than my father, hardtops were all the rage back in the 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s. They were the body style for high-end cars, and the stylish choice for such legendary machines as the 1957 Chevy Bel Air and the 1962 Lincoln Continental. Heck, Bo and Luke's General Lee is a hardtop.

So I want a CL550, but only until the CLK63 Black Series arrives. Don't even get me started on fender flares.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Overview

The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is offered in the following submodels: CL-Class Coupe. Available styles include CL550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A), and CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

