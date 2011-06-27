This is a great car! picked it up last week from FL and drove it up about 1,200 miles to the east coast, despite the long drive, it was a breeze, the car felt rock solid, noise road was minimum considering the fact I had 19 inch tires on it. It handels beautifuly, the engine is responsive enough when you need it to be, and make no mistake about it, you feel like you "own" the road when you are behind the wheels. Great car, it won't handle like my 540i, but that's not what this car is for. By the way I was averaging about 23MPG highway driving and that's not bad for for a 5L V8.

Read more