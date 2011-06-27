Vehicle overview

A large, grand touring coupe such as the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is something of a rare sight, a Weimaraner in a suburb full of golden retrievers.

Usually, folks with the big bucks and a penchant for six-figure automobiles get either a large sedan or a flashy sports car. But there's something undeniably elegant about a big coupe with its stretched-out body, sleek roof line and hunkered stance.

Staying true to Mercedes' coupe tradition, the CL-Class features frameless side windows as well as a lack of B-pillars, which together give the car an airy look and feel. A rising character line and a tapered rear end further the CL's ready-to-pounce impression, which is confirmed when one nudges the accelerator pedal. When you're not being pressed back into the seat by a wave of torque, you'll want to take a few moments to appreciate the handsome cabin design. The tasteful use of wood and metallic accents, along with impeccable fit and finish, bring old-world class to the big Benz that would give a Bentley a run for its money.

Based loosely on the S-Class platform, the CL-Class shares that sedan's power plants and leading-edge high-tech features, such as night view assist. The CL-Class is offered in four trims that include the anything-but-base CL550, the V12-powered CL600 and the even more pumped-up AMG brothers, known as the CL63 and CL65.

In the niche segment of exotic four-seat grand touring coupes, not many can match the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class's enticing blend of passenger room, performance and opulence. Yet, in spite of its smooth moves, the CL-Class is too heavy to be much of an athlete, so those looking for more of a sports car feel should consider the BMW 6 Series or Maserati GranTurismo. That said, we expect that just about everyone who takes a CL for a test-drive will be smitten by its classy presence and quiet, luxurious cabin.