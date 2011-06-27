  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Review

  • Effortless acceleration, sumptuous luxury, high-tech safety features, imposing presence.
  • Polarizing styling, steep price.
Still, for sheer road-going perfection, few cars are better than the 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is the automotive equivalent of a first-class seat on an airplane -- it costs a whole lot, but once you're sitting in it, you'll understand why. Everything inside the CL is exquisite, from the dashboard materials and leather upholstery to the various gauges and displays. The CL is airplane-like under the hood as well, where an array of V8 and V12 engines give this stately two-door the thrust of a 757 barreling down the runway. Some other top-dollar coupes give you more style for your money, but few if any can match the big Benz's combination of luxury and king-of-the-road gravitas.

The CL-Class is derived from the S-Class, so the two models share many platform elements as well as engines and high-tech features. Stylistically, the coupe is distinguished by its unique sheet metal, including long doors, a dramatically sloping greenhouse and Benz's trademark frameless and B-pillar-less side windows. Like the S-Class, though, the CL has pronounced wheel arches that are a distinct departure from flowing Mercedes designs of the past. The overall look is undeniably imposing, but less cohesive and artful than, say, the seductive Maserati GranTurismo.

But when you're driving a car, you don't have to look at it, and there's something quintessentially Benz-like about the way the CL thunders down the highway. Even the base 5.5-liter V8 has plenty of oomph; step up to the CL63 AMG's 6.2-liter V8, though, and you've got yourself a country-club-approved muscle car. And then there are the two optional twin-turbocharged V12 engines -- a 5.5-liter version in the CL600 that makes 510 horsepower (8 hp less, incidentally, than the CL63) and a gonzo 6.0-liter in the CL65 AMG that cranks out 604 hp and an ungodly 738 pound-feet of torque. Suffice it to say that more power won't be on any CL driver's wish list.

The problem with competing at this lofty price point is the wealth of enticing alternatives. There's the BMW M6, for example, which boasts a screaming V10, superior handling and a markedly lower price than even the base CL550 4Matic. The aforementioned Maserati GranTurismo features inimitable Italian styling and a choice of two brilliant Ferrari-inspired V8s. The new four-door Porsche Panamera has a comparably beautiful interior, vastly better backseats and the driving dynamics of a sports car. Still, for sheer road-eating dominance, few cars can touch the formidable 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.

2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class models

The 2010 Mercedes CL-Class is a grand touring luxury coupe that comes in four trim levels: CL550 4Matic, CL600, CL63 AMG and CL65 AMG. The CL550 comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, a sunroof, 14-way power heated and active ventilated front seats, power door and trunk closers, park assist, keyless ignition and entry, a hard-drive-based navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity and a 600-watt Harman Kardon audio system with a six-CD/DVD changer and satellite radio. Options include the Sport package (which bumps up the wheel size to 19 or 20 inches and adds performance tires and a body kit) and the Premium 2 package (which includes a rearview camera, Nightview Assist with pedestrian detection and Drive Dynamic front seats, whose bolsters automatically inflate to add support during hard cornering). The CL550 4Matic "100th Anniversary of Mercedes-Benz Edition" includes the Sport package, the Premium 2 package, unique exterior paint, premium leather and piano black lacquer trim.

The V12-powered CL600 includes all the standard features on the CL550 plus the Premium 2 package and adds a heated steering wheel and Mercedes' Distronic Plus system, which includes adaptive cruise control, brake assist, parking guidance and a blind-spot detection system. Stand-alone options include an iPod integration kit and 19-inch wheels

The ultra-performance-focused AMG versions offer even more powerful engines as well as unique exterior enhancements, sport-tuned suspensions, high-performance brakes, 20-inch wheels and AMG multicontour leather sport seats. The CL63 AMG comes standard with all the features found on the CL550 plus an AMG adaptive suspension with Active Body Control, a leather steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles and the Drive Dynamic seats found on the Premium 2 package (the other features found in this package may be added as well). An optional AMG Performance package adds lighter, twin-spoke 20-inch wheels, carbon-fiber trim and a higher 186-mph top speed governor.

The top-of-the-line CL65 AMG includes all standard features found on other models plus the Distronic Plus system, the Premium 2 package and the AMG Performance package. The CL65 is further set apart by special leather sport seats and diamond cross-stitching on the seats and door panels.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class now comes standard with a variable-ratio steering system in non-AMG trims and some additional driver safety aids. A rear-seat entertainment system is newly optional, some switchgear has been upgraded and multicolor ambient lighting has been added. The CL600 receives new standard 18-inch wheels, and both the CL550 4Matic and CL600 get optional 20-inch wheels. Finally, a limited "100th Anniversary of Mercedes-Benz Edition" CL550 4Matic makes its debut.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL550 4Matic comes standard with all-wheel drive and is powered by a 5.5-liter V8 that makes 382 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed automatic is the sole transmission. The rear-wheel-drive CL600 features a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that makes 510 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Performance is impressive with either model -- the CL550 hits 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, and the CL600 reaches the same speed in about 4.5 seconds.

The CL63 AMG is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 518 hp and 465 lb-ft; it's paired with a performance-tuned version of the CL550's seven-speed automatic, yielding a 0-60-mph time roughly equal to that of the CL600. The CL65 AMG is in another league altogether, boasting a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 that churns out a preposterous 604 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. A 4.2-second lunge to 60 mph is the result, as well as otherworldly acceleration on the highway.

Fuel economy is predictably not the CL-Class's strong suit. The CL550 achieves 14 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined, the CL63 AMG is rated at 11/18/14 mpg and the CL600 and CL65 AMG bring up the rear at 11/17/14 and 11/17/13, respectively.

Safety

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL comes standard with stability control and a full complement of airbags (including side curtain and driver knee). A variety of high-tech safety features are also along for the ride, including PreSafe (which can tighten the seatbelts, reposition the front passenger and optional power rear seat, and even close the sunroof if it senses an impending collision), PreSafe Brake (which can apply the brakes and stability control system if the driver fails to do so in a timely manner), Attention Assist (a "drowsiness monitor" that surveys your driving inputs and sounds the alarm if you start behaving erratically), Nightview Assist with pedestrian detection, a lane-departure warning system and crosswind stabilization for models with Active Body Control.

Driving

Impressively powerful, serenely quiet, completely unruffled at high speeds and equipped with enormous fade-resistant brakes, the 2010 Mercedes CL-Class is the sort of vehicle that is no doubt most at home on the German autobahn. The CL65 AMG deserves special mention -- there's quite simply nothing else in this price range that can match the car's 6.0-liter "biturbo" V12, the beastliest production engine this side of a Bugatti Veyron. Handling is respectable for a large coupe, especially with the available Active Body Control suspension technology, which yields an eerie lack of body roll in corners.

Interior

The CL boasts essentially the same elegant, luxurious front cabin layout as the S-Class sedan. The supple materials, rich leather and gleaming polished wood are of the highest quality, and fit and finish is superb. Although the doors are large and heavy, they open easily and close tightly, thanks to a power close assist feature. A wide range of steering wheel and seat adjustability, as well as heated and ventilated front seats, make traveling comfortable for trips of any length in a variety of climates. The rear seat is well shaped and offers considerably more room for passengers than the BMW 6 Series, though it's got nothing on the Porsche Panamera's business-class rear accommodations. Trunk capacity stands at 13.5 cubic feet, which is more than enough room for a weekend's worth of baggage and golf clubs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Last of the Mohicans!
Benzo Love,03/08/2017
CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
I purchased about 2 years ago a 2010 CL550 4matic with amg package. Diamond white with designo saddle brown interior. Love, Love this coupe! I have to say, there is nothing like it on the road and unfortunately, there will never be another one like it. I'm keeping this coupe till I die. I try not to drive it as much so I can keep the mileage as low as possible. I get multiple compliments every time I drive it. It's super rare and that's another reason to love it even more. This coupe has the perfect balance of sports car and luxury sedan. I've owned BMW's my whole life and this is my first Mercedes Benz. I have to say that the performance and design functionality of this coupe is bar none the best in the business. I was in between a 650xi and the CL550. I test drove both, and the outcome was obvious. Don't get me wrong, the 650 was an excellent car, the issue is, there was hardly any room in the back seats and the ride wasen't even close to the Benz. The Benz has this "BOSS" look to it. Like it says [non-permissible content removed] get out of my way. Again, this is my opinion. And as for the gentleman that gave the most recent review on this coupe, I promise you, he doesn't own one, but I'm sure he wishes. If you compare this coupe to a C-class coupe, that's like comparing a 3-series to a 7-series Bimmer. Come on man!
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
518 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
604 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class features & specs
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Overview

The Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is offered in the following submodels: CL-Class CL65 AMG, CL-Class CL63 AMG, CL-Class Coupe. Available styles include CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A), CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A), CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A), and CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC is priced between $23,988 and$23,988 with odometer readings between 85026 and85026 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 CL-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,988 and mileage as low as 85026 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class?

