Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale Near Me

Nick Mayer Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lewisburg / Tennessee

Recent Arrival! 4MATICÂ .Silver 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 550 4MATICÂ 2D Coupe 4MATICÂ 4.6L V8 Direct-Injection BiTurbo 7-Speed Automatic***CALL NOW TO REQUEST A LIVE VIDEO WALK-AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE! WE'LL TEXT IT RIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ***APPOINTMENTS ARE RECOMMENDED DUE TO HGH VOLUME BUSINESS MODEL! ***All vehicles are serviced, inspected, detailed, and come with a Certified Carfax Report***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDEJ9EB3BA026130

Stock: PD0078B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020