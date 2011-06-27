Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale

  • $7,995

    2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    130,514 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio

    2005 Mercedes-Benz CL 500 -- 5.0L V8 --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- NAVIGATION SYSTEM --- AMG SPORT PACKAGE --- LEATHER HEATED SEATS -- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS -- ENGINE START ---POWER MOONROOF -- DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, In-Dash CD: single disc, Premium brand: Bose, Radio: AM/FM, Remote CD changer location: cargo area, Remote CD changer: 6 disc, ABS: 4-wheel, Center console trim: leather, Dash trim: leather, Door trim: leather, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Easy entry: power driver seat, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Power steering, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cooled compartment, Sunshade: power rear window, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Clock, Electroluminescent instrumentation, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlight cleaners, Headlights: HID/Xenon, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Moonroof / Sunroof: power, Driver seat power adjustments, Driver seat: heated, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments, Passenger seat: heated, Rear seat type: bucket, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Driver adjustable suspension: height, Suspension control: electronic, Navigation system, Satellite communications: telematics system, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel diameter: 17 inch, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Window defogger: rear

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J35A046721
    Stock: 23414
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,999Great Deal | $2,462 below market

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    94,797 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia

    *NAVIGATION*, *SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *150 POINT INSPECTION*, *3 MO 3000 MILE SERVICE CONTRACT ON MOST CARS SEE SALES FOR DETAILS*, *518AUTO.COM*, *CALL KYLE NOW FOR BEST DAILY PRICE*, *FRESH DETAIL*, *FRESH OIL CHANGE*, *MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE*, *NEW STATE INSPECTION*, *https://www.facebook.com/518Auto/#*, *PRINT OUT TO GET THIS PRICE*, *DEALER TRADE-IN*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, *25 SERVICE RECORDS, CL 500, 2D Coupe, 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC, 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, RWD, Blue. Clean CARFAX. Blue 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 500 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHCASK HOW TO CERTIFY YOUR VEHICLE.ALL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J56A046883
    Stock: 3273
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-13-2019

  • $11,900Good Deal | $1,242 below market

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    50,668 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    MJ Auto Sales - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

    Excellent condition

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J46A047815
    Stock: 748515
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $15,777

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    48,111 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Germain Lexus of Dublin - Dublin / Ohio

    ONLY 48000 MILES!!!!! LOCAL TRADE IN , IMMACULATE CONDITION, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE!!!!*MASSAGING FRONT SEATS*BOSE SOUND SYSTEM*DISTANCE PACING CRUISE CONTROL*FORWARD COLLISION WARNING*HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS*ABC SPORT MODE W/ HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 500 designo Cashmere 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC Navigation system: COMAND.** 27 CONSECUTIVE YEARS ELITE OF LEXUS AWARD WINNER ** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1947 **

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J36A046865
    Stock: 47702A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • Price Drop
    $16,659

    2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG®

    62,619 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    McDonald Volvo Cars - Littleton / Colorado

    2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 55 AMG ** AMG 5.4L V8 Supercharged intercooled ** 62K Low Mileage ** LEATHER SEATS ** NAVIGATION ** Mechanically inspected and reconditioned. McDonald Volvo specializes in Certified Pre-Owned Volvo vehicles and the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4733 for more information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ74J44A042516
    Stock: VP4A042516
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2020

  • $12,988

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    93,637 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Primetime Auto - Corpus Christi / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J16A047545
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,999

    2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    94,142 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota

    A one of a kind car with way too many options to list! This car is in showroom / car show condition! Comes with factory and custom after market chrome alloy wheels. Please call for an appointment to view. Thanks!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J74A040225
    Stock: 375B19
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,877Fair Deal

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    107,740 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Prince Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Of Albany - Albany / Georgia

    Black Leather. Prince Automotive of Albany invites you to come see how easy and hassle free buying a pre-owned vehicle can be! Prince has been serving theeautomotive needs of South Georgia and North Florida for 50 years!! Prince has the largest used fleet in the area and we always stand behind what we sell!! Honesty and integrity is what you want from your dealership and at Prince in Albany, that is exactly what you will get!! Prince has always been family owned and operated and remember, at Prince we are 'doing things differently!'

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J46A047331
    Stock: P3570A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $10,577

    2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    59,212 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Allen Samuels Direct - Euless / Texas

    5.0L trim. Superb Condition, LOW MILES - 59,212! REDUCED FROM $12,877! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, Captains Chairs, Aluminum Wheels, CHESTNUT WOOD TRIM, CL2 SPORT PKG, KEYLESS-GO, Non-Smoker vehicle. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat. Mercedes-Benz 5.0L with Pewter Metallic exterior and Stone interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 302 HP at 5600 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: CL2 SPORT PKG AMG monoblock 18" x 8.5" front/18" x 9.5" rear wheels, P245/45YR18 front//P245/40YR18 rear tires, body-colored AMG designed front spoiler/rear apron/side skirts, CHESTNUT WOOD TRIM, KEYLESS-GO. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com says - One of the finest coupes on the road today, the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is an artful blend of performance, technology and classic luxury that rarely fails to impress. PRICED TO MOVE: Was $12,877. Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J83A035940
    Stock: E3A035940
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-09-2020

  • $16,888

    2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    104,205 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky

    Hard to find 2007 Mercedes Benz CL-550 Coupe.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71XX7A001206
    Stock: A001206
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $17,985

    2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    56,220 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Luxury Auto Selection - Chicago / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X47A005588
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $16,995Fair Deal | $1,553 below market

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    76,575 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Access Auto - Kernersville / North Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X18A014878
    Stock: 5638
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $21,995

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    75,586 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia

    2008 Mercedes CL550 CoupeClean Carfax, Dealer Maintained w 29 Service Records, Premium Package, Sport Package, Navigation System, Night Vision Assist, Soft Close Automatic Doors, A/C Seat(s), ABS Brakes, Adjustable Suspension, Air Conditioning, 19 Inch AMG Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Harman Kardon Sound, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear Sunshade, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Sunroof(s), Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available. AMG Sport Package$5,630Includes dual chrome exhausts and wood/leather steering wheel with shift buttons.Wheels: AMG 19* 5-SpokeTires: 19* High PerformanceLower aspect ratio tires and accompanying wheels provide substantially increased treadwear, tire noise and reduced ride comfort. Serious wheel and tire damage may occur if the vehicle is operated on rough or damaged road surfaces or upon encountering road debris or obstacles. These tires are not designed for use on snow and ice. Winter tires mounted on appropriately sized and approved wheels are recommended for driving in those conditions.AMG Body StylingIncludes front and rear bumpers and side skirts.P2: Premium II$5,290Dynamic Rear View MonitorActive Ventilated Front SeatsDriving Dynamic Front SeatsIncludes 4-level massage function.Night View AssistKeyless Go

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X88A014585
    Stock: AT12919
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2020

  • $19,888Fair Deal

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    46,445 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana

    ***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Black 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 550 **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** **REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA** Black Leather Active Cruise Control AMG® 19 5-Spoke Wheels AMG® Body Styling AMG® Sport Package COMAND® AM/FM/WB/GPS Navigation w/SIRIUS Satellite harman/kardon® Speakers KEYLESS GO® Navigation System Night View Assist® Park Assist SIRIUS Satellite Radio. Odometer is 35633 miles below market average! **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X58A014284
    Stock: 1267
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $18,500

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    174,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X58A013622
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $13,888

    2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG®

    39,669 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    SV Motosport - San Diego / California

    SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this extremely low mileage 2002 Mercedes-Benz AMG CL55 Coupe in Brilliant Silver over Ash Full Leather for sale. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler & Stephan Lill have over 25 years in previous franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ73JX2A026402
    Stock: 2A026402
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-30-2020

  • $19,990

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    111,000 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X48A013675
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,995Fair Deal

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    79,731 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Private Collection Motors - Costa Mesa / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X78A013802
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

