Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    63,509 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,544

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG®

    71,478 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $42,995

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    51,898 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,990

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    91,919 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    64,777 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,977

    Details
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    110,920 miles

    $15,795

    $2,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    93,048 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 in White
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600

    42,017 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG®

    52,670 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Lease

    $35,952

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG in White
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG®

    42,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $48,775

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in White
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    26,586 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,917

    Details
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    78,413 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,966

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    95,004 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,985

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG®

    41,311 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $36,999

    Details
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    69,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,981

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    66,116 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,437

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    63,358 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $36,990

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG®

    57,420 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,555

    Details

