Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews

Michael J. Ruble , 04/25/2019 CL550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've been the happy owner of a pre-owned CL 550 since December 2018. I was searching for an SL 500 that met my specifications when I came across a CL 550 at the local Mercedes Benz dealership. Talk about serendipity! This vehicle is absolutely amazing despite being 13 years old. It still turns heads and receives compliments galore. My 2007 CL 550 is solid as a tank, gives power on demand without snapping your neck, smooth shifts, advanced technology (which some luxury cars do not have even today), and a ride/comfort quality beyond any other vehicle I've owned in the past. In the nearly year and one half of ownership, I continue to be enthralled by the vehicle. I am now not just an enthusiast, but also a loyalist. I am fortunate to have found a CL with a two-owner history with less than 60,000 miles. However, even though the car has been gently pre-owned, it still looks and feels brand new. The MPG seems reasonable - I have a V6 as my daily driver, which seems to drink fuel at about the same amount while on the highway as the ample V8 in the Benz. It's just amazing to me that this CL retailed for just over $100K when brand-new, and I was able to make her mine for less than $20K. I understand the justifiable anxiety many experience around purchasing an older Mercedes. Alas, so many wonderful, older MBs go unnoticed as they sit on a dealer's lot longer than new models - but if you take necessary precautionary measures like a having a pre-purchase inspection, researching the car's history, and reading Edmund's reviews, you might just find yourself the absolutely perfect car! My thanks to the talented craftspeople, technicians, and artisans who orchestrated such beauty in an automobile as Beethoven did when he composed one of his symphonies.