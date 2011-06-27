Close

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Check out our 2009 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG Coupe featured in Black! Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 producing 465hp and connected to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive can get nearly 18mpg on the open road! Inside our CL63 includes heated leather seats, steering wheel audio controls, climate controls, power windows, Bluetooth, and more! Safety in our Mercedes-Benz CL63 includes traction control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDEJ77X89A020041

Stock: A020041

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-12-2019