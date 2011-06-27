  1. Home
2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Refined beyond belief, dizzying array of high-tech features, classic styling, impressive performance.
  • Complex navigation and audio systems, cramped rear seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

One of the finest coupes on the road today, the CL is an artful blend of performance, technology and classic luxury that rarely fails to impress.

2004 Highlights

A new seven-speed automatic transmission is now standard on the CL500. The navigation system is now DVD-based, the Keyless Go system no longer requires a separate plastic card and newly styled 18-inch wheels have been added to the options list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.

5(72%)
4(28%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

CL500
ernesto,06/26/2010
First of all the car is nice inside out. Mechanically i expect better from German manufacturers. Why cant they build a car with German quality and Japan reliability? Anything goes wrong with this car minimum $500 to fix.
She is a beauty!
eastcostbenz,09/01/2004
This is a great car! picked it up last week from FL and drove it up about 1,200 miles to the east coast, despite the long drive, it was a breeze, the car felt rock solid, noise road was minimum considering the fact I had 19 inch tires on it. It handels beautifuly, the engine is responsive enough when you need it to be, and make no mistake about it, you feel like you "own" the road when you are behind the wheels. Great car, it won't handle like my 540i, but that's not what this car is for. By the way I was averaging about 23MPG highway driving and that's not bad for for a 5L V8.
Best car I have ever owned or been in.
Hamilton,04/11/2008
After owning two Porsches and 3 Mercedes, this is the best handling and most powerful car I have ever owned. I plan to keep this car forever. I just got this car for $38K with 74,000 miles on it. It looks and drives like it was brand new. The original owner traded it in on the latest version. It get attention from people that know what it is, but is fairly stealthly for such a powerful car.
classic design
Jay,03/01/2010
do usual in depth checks. buy a vehicle that was local and was a cpo. mine has 80k and checked out fine. i only drive it on weekends. my mechanic said this will be fine. if driving the usual 15k/yr, just be ready for the usual expensive repairs. i had lexus sc430. benz has more of that 1 piece porsche feel to it vs lexus and more fun to drive. also liked the classic long nose look like old jag xk and sc400. lots of stuff you don't need but work with the manuel and all techno stuff gets easier to use. of course more stuff means more possible problems. buying used is great way to beat the big depreciation. the more i play with it, the more i like it. no mpg but don't care. didn't buy it for mpg
See all 18 reviews of the 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class features & specs
More about the 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class

Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Overview

The Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is offered in the following submodels: CL-Class Coupe, CL-Class CL55 AMG. Available styles include CL55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A), CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A), and CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.

Can't find a used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,361.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,069.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,551.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,471.

