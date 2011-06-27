2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Refined beyond belief, dizzying array of high-tech features, classic styling, impressive performance.
- Complex navigation and audio systems, cramped rear seat.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,813 - $10,460
Edmunds' Expert Review
One of the finest coupes on the road today, the CL is an artful blend of performance, technology and classic luxury that rarely fails to impress.
2004 Highlights
A new seven-speed automatic transmission is now standard on the CL500. The navigation system is now DVD-based, the Keyless Go system no longer requires a separate plastic card and newly styled 18-inch wheels have been added to the options list.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ernesto,06/26/2010
First of all the car is nice inside out. Mechanically i expect better from German manufacturers. Why cant they build a car with German quality and Japan reliability? Anything goes wrong with this car minimum $500 to fix.
eastcostbenz,09/01/2004
This is a great car! picked it up last week from FL and drove it up about 1,200 miles to the east coast, despite the long drive, it was a breeze, the car felt rock solid, noise road was minimum considering the fact I had 19 inch tires on it. It handels beautifuly, the engine is responsive enough when you need it to be, and make no mistake about it, you feel like you "own" the road when you are behind the wheels. Great car, it won't handle like my 540i, but that's not what this car is for. By the way I was averaging about 23MPG highway driving and that's not bad for for a 5L V8.
Hamilton,04/11/2008
After owning two Porsches and 3 Mercedes, this is the best handling and most powerful car I have ever owned. I plan to keep this car forever. I just got this car for $38K with 74,000 miles on it. It looks and drives like it was brand new. The original owner traded it in on the latest version. It get attention from people that know what it is, but is fairly stealthly for such a powerful car.
Jay,03/01/2010
do usual in depth checks. buy a vehicle that was local and was a cpo. mine has 80k and checked out fine. i only drive it on weekends. my mechanic said this will be fine. if driving the usual 15k/yr, just be ready for the usual expensive repairs. i had lexus sc430. benz has more of that 1 piece porsche feel to it vs lexus and more fun to drive. also liked the classic long nose look like old jag xk and sc400. lots of stuff you don't need but work with the manuel and all techno stuff gets easier to use. of course more stuff means more possible problems. buying used is great way to beat the big depreciation. the more i play with it, the more i like it. no mpg but don't care. didn't buy it for mpg
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class features & specs
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 5000 rpm
