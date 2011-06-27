Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale

  • $16,888

    2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    104,205 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky

    Hard to find 2007 Mercedes Benz CL-550 Coupe.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71XX7A001206
    Stock: A001206
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $17,985

    2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    56,220 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Luxury Auto Selection - Chicago / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X47A005588
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,999Great Deal | $2,462 below market

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    94,797 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia

    *NAVIGATION*, *SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *150 POINT INSPECTION*, *3 MO 3000 MILE SERVICE CONTRACT ON MOST CARS SEE SALES FOR DETAILS*, *518AUTO.COM*, *CALL KYLE NOW FOR BEST DAILY PRICE*, *FRESH DETAIL*, *FRESH OIL CHANGE*, *MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE*, *NEW STATE INSPECTION*, *https://www.facebook.com/518Auto/#*, *PRINT OUT TO GET THIS PRICE*, *DEALER TRADE-IN*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, *25 SERVICE RECORDS, CL 500, 2D Coupe, 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC, 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, RWD, Blue. Clean CARFAX. Blue 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 500 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHCASK HOW TO CERTIFY YOUR VEHICLE.ALL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J56A046883
    Stock: 3273
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-13-2019

  • $11,900Good Deal | $1,242 below market

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    50,668 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    MJ Auto Sales - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

    Excellent condition

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J46A047815
    Stock: 748515
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $15,777

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    48,111 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Germain Lexus of Dublin - Dublin / Ohio

    ONLY 48000 MILES!!!!! LOCAL TRADE IN , IMMACULATE CONDITION, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE!!!!*MASSAGING FRONT SEATS*BOSE SOUND SYSTEM*DISTANCE PACING CRUISE CONTROL*FORWARD COLLISION WARNING*HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS*ABC SPORT MODE W/ HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 500 designo Cashmere 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC Navigation system: COMAND.** 27 CONSECUTIVE YEARS ELITE OF LEXUS AWARD WINNER ** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1947 **

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J36A046865
    Stock: 47702A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $16,995Fair Deal | $1,553 below market

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    76,575 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Access Auto - Kernersville / North Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X18A014878
    Stock: 5638
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $21,995

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    75,586 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia

    2008 Mercedes CL550 CoupeClean Carfax, Dealer Maintained w 29 Service Records, Premium Package, Sport Package, Navigation System, Night Vision Assist, Soft Close Automatic Doors, A/C Seat(s), ABS Brakes, Adjustable Suspension, Air Conditioning, 19 Inch AMG Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Harman Kardon Sound, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear Sunshade, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Sunroof(s), Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available. AMG Sport Package$5,630Includes dual chrome exhausts and wood/leather steering wheel with shift buttons.Wheels: AMG 19* 5-SpokeTires: 19* High PerformanceLower aspect ratio tires and accompanying wheels provide substantially increased treadwear, tire noise and reduced ride comfort. Serious wheel and tire damage may occur if the vehicle is operated on rough or damaged road surfaces or upon encountering road debris or obstacles. These tires are not designed for use on snow and ice. Winter tires mounted on appropriately sized and approved wheels are recommended for driving in those conditions.AMG Body StylingIncludes front and rear bumpers and side skirts.P2: Premium II$5,290Dynamic Rear View MonitorActive Ventilated Front SeatsDriving Dynamic Front SeatsIncludes 4-level massage function.Night View AssistKeyless Go

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X88A014585
    Stock: AT12919
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2020

  • $19,888Fair Deal

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    46,445 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana

    ***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Black 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL 550 **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** **REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA** Black Leather Active Cruise Control AMG® 19 5-Spoke Wheels AMG® Body Styling AMG® Sport Package COMAND® AM/FM/WB/GPS Navigation w/SIRIUS Satellite harman/kardon® Speakers KEYLESS GO® Navigation System Night View Assist® Park Assist SIRIUS Satellite Radio. Odometer is 35633 miles below market average! **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X58A014284
    Stock: 1267
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $18,500

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    174,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X58A013622
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,988

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    93,637 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Primetime Auto - Corpus Christi / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J16A047545
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,990

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    111,000 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X48A013675
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,995Fair Deal

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    79,731 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Private Collection Motors - Costa Mesa / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ71X78A013802
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,877Fair Deal

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    107,740 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Prince Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Of Albany - Albany / Georgia

    Black Leather. Prince Automotive of Albany invites you to come see how easy and hassle free buying a pre-owned vehicle can be! Prince has been serving theeautomotive needs of South Georgia and North Florida for 50 years!! Prince has the largest used fleet in the area and we always stand behind what we sell!! Honesty and integrity is what you want from your dealership and at Prince in Albany, that is exactly what you will get!! Prince has always been family owned and operated and remember, at Prince we are 'doing things differently!'

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J46A047331
    Stock: P3570A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $11,997

    2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    177,154 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts

    SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz CL550 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES DESIGNO PORCELAIN LEATHER PKG Designo porcelain leather seat trim, Designo black piano wood trim, black alcantara headliner, Designo black piano lacquer wood leather heated steering wheel, front rear velour black floor mats w/black leather binding, HEATED STEERING WHEEL W/AUDIO CONTROLS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Heated/Cooled Seats MP3 Player, 4MATIC all-wheel drive, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System. Mercedes-Benz 5.5L V8 with 033 exterior and 501 interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 382 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS From Edmunds.com: for sheer road-going perfection, few cars are better than the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class. .

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ86X29A022780
    Stock: F11210A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • $7,995

    2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    130,514 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio

    2005 Mercedes-Benz CL 500 -- 5.0L V8 --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- NAVIGATION SYSTEM --- AMG SPORT PACKAGE --- LEATHER HEATED SEATS -- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS -- ENGINE START ---POWER MOONROOF -- DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, In-Dash CD: single disc, Premium brand: Bose, Radio: AM/FM, Remote CD changer location: cargo area, Remote CD changer: 6 disc, ABS: 4-wheel, Center console trim: leather, Dash trim: leather, Door trim: leather, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Easy entry: power driver seat, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Power steering, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: cooled compartment, Sunshade: power rear window, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Clock, Electroluminescent instrumentation, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlight cleaners, Headlights: HID/Xenon, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Moonroof / Sunroof: power, Driver seat power adjustments, Driver seat: heated, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments, Passenger seat: heated, Rear seat type: bucket, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Driver adjustable suspension: height, Suspension control: electronic, Navigation system, Satellite communications: telematics system, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel diameter: 17 inch, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Window defogger: rear

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBPJ75J35A046721
    Stock: 23414
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $29,195

    2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG®

    53,594 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car World - Hawthorne / California

    Check out our 2009 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG Coupe featured in Black! Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 producing 465hp and connected to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive can get nearly 18mpg on the open road! Inside our CL63 includes heated leather seats, steering wheel audio controls, climate controls, power windows, Bluetooth, and more! Safety in our Mercedes-Benz CL63 includes traction control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ77X89A020041
    Stock: A020041
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-12-2019

  • $15,795Good Deal | $2,320 below market

    2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    110,920 miles
    Delivery available*

    DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois

    100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL 550 5.5L V8. Has a clean car-fax! Has over 24 service records! This Mercedes is equipped with gorgeous leather seats, premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, moon sunroof, navigation system, tinted windows, heated/cooled seats, power seats, cruise control, back up camera, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ8GB6AA024006
    Stock: 024006
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $16,500

    2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®

    93,048 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    All Capital Motors - Brooklyn / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDEJ8GB2AA025847
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

