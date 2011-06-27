2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- High performance, dizzying array of high-tech features, classic styling, comfortable long-distance cruiser for two.
- Complex navigation and audio systems, cramped rear seat, expensive.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,937 - $8,834
Used CL-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Mercedes-Benz CL-Class represents an automotive pinnacle. Its ride, handling, performance and luxury combine to make it one of the best grand touring coupes on the planet.
2003 Highlights
There is more power for the CL55 and CL600 models, both of which now put out nearly 500 horsepower. All CLs see a number of other subtle changes, such as new head- and taillight lenses, a Pre-Safe safety feature, revised switchgear and a larger COMAND screen.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
aedjlali,09/09/2008
I just bought my 2003 CL 500 and I love the car! It is great, no problems and many standard features. I wish the car had a more aggressive look, but it still looks very classy. Fuel economy also is bad 16-24mpg I typically get 15-17 and I drive conservatively. If you have the money I would def recommend one, a lot better than most cars out there!
HRK,12/27/2005
I have owned 3 other Mercedes & this is my favorite over my previous CL600. The understated styling & great performance are favorites. Handling is good for a heavier car but not in the Porsche range. Reliability has been good but one electrical problem which the dealer solved. This is my every day driver so I plan to put on a lot of miles & I keep my cars for several years. I purchased the extended warrantee based on my experience with my CL600. I would buy this car again & highly recommend it for performance, style & luxury, only I would get the voice activated controls, I miss the hands free calling on my previous CL600.
FILSEE,04/01/2007
It still continues to exceed my performance expectations and in my estimation is a stronger, beefier design than the 2007 model change.
Highly Blessed,09/03/2003
Cedric Lector (my 2003 CL500 with sports package), I looooove him. I break out in hives when I think of him! CL had only experienced 32 miles when he came to me. He got eight of those during our first...encounter, as we got to "know" one another! Oh, the way he moves, and when he moves I just melt into his flow! I have never felt what I feel with him nor have I ever been moved as CL moves me...so quickly, yet with such gentleness, grace, agility. I don't know what excites me most, his rakish good looks, the way he makes me feel or the way he performs on demand!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class features & specs
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 5000 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the CL-Class
Related Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles