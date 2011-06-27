  1. Home
2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong performance, top-notch luxury features and interior materials, leading-edge safety features, majestic presence.
  • Too heavy and isolating for enthusiasts, long doors make ingress and egress difficult in tight parking spaces.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Fast, classy and comfortable for four, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class sets the standard in the grand touring coupe class.

Vehicle overview

A large, grand touring coupe such as the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is something of a rare sight, a Weimaraner in a suburb full of golden retrievers.

Usually, folks with the big bucks and a penchant for six-figure automobiles get either a large sedan or a flashy sports car. But there's something undeniably elegant about a big coupe with its stretched-out body, sleek roof line and hunkered stance.

Staying true to Mercedes' coupe tradition, the CL-Class features frameless side windows as well as a lack of B-pillars, which together give the car an airy look and feel. A rising character line and a tapered rear end further the CL's ready-to-pounce impression, which is confirmed when one nudges the accelerator pedal. When you're not being pressed back into the seat by a wave of torque, you'll want to take a few moments to appreciate the handsome cabin design. The tasteful use of wood and metallic accents, along with impeccable fit and finish, bring old-world class to the big Benz that would give a Bentley a run for its money.

Based loosely on the S-Class platform, the CL-Class shares that sedan's power plants and leading-edge high-tech features, such as night view assist. The CL-Class is offered in four trims that include the anything-but-base CL550, the V12-powered CL600 and the even more pumped-up AMG brothers, known as the CL63 and CL65.

In the niche segment of exotic four-seat grand touring coupes, not many can match the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class's enticing blend of passenger room, performance and opulence. Yet, in spite of its smooth moves, the CL-Class is too heavy to be much of an athlete, so those looking for more of a sports car feel should consider the BMW 6 Series or Maserati GranTurismo. That said, we expect that just about everyone who takes a CL for a test-drive will be smitten by its classy presence and quiet, luxurious cabin.

2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class models

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is a large grand touring coupe available in four trim levels: CL550, CL600, CL63 AMG and CL65 AMG. The CL550 comes packed with luxury features such as bi-xenon headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, a hard-drive-based navigation system, a 600-watt Harman Kardon audio system with six-disc CD/DVD changer and satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, 14-way power heated front seats, power sunroof, power door and trunk closers and park assist. Options for the CL550 include the AMG Sport Package and a pair of premium packages. The former is essentially fancy wheels and a body kit, while the latter two equipment groups include features such as keyless starting, ventilated front seats, a nighttime vision assist system and "Drive Dynamic" front seats whose bolsters automatically inflate to add support during hard cornering.

The V12-powered CL600 adds those premium packages' features, leaving but two options: an iPod integration kit and 19-inch wheels.

The ultra-performance-focused AMG versions offer even more powerful engines as well as unique exterior enhancements, sport-tuned suspensions, high-performance brakes, 20-inch wheels and AMG multicontour leather sport seats. The chief difference between these two super coupes is their engine choices: the CL63 AMG has a 518-horsepower V8 while the CL65 AMG features a 604-hp twin-turbo V12. There is also a limited-edition CL65 painted in "liquid metal" to celebrate AMG's 40th anniversary.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class line sees a couple of powerful additions. Specifically, a pair of AMG versions debut: the 518-horsepower CL63 and the stupendous, 604-hp CL65.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL550 is powered by a 5.5-liter V8 (382 hp and 391 pound-feet of torque) that sends its power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. The CL600 features a twin-turbo V12 engine (510 hp and 612 lb-ft) mated to a five-speed automatic transmission. Either way, performance is impressive, with the CL550 hitting 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and the CL600 doing the same in just 4.5 seconds.

The CL63 AMG delivers a more visceral experience with its AMG-developed 6.3-liter normally aspirated V8 (518 hp and 465 lb-ft) that's paired with a performance-tuned version of the seven-speed automatic transmission. The end result is a 0-60 time equal to the CL600. The truly power-hungry will lust after the CL65 (604 hp and 738 lb-ft), which can leap to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and possesses high-speed acceleration more akin to a Formula 1 racecar than a comfy four-place GT.

Safety

All the latest safety features are standard, such as a full complement of airbags (including side curtain and driver's knee), adaptive xenon headlights and stability control. There is also PreSafe which, when it senses a possible accident (via rapid brake pedal and steering inputs and/or stability control intervention) will automatically position the front-passenger seat for optimum airbag use and close the windows and sunroof if a rollover is imminent. All but the CL550 feature PreSafe Brake, which can automatically apply up to 40 percent of the vehicle's braking capacity when it senses a seemingly imminent collision. In addition, on all but the CL550, the brake lights flash rapidly during emergency braking to help prevent rear collisions.

Driving

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class delivers a serene driving experience with plenty of performance to wake up passengers who might have otherwise been lulled to sleep by the car's super-quiet and comfy cabin. Standard across the lineup is Mercedes-Benz's Active Body Control (ABC) active suspension system that reduces body roll in corners, squat under acceleration and dive during braking. The open road is one of the few places where the CL feels light on its feet, as it glides over rough pavement without feeling overly soft. This is the kind of driving this big coupe was made for. Even when driven moderately briskly in the turns, the big Benz feels utterly composed.

However, when you try to play sports car on a tight twisty road, ABC's ability to keep the vehicle planted becomes a bit of a double-edged sword. Because ABC is capable of reducing body roll to virtually nil, it's hard to tell when you're getting close to the limits. The CL's 2-tons-plus weight is also obvious in these situations. When pressing hard on long, sweeping turns, the grip from the standard 18-inch tires runs out more quickly than you might expect, and when you transition from one tight corner to the next, even its sophisticated suspension can't always make the CL feel graceful. The brakes, on the other hand, are faultless, as they provide plenty of bite with little fade.

Interior

The CL's luxurious cabin is similar to that of the S-Class sedan, meaning it boasts the same clean, elegant design. The high-quality materials and superb fit and finish quietly bespeak the fact that this is an expensive car. Supple leathers and highly polished wood and metallic trim abound. Should you wish for a more personal touch, custom colors as well as Alcantara trim are available.

Though at first the absence of a console-mounted gear selector may seem odd, the CL's steering column-mounted stalk is easy to get used to. It also allows more console space for the cupholders and the spin-knob controller that's similar to BMW's iDrive but easier to use.

The large doors open easily and feature a power closing assist. The front seats are fantastically comfortable, with numerous adjustments as well as heating and, on upper trims, cooling and massage functions. The rear seat is also well-shaped and offers considerably more room for occupants than that of the BMW 6 Series. Trunk capacity stands at 13.5 cubic feet, more than enough room for a weekend's worth of baggage and golf clubs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class.

5(80%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wish The Fuel Tank Was Bigger!!!
yellowabarth,07/11/2012
2008 Model, Got her used and does exactly what is says on the Tin... Sold a S500 because it was slower than I expected from standstill and this car is the reason to Live! I look for reasons to travel, Wish the Petrol Tank was bigger, then I would not need to stop.. No problems so far, is an American version in Dubai, and just got the Navigation working and it's sweet. Seats, Amazing, Steering , Amazing. Paid a third of its new price and got 3 times the value of a normal car. Fuel Bad, but who cares, Tyres are expensive but who cares. 50,000 Kms passed and everyone will have been hard, but she takes it in her stride. Engine sound to die for. No real complaints, but read my improvements.
Amazing!
Henry Gutierrez,03/01/2016
CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A)
I've owned Audi s5 A7 corvette, Porsche all which were great automobiles. But... I purchased my 08 cl 600 for a fraction of the original price 4 months ago with 27k on it. It's 8 year old car. ( obviously someone's baby) it is perfect! Black on black. It is incredibly fast! Poor gas mileage, worth it.:)) What a pleasure to drive in town or Hiway. The interior is very luxurious . Love the dynamic seats!! Sound system sounds like I'm at the symphony. Funny: :) porches and other high performance cars/drivers pull up at light, notice the V 12 badge and know not much of a chance. I've read some of the reviews and know repairs are costly. Hopefully I don't have any soon.(crossing fingers) the dealership did go over her with a fine tooth comb, plus I asked a lot of questions and had it looked over from an independent. Hope we have many years and miles together. 10 months later I still love this car. In to dealership once. Car would run rough for a second than ok. Suggested a gas additive which seemed to do the trick. Traded my CL... had an extended warranty that was about to expire. The repairs were many for the short time I had it. Cylinder pack, ABC hose, seat motor, blower for a/c .... beautiful car and a thrill to drive! Rocket! But...
Bullet Proof CL63
CMM,07/28/2008
An absolutely phenomenal car that makes CL (or S) driving more excitement than you can imagine. Not quite as much torque as the 12cyl CL600, but quick as nearly anything else on the street. When speed isn't an issue, it rides like a limo - smooth & quiet. With the AMG sport package and 20" wheels and tires it turns heads wherever it goes. Although it's 4500lbs, it feels like a sports cars with the Active Body Control suspension that keeps the car dead flat. The tranmission is tied to the suspension settings and here again goes from smooth and easy to 7000rpm manual only shifting. Actually the middle Sport Mode is the best selction for shifting. Overall, the best Benz I've owned in 20yrs
Excellent car, but gremlins live in the cabin
tcatter,09/10/2013
I've owned this car for approximately 3 years and no one dares to race me, even Porsches. I bought it with 3000 miles on it and it now has a whopping 15,000. I've had creaks in the seat that don't seem to go away and the fat foreman and Beverly Hills MB can't "identify" the problem because when he sits in the passenger seat the sound disappears to his his ass. Another problem are the sensors which buzz and ask to see the user's manual. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR WITHOUT AN EXTENDED WARRANTY. It is an exceptional piece of machinery but not for anyone who pinches pennies.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
518 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
604 hp @ 4800 rpm
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Overview

The Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is offered in the following submodels: CL-Class CL65 AMG, CL-Class CL63 AMG, CL-Class Coupe. Available styles include CL550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A), CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A), CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A), and CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A).

