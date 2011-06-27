  1. Home
2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • High-tech features, classic styling, comfortable long-distance cruiser for two.
  • Complex navigation/audio system, cramped rear seat, pricey.
Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

An impressive grand touring coupe, but not for techno-phobes who may be frightened away by the complicated controls.

Vehicle overview

Mercedes has been slashing the costs and curb weights of its vehicles in recent years while substantially upping the technology and gadget quotient. This weight-loss, price-drop, techno-injected, performance-minded philosophy also served as the guiding principle for Mercedes' top-of-the-line coupe: the CL. The car has a curvaceous shell inspired by the 220/280 SE Coupes of the early 1960s. The rakish grille and long, flat hood give the CL a racy look and a .28 drag coefficient. This, combined with a 600-pound drop in curb weight compared to the previous generation and an advanced suspension system, means that the CL's sporting capability extends beyond its appearance. Powering the CL500 is a 5.0-liter, SOHC, 24-valve V8 engine that delivers 302 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque to a five-speed automatic transmission. With its broad torque band and an adaptive transmission that adjusts to meet driver needs, the CL500 never feels slow. For those wishing to make their own up- and downshift decisions, a "Touch Shift" manual mode can be engaged for maximum gear control.

A higher performance version of the CL500, dubbed the CL55, comes with a tighter suspension and a larger 5.5-liter V8 that makes 354 horsepower. This AMG-enhanced engine punts the CL55 from zero-to-60 in about 5.7 seconds.

Those seeking the ultimate CL will want to step up to the CL600. With a 362-horsepower V12 and every conceivable high-tech gadget as standard equipment, the CL600 is not for the faint of wallet. A special cylinder cut-out system will shut down half of the V12's cylinders under normal driving conditions, reducing fuel consumption and emissions by as much as 20 percent.

Perhaps the CL's most impressive feature is its Active Body Control (ABC), which uses a hydraulic servo mounted atop each coil spring to control body roll, dive and squat. Toss it into a tight corner, and the CL will remain flat and composed, laughing at your efforts to produce unwanted wallow or pitch. Settings for ABC include normal and sport to accommodate different levels of driving enthusiasm.

Another notable technological feature is an intelligent cruise control system, called Distronic. After the driver establishes a preset speed and distance that he wishes to maintain between his CL and other vehicles, an on-board radar unit will scan the surrounding environment and utilize up to 20 percent of the CL's braking ability to maintain this distance from other automobiles.

The CL's high-tech pedigree continues inside where 14-way adjustable heated and ventilated seats, complete with a "pulse" massage mode, await front passengers. Dual-zone climate controls are easy to operate, but the audio, navigation and new last year Web-based systems are all combined into Mercedes' trademark COMAND control unit. This system is both praised and ridiculed by the Edmunds.com staff, depending on their level of patience for its undeniably complex interface. You can love it or hate it, but don't expect to understand it after just a few minutes of fiddling. COMAND commands much dedication to appreciate. We like the CL line and consider it a tour de force in terms of luxury and technology. Still, if you're not into the latest high-tech gadgetry, and your frustration with COMAND is as high as it is for some of our editors, we think the less expensive Jaguar XKR makes a suitable (and seductive) alternative.

2002 Highlights

The TeleAid system is enhanced. Now reservations for travel as well as tickets for sporting and theater events can all be acquired from the considerable comfort of the CL's cabin.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great bang for the buck
Justin in Jacksonville, FL,10/14/2016
CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 5A)
I own 2002 Mercedes cl 500. Amazingly in-expensive car to own and maintain. Oil changes are easy as filter is on top engine and 10 Qts full synthetic oil and syn filter are $60 at Walmart. Use a full syn filter with syn oil they are only few dollars more and Mercedes says u can go 10,000 miles (I do 8,000). 5 star overall rating based on owning for 14 years. 3 most important things on these cars. 1). Do a pressure check at the cylinders to make sure car has good engines pressure. Can be done for free at autozone by getting loaner tool replace 1 spark plug with a screw in pressure check monitor. That will tell you if main engine seals are good. Look up what good pressure is based on your model. That will tell u a lot about if internal engine is in great, good or poor condition. The better the pressure the less likely you be replacing expensive engine seals in the near future. Mine have never been replaced in 14 yrs runs great! 2) Transmission problems can be easily avoided by changing the transmission oil, large rubber pan gasket under car, transmission filter and magnet in bottom of oil pan. You can do yourself but since there is not a dipstick for transmission fluid, I had dealer do. If u by all the supplies from Mercedes and then pay them the labor rate to do...it cost $100 parts and $160 labor. If you don't buy parts first they will markup parts and cost you double price. Don't let them tell u they will suck out fluid and replace with new fluid only. On older cars, the 18 in rubber gasket on bottom transmission pan can dryrot so insist they drop the pan and replace gasket, magnet (catches any metal fragments in fluid) and filter all on located under pan. You will never have to do again for lifetime of vehicle and if your buying a used one woth the piece of mind. 3) Hydraulic Suspension System. Amazing ride, only problem I have ever had was blew 2 lines out both within a few weeks when car was 12 years old. The car has 2 large "softball looking" hydraulic accumulator suspension system balls which contain nitrogen gas to regulate the suspension system pressure. On older cars the thin membrane in the accumulators fails and will over pressurize the system. Replace both of these balls if cars more than 10 years old they are about $180 ea.... this is great preventive maintenance. Cost $600 total for parts and labor..that was 3 years ago no problems since then. Other than that I am at 140,000 miles and 14 years in this car and no problems...love this car and get compliments daily on it. on older models, replace front grill with newer looking aftermarket one. I have black car and did all chrome one to match chrome wheels that will make car look 10 years newer.
Black/Java CL 500
Dr GMF,03/07/2004
Replacing passenger door electric window motor has been frustrating. Dealer service cut the leather then they broke every speaker grill (3) at the next three appointments. They replaced damaged wood trim on door and seat function panel. Always delivered car with grease spots everywhere they touched it and really did not care. Finally the center console split in half and needed replacement. Strange vibrations from wheels in the mornings that the dealer blames on low battery charge? The paasenger door is still not right but no body including MB cares.
Almost Perfect...almost
Ken,03/10/2008
Classic design...just a beautiful machine. I had heard about some MB quality issues in the early 2000's model lines and there are some bugs in the car: engine computer replacement, radiator hose replacement, window wahser resvoir repalcement, a turn signal that just wont work. Bummer on a car that cost $120k new. On the plus side this is a magical machine that you only really begin to understand at 100mph+. The design is clean and classic...the V12 purrs unless you want it to growl, which it is happy to do. This car is all alpha male selection.
Dream Mobile
chejkb aedjbj ,03/09/2002
This is a great car. When I first got it i was amazed by the looks of it and how it performed. When i got into this car for the first time i went from 0-60 in less than 6.0 seconds. it felt soo smooth though.
See all 21 reviews of the 2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
Write a review

