International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio

INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, In-Dash CD: single disc, Premium brand: Bose, Radio: AM/FM, Remote CD changer location: cargo area, Remote CD changer: 6 disc, ABS: 4-wheel, Center console trim: leather, Dash trim: leather, Door trim: leather, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Easy entry: power driver seat, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Power steering, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cooled compartment, Sunshade: power rear window, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Clock, Electroluminescent instrumentation, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlight cleaners, Headlights: HID/Xenon, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Moonroof / Sunroof: power, Driver seat power adjustments, Driver seat: heated, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments, Passenger seat: heated, Rear seat type: bucket, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Driver adjustable suspension: height, Suspension control: electronic, Navigation system, Satellite communications: telematics system, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel diameter: 17 inch, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Window defogger: rear

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBPJ75J35A046721

Stock: 23414

Certified Pre-Owned: No

