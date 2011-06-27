Close

McDonald Volvo Cars - Littleton / Colorado

2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 55 AMG ** AMG 5.4L V8 Supercharged intercooled ** 62K Low Mileage ** LEATHER SEATS ** NAVIGATION ** Mechanically inspected and reconditioned. McDonald Volvo specializes in Certified Pre-Owned Volvo vehicles and the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4733 for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBPJ74J44A042516

Stock: VP4A042516

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020