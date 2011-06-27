Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$16,659
2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG®62,619 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McDonald Volvo Cars - Littleton / Colorado
2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 55 AMG ** AMG 5.4L V8 Supercharged intercooled ** 62K Low Mileage ** LEATHER SEATS ** NAVIGATION ** Mechanically inspected and reconditioned. McDonald Volvo specializes in Certified Pre-Owned Volvo vehicles and the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4733 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBPJ74J44A042516
Stock: VP4A042516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $8,999
2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL50094,142 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
A one of a kind car with way too many options to list! This car is in showroom / car show condition! Comes with factory and custom after market chrome alloy wheels. Please call for an appointment to view. Thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBPJ75J74A040225
Stock: 375B19
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,577
2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL50059,212 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Allen Samuels Direct - Euless / Texas
5.0L trim. Superb Condition, LOW MILES - 59,212! REDUCED FROM $12,877! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, Captains Chairs, Aluminum Wheels, CHESTNUT WOOD TRIM, CL2 SPORT PKG, KEYLESS-GO, Non-Smoker vehicle. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat. Mercedes-Benz 5.0L with Pewter Metallic exterior and Stone interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 302 HP at 5600 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: CL2 SPORT PKG AMG monoblock 18" x 8.5" front/18" x 9.5" rear wheels, P245/45YR18 front//P245/40YR18 rear tires, body-colored AMG designed front spoiler/rear apron/side skirts, CHESTNUT WOOD TRIM, KEYLESS-GO. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com says - One of the finest coupes on the road today, the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is an artful blend of performance, technology and classic luxury that rarely fails to impress. PRICED TO MOVE: Was $12,877. Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBPJ75J83A035940
Stock: E3A035940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $7,995
2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500130,514 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2005 Mercedes-Benz CL 500 -- 5.0L V8 --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- NAVIGATION SYSTEM --- AMG SPORT PACKAGE --- LEATHER HEATED SEATS -- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS -- ENGINE START ---POWER MOONROOF -- DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, In-Dash CD: single disc, Premium brand: Bose, Radio: AM/FM, Remote CD changer location: cargo area, Remote CD changer: 6 disc, ABS: 4-wheel, Center console trim: leather, Dash trim: leather, Door trim: leather, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Easy entry: power driver seat, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Power steering, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cooled compartment, Sunshade: power rear window, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Clock, Electroluminescent instrumentation, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlight cleaners, Headlights: HID/Xenon, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Moonroof / Sunroof: power, Driver seat power adjustments, Driver seat: heated, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments, Passenger seat: heated, Rear seat type: bucket, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Driver adjustable suspension: height, Suspension control: electronic, Navigation system, Satellite communications: telematics system, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel diameter: 17 inch, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBPJ75J35A046721
Stock: 23414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999Great Deal | $2,462 below market
2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL50094,797 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia
*NAVIGATION*, *SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *150 POINT INSPECTION*, *3 MO 3000 MILE SERVICE CONTRACT ON MOST CARS SEE SALES FOR DETAILS*, *518AUTO.COM*, *CALL KYLE NOW FOR BEST DAILY PRICE*, *FRESH DETAIL*, *FRESH OIL CHANGE*, *MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE*, *NEW STATE INSPECTION*, *https://www.facebook.com/518Auto/#*, *PRINT OUT TO GET THIS PRICE*, *DEALER TRADE-IN*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, *25 SERVICE RECORDS, CL 500, 2D Coupe, 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC, 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, RWD, Blue. Clean CARFAX. Blue 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 500 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHCASK HOW TO CERTIFY YOUR VEHICLE.ALL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBPJ75J56A046883
Stock: 3273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2019
- $11,900Good Deal | $1,242 below market
2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL50050,668 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MJ Auto Sales - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Excellent condition
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBPJ75J46A047815
Stock: 748515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$15,777
2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL50048,111 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Germain Lexus of Dublin - Dublin / Ohio
ONLY 48000 MILES!!!!! LOCAL TRADE IN , IMMACULATE CONDITION, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE!!!!*MASSAGING FRONT SEATS*BOSE SOUND SYSTEM*DISTANCE PACING CRUISE CONTROL*FORWARD COLLISION WARNING*HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS*ABC SPORT MODE W/ HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 500 designo Cashmere 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC Navigation system: COMAND.** 27 CONSECUTIVE YEARS ELITE OF LEXUS AWARD WINNER ** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1947 **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBPJ75J36A046865
Stock: 47702A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $13,888
2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG®39,669 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this extremely low mileage 2002 Mercedes-Benz AMG CL55 Coupe in Brilliant Silver over Ash Full Leather for sale. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler & Stephan Lill have over 25 years in previous franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBPJ73JX2A026402
Stock: 2A026402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- $12,988
2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL50093,637 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Primetime Auto - Corpus Christi / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBPJ75J16A047545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,877Fair Deal
2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500107,740 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Prince Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Of Albany - Albany / Georgia
Black Leather. Prince Automotive of Albany invites you to come see how easy and hassle free buying a pre-owned vehicle can be! Prince has been serving theeautomotive needs of South Georgia and North Florida for 50 years!! Prince has the largest used fleet in the area and we always stand behind what we sell!! Honesty and integrity is what you want from your dealership and at Prince in Albany, that is exactly what you will get!! Prince has always been family owned and operated and remember, at Prince we are 'doing things differently!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBPJ75J46A047331
Stock: P3570A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $16,888
2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550104,205 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Hard to find 2007 Mercedes Benz CL-550 Coupe.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ71XX7A001206
Stock: A001206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,999
2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG®94,071 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~2001 Mercedes Benz CL~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBPJ73JX1A012613
Stock: SA1727U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- $17,985
2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55056,220 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Auto Selection - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ71X47A005588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,900
2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL60068,527 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dealmax Motors - Bristol / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBPJ78JX1A014743
Stock: 14743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,995Fair Deal | $1,553 below market
2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55076,575 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Access Auto - Kernersville / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ71X18A014878
Stock: 5638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,995
2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55075,586 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2008 Mercedes CL550 CoupeClean Carfax, Dealer Maintained w 29 Service Records, Premium Package, Sport Package, Navigation System, Night Vision Assist, Soft Close Automatic Doors, A/C Seat(s), ABS Brakes, Adjustable Suspension, Air Conditioning, 19 Inch AMG Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Harman Kardon Sound, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear Sunshade, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Sunroof(s), Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available. AMG Sport Package$5,630Includes dual chrome exhausts and wood/leather steering wheel with shift buttons.Wheels: AMG 19* 5-SpokeTires: 19* High PerformanceLower aspect ratio tires and accompanying wheels provide substantially increased treadwear, tire noise and reduced ride comfort. Serious wheel and tire damage may occur if the vehicle is operated on rough or damaged road surfaces or upon encountering road debris or obstacles. These tires are not designed for use on snow and ice. Winter tires mounted on appropriately sized and approved wheels are recommended for driving in those conditions.AMG Body StylingIncludes front and rear bumpers and side skirts.P2: Premium II$5,290Dynamic Rear View MonitorActive Ventilated Front SeatsDriving Dynamic Front SeatsIncludes 4-level massage function.Night View AssistKeyless Go
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ71X88A014585
Stock: AT12919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $19,888Fair Deal
2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55046,445 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Black 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 550 **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** **REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA** Black Leather Active Cruise Control AMG® 19 5-Spoke Wheels AMG® Body Styling AMG® Sport Package COMAND® AM/FM/WB/GPS Navigation w/SIRIUS Satellite harman/kardon® Speakers KEYLESS GO® Navigation System Night View Assist® Park Assist SIRIUS Satellite Radio. Odometer is 35633 miles below market average! **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ71X58A014284
Stock: 1267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,500
2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550174,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ71X58A013622
Certified Pre-Owned: No