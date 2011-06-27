  1. Home
2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superbly refined in every respect, dizzying array of high-tech features, classic styling, impressive performance.
  • Complex navigation and audio systems, cramped rear seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

One of the finest coupes on the road today, the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is an artful blend of performance, technology and classic luxury that rarely fails to impress.

Vehicle overview

Based on the flagship S-Class sedan, the CL-Class' naming might confuse some folks into thinking it shares components with the C-Class or CLK-Class. Well, it doesn't. Regardless of its quirky nomenclature, this stylish and swoopy version of the company's top-of-the-line coupe debuted in 2000, replacing the more squarish and upright 1993 to 1999 version. The CL500 is the standard eight-cylinder model, while the CL600 adds a formidable 12-cylinder power plant. Both deliver exceptional performance that makes them exhilarating to drive, yet their capabilities are never intrusive when they're not wanted, as the Mercedes-Benz CL is a calm and quiet cruiser.

An active suspension system, called Active Body Control (ABC), helps these big coupes handle like much smaller sports cars. The system helps to minimize or eliminate unsettling movements, such as body roll while cornering and squat and dive under acceleration and braking. Another high-tech feature is the Pre-Safe system, which can anticipate an imminent accident, and automatically tighten the seatbelts and position the power seats to afford the best protection for the occupants. Beautiful to look at, ride in and drive, the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class has the grand touring coupe segment virtually all to itself, with only BMW's 6 Series coming close in terms of offering all-out supercar levels of performance along with seating for four adults.

2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class models

The Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is a two-door coupe available in two trim levels: CL500 and CL600. Both feature nearly all the luxury amenities you would expect in a flagship coupe including high-intensity discharge headlamps, a DVD-based navigation system, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, 14-way power-adjustable seats and generous amounts of leather and wood trim. Options include ventilated seats with built-in fans to keep one's backside cool on sultry days and a power lumbar support that also inflates and deflates twice a minute, providing a slow massage to keep fatigue at bay on a long trip. Also available is adaptive cruise control, parking sensors and special designo packages for a more customized interior look.

2006 Highlights

The AMG Sport package, with AMG-designed bumpers, side sills and 18-inch alloy wheels, is now standard. The CL600 loses its integrated cell phone but picks up some former options as standard equipment, among these Keyless Go, an electronic trunk closer and a heated steering wheel.

Performance & mpg

The CL500 is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 rated for 302 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque that delivers power through a seven-speed automatic transmission. Not to be outdone, the CL600 has a 5.5-liter V12 fed by twin turbochargers that produces an astounding 493 hp and 590 lb-ft or torque. Mercedes claims that these staggering numbers allow the CL600 to accelerate to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. A five-speed automatic is standard on the CL600.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes; electronic traction and stability control; seat- and headliner-mounted side airbags; and emergency braking assist. Seatbelt pre-tensioners and belt-force limiters are used at all four passenger positions.

Driving

Step on the throttle, and the Mercedes CL gathers itself up on a wave of torque, seemingly accelerating just as fast from 30 to 90 as it does from zero to 60. No matter which model you drive, the power delivery is the same, seamless and unflustered, the only variable being the rapidity of acceleration. In spite of a weight of over two tons, the Mercedes-Benz CL handles the curves like a much smaller, lighter car, a sensation brought about chiefly by the Active Body Control (ABC) system that quells body roll as well as squat and dive while the car is being driven aggressively. In normal driving, the suspension soaks up the bumps as well as any luxury car, but when you're ready to make time on a twisty road, the CL tightens up, rising to the challenge.

Interior

Virtually every luxury and convenience item, including a navigation system and power door-closing assist, is standard on every Mercedes-Benz CL-Class model. Specific wood trim is fitted as well, with dark interiors having burled walnut, while lighter cabins are graced with chestnut timber. Most of the controls come straight from the S-Class, but the quality of materials is even better in the CL, with a leather-trimmed dash, less plastic and even more beautiful wood highlights. Particularly impressive are the CL's unique stainless steel doorsills and outer-edge door trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

CL55 is Incredible!
N$aneRacing,09/09/2006
Excellent features, feel, handling, power and comfort. Nice body style in the Mercedes line up. I am very happy with this car overall and would rate it A+.
My CL 500
John Comis,02/24/2007
My CL500 is a great car and fun to drive. Very easy on the eye. The CL is the perfect car for me and I am very happy with it. The 2007 CL is different not better looking as far as I am concerned. I just love the way the CL tracks around curves and its stability on the highway. The car is quiet, smooth, and powerful.
A Rocket with Class
mcrosson,04/24/2010
I recently bought an '06 CL55 AMG with low miles. It is the best looking big coupe MB has ever built, far better looking than the current body style, in my opinion. It is an absolute blast to drive... it has tremendous power and torque, faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap tall buildings in single bounds. It makes you feel like a superman driving it. The AMG seats are the best I've ever sat in, with more adjustments available than a chiropractor. The only downside to the vehicle is the gas mileage - 17 in the city, 19- 20 highway. When you pay $75 to fill a 21.5 gallon tank, it kind of hurts. Until you press the engine start button. That that big grin takes over.
A MASTERPIECE! Not so, after a year...
KON RUZ,02/06/2016
CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A)
I LOVE THIS CAR~ no so much now when it Starts braking. .. I own it now and still can not belive it. If you bought a car and wlking away from it turn around few times, and then looking at it at the reflection on the glass window...man..you know you boguht a right car. Guys, let me tell you. this car ia a WORK OF ART. IT is ART. I dont evenn want to drive it much. I can just stand there and look aat it ALL DA Y LONG and not get tired. I had Lexuses....eww....most boring cars i ever owned. I had couple dozens of Jags, i love them, but only a few of them can be called art. Other brands llike Audi, BMW, will be forgotten in a few years after you bought it. This car is 10 years old, and it turns head like a real art. this car will belong to a museum if its well taken cares of. It will represent the peack of the era on automaking.
See all 12 reviews of the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
604 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class features & specs
Research Similar Vehicles