Vehicle overview

Ah, it's that age-old automotive dilemma: Should you buy the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class in its final year of production, or should you wait for its sleek new replacement, the 2015 S-Class coupe? In this case, it's an enviable problem to have. The next-generation coupe promises even more technology, and to some observers, its slinky styling is more appealing. But since the outgoing CL-Class remains one of the best all-around cars at any price, buyer's remorse is exceedingly unlikely for those who give it a chance.

One reason to jump on the 2014 Mercedes CL is that it's been on the market for a lot of years now, which means that any early-production kinks have likely been ironed out. Also, the engines shouldn't change much if at all for the next-generation car, so you won't be getting outdated hardware under the hood. Then there's the fact that this is the last year for the CL nameplate after nearly two decades of excellence. For some car shoppers, that's just semantics -- but for those with an appreciation for automotive history, it might be cool to own the final edition of a potentially legendary coupe.

If you're shopping in this segment, though, pretty much every car is potentially legendary. The Bentley Continental GT, for example, stacks up well with its twin-turbo V8 and W12 engines, not to mention its arguably superior curb appeal. The Maserati GranTurismo is also due for replacement soon, but its smooth lines and vivacious Ferrari-sourced V8 give it timeless appeal. Or you could go with the exclusive 2014 Aston Martin DB9, which matches the Mercedes with a V12 of its own, albeit a naturally aspirated one with less torque.

But if you like what the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class has to offer (and who wouldn't?), don't let its lame-duck status put you off. Time waits for no luxury car, but Benz's big coupe will always command both respect and the road.