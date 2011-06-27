Vehicle overview

If you're looking for the ground-bound equivalent of a private jet, look no farther than the 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class. Like a Gulfstream G650, this big grand touring coupe surrounds its occupants in exquisite leather, polished wood and other top-grade materials. And once underway, the CL does a fair impression of a jet blasting down the runway, with any of its V8 or V12 engines delivering enough thrust to imprint the shape of your Gucci belt buckle on your belly.

The CL is based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, sharing engines, platform components and features with the big sedan. This year's refresh introduces a new front fascia, grille and hood, plus fenders that offer a more restrained arch over the wheelwells for the front tires. There's also a revised rear fascia. The CL-Class offers a strong yet stylish presentation with an elegant pillarless greenhouse, a sweeping beltline and an expansive rear window.

There's also a pair of new engines: a twin-turbo 4.6-liter V8 for the CL550 4Matic and a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 for the CL63 AMG. Thanks to direct injection, both engines deliver substantially more power than their predecessors (with 429 horsepower and 536 hp, respectively) yet offer improved fuel economy as well. Then there's the available twin-turbocharged V12 engines -- a 5.5-liter in the CL600 that makes 510 hp and a gonzo 6.0-liter in the CL65 AMG that cranks out 621 hp and an ungodly 738 pound-feet of torque.

But good as the CL-Class is, it doesn't own this niche segment. Other executive-class rides include the Bentley Continental GT and even the 2011 Porsche Panamera, though it's not a traditional coupe. But for sheer road-eating dominance, few cars can touch the formidable 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.