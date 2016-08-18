Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
Pros & Cons
- Masterful acceleration with every engine
- available V12 power
- royal ride
- graceful handling
- top-shelf interior trim and tech
- relatively spacious backseat and trunk.
- All-wheel drive only available on base model.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its seductive combination of luxury, performance and prestige, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class coupe is one of the best cars in the world, even in its last year on the market.
Vehicle overview
Ah, it's that age-old automotive dilemma: Should you buy the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class in its final year of production, or should you wait for its sleek new replacement, the 2015 S-Class coupe? In this case, it's an enviable problem to have. The next-generation coupe promises even more technology, and to some observers, its slinky styling is more appealing. But since the outgoing CL-Class remains one of the best all-around cars at any price, buyer's remorse is exceedingly unlikely for those who give it a chance.
One reason to jump on the 2014 Mercedes CL is that it's been on the market for a lot of years now, which means that any early-production kinks have likely been ironed out. Also, the engines shouldn't change much if at all for the next-generation car, so you won't be getting outdated hardware under the hood. Then there's the fact that this is the last year for the CL nameplate after nearly two decades of excellence. For some car shoppers, that's just semantics -- but for those with an appreciation for automotive history, it might be cool to own the final edition of a potentially legendary coupe.
If you're shopping in this segment, though, pretty much every car is potentially legendary. The Bentley Continental GT, for example, stacks up well with its twin-turbo V8 and W12 engines, not to mention its arguably superior curb appeal. The Maserati GranTurismo is also due for replacement soon, but its smooth lines and vivacious Ferrari-sourced V8 give it timeless appeal. Or you could go with the exclusive 2014 Aston Martin DB9, which matches the Mercedes with a V12 of its own, albeit a naturally aspirated one with less torque.
But if you like what the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class has to offer (and who wouldn't?), don't let its lame-duck status put you off. Time waits for no luxury car, but Benz's big coupe will always command both respect and the road.
Mercedes-Benz CL-Class models
The 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is a large, four-passenger coupe available in four trim levels: CL550 4Matic, CL600, CL63 AMG and CL65 AMG.
The CL550 4Matic comes standard with all-wheel drive (the only CL so equipped), a twin-turbo V8, 18-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, active bi-xenon headlights, automatic high-beam control, LED running lights and taillights, heated power-folding exterior mirrors, a sunroof, a power-operated trunk lid and keyless ignition/entry. Interior features include leather upholstery and trim, a wood and leather steering wheel, heated and ventilated multicontour front seats (with massage functions and active bolsters), front seat memory settings, a power rear window sunshade, multicolor ambient lighting, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Mercedes-Benz mbrace emergency telematics, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a night vision display, the COMAND electronics interface, a navigation system, voice controls and a 15-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer, HD radio, satellite radio and an iPod interface.
The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control, a collision mitigation system with automatic braking, a blind-spot warning system and active lane-keeping assist. The Sport package tacks on 19-inch wheels and sport body styling. The Sport Package Plus One ups the ante with 20-inch wheels, high-performance tires and the sport body styling.
The CL600 includes the CL550's standard equipment, the Driver Assistance package, a twin-turbo V12 engine, 19-inch wheels, Active Body Control, unique leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel and a simulated suede headliner.
The CL63 AMG offers mostly the same comfort, luxury and convenience features as the CL550 4Matic, and it similarly offers the Driver Assistance package as an option. However, the CL63 also gets a more powerful twin-turbo V8, numerous AMG-tuned components (suspension, brakes, steering and exhaust), 20-inch AMG wheels, Active Body Control, AMG-specific styling tweaks, a sport steering wheel, different interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and an analog clock by Swiss watchmaker IWC. The AMG Performance package adds a 186 mph top speed (up from 155 mph), additional engine output and a carbon-fiber engine cover, while the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber package adds, well, pretty much what you'd expect. Carbon fiber can also be added to the interior door panels and center console.
The CL65 AMG starts with the CL600's luxury and convenience features and adds a more powerful twin-turbo V12, plus the CL63's various AMG tweaks and interior upgrades. There's no AMG Performance package for the CL65, however, so you'll have to make do with the default 621 horsepower. Note that the CL63 AMG's optional 186 mph top speed limit is standard here.
The "Splitview" front infotainment display, which can project different images to the driver and passenger, is a stand-alone option on every CL. Also, a handful of the higher trims' standard features can be specified on lower trims as options, and there are many wheel options to choose from.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL550 4Matic is powered by a twin-turbo 4.7-liter V8 engine that produces 429 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard. In Edmunds performance testing, the CL550 went from zero to 60 mph in an impressive 4.6 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg combined (15 mpg city/24 mpg highway).
The CL600 features a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V12 that produces 510 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard on this version. Mercedes estimates that the car will hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 14 mpg combined (12 mpg city/18 mpg highway).
The rear-wheel-drive CL63 AMG features a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 engine that produces 536 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. With the AMG Performance package, these numbers increase to 563 and 664, respectively. A specialized seven-speed automatic transmission is standard. Mercedes estimates a 0-60 time of 4.4 seconds without the AMG package. Fuel economy stands at 18 mpg combined (15 mpg city/22 mpg highway).
Finally, the CL65 AMG gets a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 engine that cranks out 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. An AMG-tuned five-speed automatic sends this prodigious output to the rear wheels. The car's 0-60 time is estimated at 4.2 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 14 mpg combined (12 mpg city/18 mpg highway).
Safety
Standard safety equipment includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes with brake drying, active front head restraints, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, a rearview camera, a night vision camera and front and rear parking sensors. Also standard is Mercedes-Benz mbrace emergency telematics that includes emergency assistance and crash notification.
The Driver Assistance package (optional on CL550 and CL63, standard on CL600 and CL65) includes a frontal collision mitigation system with automatic braking, an active blind-spot monitoring system and active lane-keeping assist. These technologies differ from other passive warning systems in that they can independently control driver inputs (throttle, steering and/or brakes) to prevent anticipated collisions.
In Edmunds brake testing, a CL550 4Matic came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet, a stellar performance for such a massive vehicle.
Driving
You expect serious speed when you see "CL" on the trunk lid, and the 2014 lineup doesn't disappoint. Even the base CL550 is so quick that Mercedes could probably pass it off as an AMG model. The CL63 AMG is quicker still, but if you ask us, this elite luxury coupe is at its best with one of the two mighty V12s aboard. The CL600 is the gentleperson's choice, concealing its awesome power beneath a restrained exterior, while the considerably stronger CL65 AMG lets it all hang out with exuberant styling cues (by CL standards, at least). Unless you need the CL550's all-wheel drive, a V12 CL-Class seems most likely to satisfy.
What you may not expect from this coupe is cornering prowess, but the CL turns out to be one of the better-handling large cars on the market. Even with its impressive balance and precise, direct steering, though, the CL is ultimately too big to be fun on roads with tight turns. Where the big Benz really shines is in the fast lane, as its supple ride, well-insulated cabin and impeccable stability make it a real pleasure to drive, hour after hour.
Interior
As has been the case for many years, the CL basically borrows its dashboard and front cabin design from the S-Class sedan. Materials quality is predictably top-notch, and fit and finish is outstanding. The CL also retains Mercedes' classic "pillarless" side window design: The rear windows power down just like the fronts, and with all the windows down, there's nothing between the roof and sills but air. Although the doors are long and heavy, they open with surprising ease -- and while the power-closing feature may not be strictly necessary, your passengers will think it's neat.
Thanks to extensive adjustments and heating/cooling/massaging capability, the CL's front seats are among the best in the business for road-trip comfort, and their active side bolsters automatically provide lateral support as needed. As for the rear seats, they're actually designed to accommodate full-size adults, which can't be said for many luxury coupes. The 13.5-cubic-foot trunk isn't huge, but it should be enough for weekend luggage and/or a few golf bags.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have owned my MB CL550 for 4 years and one month now, and boy has it been a dream car that I still look forward to driving every single day! This is my 5th Mercedes, and I am so glad that I did not wait to purchase the S class coupe. It was a tough decision to go with the CL during its final production year; however, it was the right thing to do for me. I am a proud owner of a truly master vehicle in both elegance, luxury and sporty. Over the moon happy!
Sponsored cars related to the CL-Class
Features & Specs
|CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD
4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A
|MPG
|15 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 4
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|429 hp @ 5200 rpm
|CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe
5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 4
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|536 hp @ 5500 rpm
|CL600 2dr Coupe
5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A
|MPG
|12 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|510 hp @ 5000 rpm
|CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe
6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A
|MPG
|12 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|621 hp @ 4800 rpm
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class a good car?
Is the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class reliable?
Is the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class?
The least-expensive 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $116,600.
Other versions include:
- CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $116,600
- CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $154,600
- CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) which starts at $162,000
- CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) which starts at $215,500
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz CL-Class?
More about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Overview
The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is offered in the following submodels: CL-Class CL65 AMG, CL-Class CL63 AMG, CL-Class Coupe. Available styles include CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A), CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A), and CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A).
What do people think of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2014 CL-Class 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 CL-Class.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 CL-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class?
Which 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Classes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.
Can't find a new 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,641.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,339.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460