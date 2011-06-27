Close

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

One look at this Mercedes-Benz CL-Class and you will just know, this is your ride. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Yes, the odometer does read only 78,413 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this CL-Class is one really great deal. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Global Auto Outlet, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. We here at Global Auto Outlet want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards.Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 5.5L V8 DOHC 32V engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Mercedes-Benz CL-Class like this at any price! This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. This car comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. We are only minutes away from Clinton, stop by and visit us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDEJ8GB2AA025878

Stock: 025878

Certified Pre-Owned: No

