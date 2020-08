Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale Near Me

Allen Samuels Direct - Euless / Texas

5.0L trim. Superb Condition, LOW MILES - 59,212! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, Captains Chairs, Aluminum Wheels, CHESTNUT WOOD TRIM, CL2 SPORT PKG, KEYLESS-GO, Non-Smoker vehicle. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat. Mercedes-Benz 5.0L with Pewter Metallic exterior and Stone interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 302 HP at 5600 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: CL2 SPORT PKG AMG monoblock 18" x 8.5" front/18" x 9.5" rear wheels, P245/45YR18 front//P245/40YR18 rear tires, body-colored AMG designed front spoiler/rear apron/side skirts, CHESTNUT WOOD TRIM, KEYLESS-GO. Edmunds.com says - One of the finest coupes on the road today, the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class is an artful blend of performance, technology and classic luxury that rarely fails to impress.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBPJ75J83A035940

Stock: E3A035940

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-09-2020