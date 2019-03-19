Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 63,509 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,544
Nick Mayer Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lewisburg / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! 4MATICÂ .Silver 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 550 4MATICÂ 2D Coupe 4MATICÂ 4.6L V8 Direct-Injection BiTurbo 7-Speed Automatic***CALL NOW TO REQUEST A LIVE VIDEO WALK-AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE! WE'LL TEXT IT RIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ***APPOINTMENTS ARE RECOMMENDED DUE TO HGH VOLUME BUSINESS MODEL! ***All vehicles are serviced, inspected, detailed, and come with a Certified Carfax Report***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB3BA026130
Stock: PD0078B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 71,478 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$42,995
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
**Mercedes Benz CL Class CL 65 AMG V12 Coupe ** New Arrival! We are please to offer this stunning 2011 Mercedes Benz CL Class CL65 AMG Coupe for sale. Luxury and Sport,? and incredible performance! V12 Biturbo Engine. Black Exterior with Black leather interior. Equipped with options such as,? Navigation,? Night Vision,? Backup Camera,? Premium Sound System,? Moon Roof,? Luxury Seating,? Premium AMG Wheels,? Mp3,? Disk,? and much more. Clean Carfax! Super Rare!! Come in or call to schedule a test drive. We offer competitive financing. Rates and Term vary OAC. We deal with all types of credit situations. We are located at 22028 N 19th Ave,? Phoenix,? AZ,? 85027. For assistance call/text at (602)-300-2878 Office:(602)-595-9988. Visit us online at www.1stopautomall.com We are open from Monday-Saturday from 9am-7pm. Sunday per appointment only. - Air Conditioning,? Climate Control,? Dual Zone Climate Control,? Power Windows,? Power Mirrors,? Leather Steering Wheel,? Power Drivers Seat,? Power Passenger Seat,? Memory Seat Position,? Homelink System,? Telescoping Steering Wheel,? Steering Wheel Radio Controls,? Sunroof,? Moonroof,? Driver Airbag,? Passenger Airbag,? Side Airbags,? Security System,? ABS Brakes,? Traction Control,? Dynamic Stability,? Rear Defogger,? Fog Lights,? Intermittent Wipers,? AM/FM,? CD Player,? CD Changer,? Full Leather Interior Surface,? Air Conditioned Seats,? Aux. Audio Input,? Bluetooth,? Center Arm Rest,? Distronic,? Front AC Seats,? Front Heated Seats,? Heated Mirrors,? HID Headlamps,? Night Vision,? Parking Sensors,? Power Rear Sunshade,? Rear Fog Lamps,? Rear-Side Airbags,? Remote Trunk Lid,? Reverse Camera,? Roll Stability Control,? Side Curtain Airbags,? Sport Seats,? Vanity Mirrors,? Xenon - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. - ***Internet price is for Cash purchases*** - Full Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Distronic, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Night Vision, Parking Sensors, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ7KB9BA026786
Stock: C26786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2019
- 51,898 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,990
Terryville Chevrolet - Terryville / Connecticut
2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 550 4MATIC Black 4MATIC. 7-Speed Automatic 4.6L V8 Direct-Injection BiTurbo 4MATIC Clean CARFAX. As one of the top car dealerships in Terryville, CT, we take pride in helping you find the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet vehicle for your lifestyle and budget. Whether you see us first or last, you'll love us! 860-582-7434.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB4BA026931
Stock: 026931T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 91,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,999
Amazing Luxury Cars Snellville - Snellville / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB4BA026458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,777 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,977
Auto Showcase of Carol Stream - Carol Stream / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB3BA026838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,920 miles
$15,795$2,320 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL 550 5.5L V8. Has a clean car-fax! Has over 24 service records! This Mercedes is equipped with gorgeous leather seats, premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, moon sunroof, navigation system, tinted windows, heated/cooled seats, power seats, cruise control, back up camera, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ8GB6AA024006
Stock: 024006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 93,048 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,500
All Capital Motors - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ8GB2AA025847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,017 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,995
Beaverton Hyundai - Beaverton / Oregon
2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 600. Clean CARFAX. Options Include: Blind-Spot Alert, Navigation System, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Dual Power Seats, Leather, Moon Roof, Daytime Running Lights, Bi-HID Headlamps, Bluetooth Wireless, mbrace, Parking Sensors, F&R Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, harman/kardon Sound, Sirius XM Satellite, Anti-Theft System, Keyless Entry, Premium Wheels.Beaverton Hyundai has been the #1 Hyundai Dealer in Oregon since 2006!!!! Contact us at 877-812-0866. VEHICLE MAY INCLUDE: Premium Package, Climate Package, Panorama Roof, Limited Package, Ultimate Package, SEL Package, SE Package, LE Package, Convenience Package, Comfort Package, Premium Sound Package, Heat Package, Moonroof, Navigation System, Sound Package, Power Package, Trim Package, Winter Package, Wood Trim, Wood Upgrade Package, Technology Package, Tow Package, Aluminum Wheels, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Please call for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ7GB2CA029880
Stock: 95059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,670 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Lease
$35,952
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 63 AMG is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 63 AMG is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class: The 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class comes with blistering acceleration, enough comfort inside for a cross-country trip, a host of industry-leading tech features and exclusivity. The least-expensive CL starts at over $110,000, but the level of performance and luxury means there is very little real competition. Strengths of this model include very quick acceleration, Strong, refined engines, AMG models' supercar performance with top-notch luxury, useful active-safety features, and exclusivity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ7EB5CA030220
Stock: CA030220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 42,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$48,775
Goodfellas Auto Group - Burbank / California
2012 MERCEDES-BENZ CL63 AMG - BI TURBO with PERFORMANCE PACKAGE and CARBON FIBER PACKAGE, COLLECTOR CAR, HEAVY $176,860 ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER. Vehicle has a Clean Carfax History, Dealer Serviced, and for many CL / S-Class Coupe Connoisseurs, a Passionate Car to Collect in Every Generation of its Body Style. DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC / DESIGNO BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER / ALCANTARA BLACK SUEDE HEADLINER / CARBON FIBER TRIM 5.5L V8 BI TURBO
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ7EB3CA030412
Stock: 11056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,586 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,917
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Mercedes-Benz CL-Class also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Surround Sound, Air Conditioned Seats, Xenon, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Front AC Seats, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Power Rear Sunshade, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB4CA030186
Stock: CA030186-30
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 78,413 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,966
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
One look at this Mercedes-Benz CL-Class and you will just know, this is your ride. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Yes, the odometer does read only 78,413 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this CL-Class is one really great deal. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Global Auto Outlet, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. We here at Global Auto Outlet want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards.Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 5.5L V8 DOHC 32V engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Mercedes-Benz CL-Class like this at any price! This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. This car comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. We are only minutes away from Clinton, stop by and visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ8GB2AA025878
Stock: 025878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,004 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,985
Gravity Autos Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, NAVIGATION!, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS!, PUSH BUTTON START!, 4MATICÂ , Black w/Exclusive Leather Upholstery, COMANDÂ w/40GB Hard-Drive GPS Navigation, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Illuminated Door Sills (Set of 2), KEYLESS GOÂ , Navigation system: COMAND, Night View AssistÂ PLUS, Premium 2 Package, Rear-View Camera.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB7CA030151
Stock: 030151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 41,311 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$36,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2dr CL63 AMG features a 5.5L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Shark Gray Wrap (Over Black Exterior Col with a Black with Premium Leather Upholstery Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, CD Player, Premium Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 12-way power adjustable drivers seat, 5.5 liter V8 DOHC engine, Audio controls on steering wheel, Bluetooth, Compass, Compressor - Twin turbo, External temperature display, Front fog/driving lights, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 22 and EPA city (mpg): 15, Heated drivers seat, Heated passenger seat, Heated Windshield Washer Jets - Jets, Memory Driver's Seat, Navigation System, Navigation system - With voice activation, Passenger seat easy entry - Power, Power Activated Trunk/Hatch - Power open and close trunk, Power heated mirrors, premium audio, Rear Spoiler, Rear-wheel drive, Remote window operation, Xenon headlights Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ7EB7CA028906
Stock: 34605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 69,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,981
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Premium Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ8GB3AA025808
Stock: AA025808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 66,116 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,437
Transwest Buick GMC - Henderson / Colorado
Local Trade, CL 550 4MATIC, 2D Coupe, 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V BiTurbo, 4MATIC. Black 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 550 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V BiTurbo CONTACT OUR INTERNET SALES TEAM TODAY AT 720-322-7200 ! ONLY AT TRANSWEST BUICK GMC - YOUR PRE-OWNED DEALER OF DENVER! All prices exclude tax,tags,title. Prices include dealer and handling fee of $495.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EB7CA029808
Stock: U12711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 63,358 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$36,990
Luxury AutoMax - Tinley Park / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ9EBXCA029270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,420 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,555
SJL Motors - Desplaines / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ7EB5CA028547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
