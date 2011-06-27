I have about 150,000 miles on my CL65. I always wanted a 65 but was told not to get one because of the expense to work on. Let me tell you this is ultra reliable and way cheaper then my Ferrari. I have only had to issues in over 100K of driving. I bought it used with about 50K on it. First issue was a coil unit went out and I had to replace it. Cost about $2,500. The other issue, the ABC was drooping. The shop wanted over $3,000 to fix. I found a video on youtube and did it myself. for about $400 US. I am not very mechanical at all. It took me all day to do. But saved some bucks. Other then those two issues. The car has been a dream. I just do the scheduled maintenance and drive. New update at 185K.. Just got out of the shop for a B service about $900. They found a small leak in the cooling system and fixed that for $450. Still runs strong. Burns about 1 quart of oil per 5,000 miles. Drove it from Chapel Hill NC to California for a nice road trip. Looks like I will hit the 200K mark soon.

