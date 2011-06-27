  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
  4. Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ultrarefined in every respect, dizzying array of high-tech features, classic styling, impressive performance.
  • Complex navigation and audio systems, cramped rear seat.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$5,693 - $11,980
Used CL-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

One of the finest coupes on the road today, the 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is an artful blend of performance, technology and classic luxury that rarely fails to impress.

2005 Highlights

The complimentary scheduled maintenance program has been dropped for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.

5(95%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.8
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Lifetime Dream Car
ardeevin,02/22/2012
I have owned many dream cars including a Ferrari, muscle cars like the SVT Mustang, classic muscle cars like the 1970 442 Olds W-30, beautiful cars like the mid-60s Corvette coupes and I can say without hesitation that the 2005 CL 55 AMG surpasses all of them in every category and I will not likely ever part with my car. I have owned it for 7 years now, my extended warranty ran out last September and I am still loving the car as much or more as the day I bought it. It is still a major head-turner every time I take it out which indicates to me that the design of the car is timeless so could be considered as "automotive art" on top of all the other benefits. Treat yourself and get one.
Best buy used car ever!
jet1rno,07/02/2014
CL55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A)
Some call the CL55 AMG the depreciation king, and if I had bought one new I might agree, however there is more to the story than depreciation. The Cl 55 AMG is FULL of technology and admittedly if you buy a bad one you will be most unhappy so how do you avoid that? Pay a couple of hundred dollars before you buy one to have it pre-purchase inspected buy a Mercedes Benz dealer. This will save you time and major grief. If the owner refuses to allow this just say goodby. If it is a price "to good to be true" it probably will need a lot of TLC. Avoid boy racer modified cars, this car needs VERY FEW mods if any at all!
Incredible for the money on the used market
syberfilm,09/21/2013
CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A)
I have about 150,000 miles on my CL65. I always wanted a 65 but was told not to get one because of the expense to work on. Let me tell you this is ultra reliable and way cheaper then my Ferrari. I have only had to issues in over 100K of driving. I bought it used with about 50K on it. First issue was a coil unit went out and I had to replace it. Cost about $2,500. The other issue, the ABC was drooping. The shop wanted over $3,000 to fix. I found a video on youtube and did it myself. for about $400 US. I am not very mechanical at all. It took me all day to do. But saved some bucks. Other then those two issues. The car has been a dream. I just do the scheduled maintenance and drive. New update at 185K.. Just got out of the shop for a B service about $900. They found a small leak in the cooling system and fixed that for $450. Still runs strong. Burns about 1 quart of oil per 5,000 miles. Drove it from Chapel Hill NC to California for a nice road trip. Looks like I will hit the 200K mark soon.
CL55 AMG
Jennifer C Frantz,05/15/2005
This car is beautiful to look at and even more awesome to drive. It seats four adults technically, although the backseat can be a tad small for two good sized adults. I have had some minor problems with the vehicle however. Some material coming apart on the interior, a trunk lid that malfunctioned but was fixed, the door handle latch has become unattached. The response from Mercedes has been wonderful though.
See all 21 reviews of the 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
604 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class features & specs
More about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class

Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Overview

The Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is offered in the following submodels: CL-Class CL65 AMG, CL-Class Coupe, CL-Class CL55 AMG. Available styles include CL55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A), CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A), CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A), and CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.

Can't find a used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,467.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,808.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,053.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,170.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz CL-Class lease specials

Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles