Vehicle overview

The premise of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is pretty simple. First, start with one of the best car platforms to date, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Then remove the rear doors, give it a sleek profile, label it the CL-Class and call it a day. Yet from this simple formula arises one of the most desirable and prestigious coupes available today.

Passengers in the Mercedes CL-Class are treated to an exquisite cabin, impeccable manners on the road and a wealth of power under the hood. It is everything you'd expect from an S-Class sedan. Rather than looking like a limousine, though, the CL's athletic stance and arching roof line lend it an air of vitality and classy youthfulness that is a rarity among luxury cars.

With the CL, you get a car that delivers on its appearance of vigor. The CL-Class base model starts with a twin-turbo 4.7-liter V8 that thumps out 429 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. From there, higher-trimmed models add more and more power until you get to the breathtaking CL65 AMG with its twin-turbo 536-hp V12.

But just as you'd expect, these looks and thrills don't come cheap. Indeed, the 2013 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class has to compete against some equally impressive alternatives. In terms of price, the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo is closest to the base CL-Class and benefits from one of the most beautifully styled exteriors pounded out of sheet metal. The Aston Martin DB9 and 2013 Bentley Continental GT are closer to the cost of the CL65, arguably more exotic and are capable of exhilarating performance, too.

If you're fortunate enough to be in this market, know that it it's pretty much impossible to be disappointed by any of these cars. Yet for an overall combination of comfort, feature content, performance and prestige, it's the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class that will likely prove to be the most appealing.