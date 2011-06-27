Vehicle overview

Trivia question: What is the most expensive new Mercedes-Benz on sale this year? If you answered the gullwing SLS supercar, you'd be wrong. Starting a good $26,000 north of the flashiest Benz is the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL65 AMG, the ultra-luxury grand touring coupe with a mind-blowing twin-turbo V12 under the hood. Maybe it won't get quite the same attention as the SLS, but the CL65 AMG and its lesser-engined comrades within the 2012 CL-Class lineup offer the sort of grand opulence that can be appreciated whether you're on a weekend back road drive, a 700-mile road trip or the daily slog to work.

As always, the CL is essentially the two-door version of the S-Class sedan. That means it shares its platform, engines and exquisite interior. Stylistically, though, the coupe differs with unique exterior design, long doors, a dramatically sloping greenhouse and Benz's trademark frameless and B-pillar-less side windows. The whole look was also reworked last year to add a welcome hint of aggression. The AMG models in particular look especially imposing, but still maintain their classy presence.

As for those engines, you don't need the CL65 to go fast. In Edmunds testing, the "base" model CL550 4Matic went from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, which is truly staggering for a car this big and heavy. On paper, the other engines are only a few tenths of a second quicker, but it's hard to quantify the difference their extra wallops of torque provide.

There are certainly other high-end luxury coupes begging for your attention. The Bentley Continental GT certainly has the size and opulence part down, though it's generally more expensive than the Benz. There's the Maserati GranTurismo, which is a more invigorating car to drive, but it can't match the Benz's comfort, size or immense feature content. The same can be said of the Aston Martin DB9 when compared to the CL's AMG models. It obviously comes down to one's preference. But frankly, it's hard to come up with a good reason why someone shouldn't buy a 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.