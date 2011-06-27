Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews
Continues to be Enthralling . . .
I've been the happy owner of a pre-owned CL 550 since December 2018. I was searching for an SL 500 that met my specifications when I came across a CL 550 at the local Mercedes Benz dealership. Talk about serendipity! This vehicle is absolutely amazing despite being 13 years old. It still turns heads and receives compliments galore. My 2007 CL 550 is solid as a tank, gives power on demand without snapping your neck, smooth shifts, advanced technology (which some luxury cars do not have even today), and a ride/comfort quality beyond any other vehicle I've owned in the past. In the nearly year and one half of ownership, I continue to be enthralled by the vehicle. I am now not just an enthusiast, but also a loyalist. I am fortunate to have found a CL with a two-owner history with less than 60,000 miles. However, even though the car has been gently pre-owned, it still looks and feels brand new. The MPG seems reasonable - I have a V6 as my daily driver, which seems to drink fuel at about the same amount while on the highway as the ample V8 in the Benz. It's just amazing to me that this CL retailed for just over $100K when brand-new, and I was able to make her mine for less than $20K. I understand the justifiable anxiety many experience around purchasing an older Mercedes. Alas, so many wonderful, older MBs go unnoticed as they sit on a dealer's lot longer than new models - but if you take necessary precautionary measures like a having a pre-purchase inspection, researching the car's history, and reading Edmund's reviews, you might just find yourself the absolutely perfect car! My thanks to the talented craftspeople, technicians, and artisans who orchestrated such beauty in an automobile as Beethoven did when he composed one of his symphonies.
A very refined motorcar
This automobile is fabulous in every aspect. More than enough useable power and acceleration. Excellent ride comfort with just the right amount of feedback. Unbelievably comfortable seats with flawless and beautifully understated interior. The command system is logical intuitive and easy to use. The voice activation system has yet to miss a beat. The stereo system is the best I have ever heard. Build quality and fit and finish are the best I have ever owned.
Love this car
This is the most fun car I have ever owned. After 10 months driving this car I am still finding stuff to like about it. The main features are all really great but there are countless smaller items which I enjoy. Like the car puts itself in park when you open the door. Automatically releases the parking brake when starting. Has a gas cap holder built in to keep it off the paint when filling up. It is loaded with thoughtfull little touches.
A phenomenal automobile
This car is superb in every aspect and has exceeded my expectations. The ride is that of a top of the line mattress, soft yet firm and supportive. The command system is very easy to learn, far superior to the iDrive BMW offers. The sound system is the best I've ever listened to. The interactive seats are the most comfortable in the industry. I sold my 2006 Bentley GT Coupe for this jewel. The Bentley is a model T ford compared to this vehicle. The voice activation for every system has yet to make an error. The rear camera is a terrific addition. The build quality beats the Bentley and the telephone system is state of the art. This car reeks of luxury, opulence, and fineness.
The best car
This car is great. If you can afford it, you should buy it. The performance is great, and it is roomy.
