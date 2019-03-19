Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 63 AMG is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 63 AMG is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class: The 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class comes with blistering acceleration, enough comfort inside for a cross-country trip, a host of industry-leading tech features and exclusivity. The least-expensive CL starts at over $110,000, but the level of performance and luxury means there is very little real competition. Strengths of this model include very quick acceleration, Strong, refined engines, AMG models' supercar performance with top-notch luxury, useful active-safety features, and exclusivity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDEJ7EB5CA030220

Stock: CA030220

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020