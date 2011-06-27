Vehicle overview

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is the automotive equivalent of a first-class seat on an airplane -- it costs a whole lot, but once you're sitting in it, you'll understand why. Everything inside the CL is exquisite, from the dashboard materials and leather upholstery to the various gauges and displays. The CL is airplane-like under the hood as well, where an array of V8 and V12 engines give this stately two-door the thrust of a 757 barreling down the runway. Some other top-dollar coupes give you more style for your money, but few if any can match the big Benz's combination of luxury and king-of-the-road gravitas.

The CL-Class is derived from the S-Class, so the two models share many platform elements as well as engines and high-tech features. Stylistically, the coupe is distinguished by its unique sheet metal, including long doors, a dramatically sloping greenhouse and Benz's trademark frameless and B-pillar-less side windows. Like the S-Class, though, the CL has pronounced wheel arches that are a distinct departure from flowing Mercedes designs of the past. The overall look is undeniably imposing, but less cohesive and artful than, say, the seductive Maserati GranTurismo.

But when you're driving a car, you don't have to look at it, and there's something quintessentially Benz-like about the way the CL thunders down the highway. Even the base 5.5-liter V8 has plenty of oomph; step up to the CL63 AMG's 6.2-liter V8, though, and you've got yourself a country-club-approved muscle car. And then there are the two optional twin-turbocharged V12 engines -- a 5.5-liter version in the CL600 that makes 510 horsepower (8 hp less, incidentally, than the CL63) and a gonzo 6.0-liter in the CL65 AMG that cranks out 604 hp and an ungodly 738 pound-feet of torque. Suffice it to say that more power won't be on any CL driver's wish list.

The problem with competing at this lofty price point is the wealth of enticing alternatives. There's the BMW M6, for example, which boasts a screaming V10, superior handling and a markedly lower price than even the base CL550 4Matic. The aforementioned Maserati GranTurismo features inimitable Italian styling and a choice of two brilliant Ferrari-inspired V8s. The new four-door Porsche Panamera has a comparably beautiful interior, vastly better backseats and the driving dynamics of a sports car. Still, for sheer road-eating dominance, few cars can touch the formidable 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.