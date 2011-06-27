Vehicle overview

There's nothing quite like the look of a large, grand touring coupe. With its imposing proportions, stretched body and aggressive stance, the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is a rare breed in a price range dominated by high-end sedans and two-seat sports cars.

The CL-Class is loosely based on the S-Class platform, and the two models also share the same engines and many high-tech features. The coupe sets itself apart with long, heavy doors and a curving greenhouse that give it a sleek, elegant appearance. Consistent with other Benz coupes, the CL-Class features frameless side windows and lacks B-pillars -- design elements that lend it a more open look and feel. The CL-Class is just as impressive on the inside, with high-quality materials and impeccable fit and finish.

Although it's tough to beat the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class' enticing blend of passenger room, performance and opulence, this four-seat grand touring coupe is too heavy to be much of an athlete. Those looking for more of a sports car feel should consider the BMW 6 Series -- especially the 500-horsepower M6, as a much-lower-priced alternative to the CL63 AMG. And there's also the fetching Maserati GranTurismo, which competes with entry- and midlevel CL-Class models. However, there's no competition when it comes to the CL65 AMG, with its jaw-dropping 604 hp and 738 pound-feet of torque. It's in a class all its own.