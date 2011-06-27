  1. Home
2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Review

  • High performance, dizzying array of high-tech features, classic styling, comfortable long-distance cruiser for two.
  • Complex navigation and audio systems, cramped rear seat, expensive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Mercedes-Benz CL-Class represents an automotive pinnacle. Its ride, handling, performance and luxury combine to make it one of the best grand touring coupes on the planet.

2003 Highlights

There is more power for the CL55 and CL600 models, both of which now put out nearly 500 horsepower. All CLs see a number of other subtle changes, such as new head- and taillight lenses, a Pre-Safe safety feature, revised switchgear and a larger COMAND screen.

CL Amazing!
aedjlali,09/09/2008
I just bought my 2003 CL 500 and I love the car! It is great, no problems and many standard features. I wish the car had a more aggressive look, but it still looks very classy. Fuel economy also is bad 16-24mpg I typically get 15-17 and I drive conservatively. If you have the money I would def recommend one, a lot better than most cars out there!
Style & Performance
HRK,12/27/2005
I have owned 3 other Mercedes & this is my favorite over my previous CL600. The understated styling & great performance are favorites. Handling is good for a heavier car but not in the Porsche range. Reliability has been good but one electrical problem which the dealer solved. This is my every day driver so I plan to put on a lot of miles & I keep my cars for several years. I purchased the extended warrantee based on my experience with my CL600. I would buy this car again & highly recommend it for performance, style & luxury, only I would get the voice activated controls, I miss the hands free calling on my previous CL600.
It tickles me
FILSEE,04/01/2007
It still continues to exceed my performance expectations and in my estimation is a stronger, beefier design than the 2007 model change.
Excited and Smiling
Highly Blessed,09/03/2003
Cedric Lector (my 2003 CL500 with sports package), I looooove him. I break out in hives when I think of him! CL had only experienced 32 miles when he came to me. He got eight of those during our first...encounter, as we got to "know" one another! Oh, the way he moves, and when he moves I just melt into his flow! I have never felt what I feel with him nor have I ever been moved as CL moves me...so quickly, yet with such gentleness, grace, agility. I don't know what excites me most, his rakish good looks, the way he makes me feel or the way he performs on demand!
See all 34 reviews of the 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class features & specs
The Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is offered in the following submodels: CL-Class Coupe, CL-Class CL55 AMG. Available styles include CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 5A), CL55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl S/C 5A), and CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

