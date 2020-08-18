Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale Near Me

45 listings
CL-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 45 listings
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG®

    39,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    59,212 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,577

    Details
  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG in Silver
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG®

    94,071 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 in Black
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600

    68,527 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG in Silver
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG®

    62,619 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,659

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 in Black
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    94,142 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    130,514 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    94,797 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $2,462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 in White
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    50,668 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,900

    $1,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    48,111 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $15,777

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    93,637 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,988

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500

    107,740 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,877

    Details
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    104,205 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,888

    Details
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 in Black
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    56,220 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $17,985

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    76,575 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

    $1,553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    75,586 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    46,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,888

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550

    174,000 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CL-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
4.621 Reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
great bang for the buck
Justin in Jacksonville, FL,10/14/2016
CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 5A)
I own 2002 Mercedes cl 500. Amazingly in-expensive car to own and maintain. Oil changes are easy as filter is on top engine and 10 Qts full synthetic oil and syn filter are $60 at Walmart. Use a full syn filter with syn oil they are only few dollars more and Mercedes says u can go 10,000 miles (I do 8,000). 5 star overall rating based on owning for 14 years. 3 most important things on these cars. 1). Do a pressure check at the cylinders to make sure car has good engines pressure. Can be done for free at autozone by getting loaner tool replace 1 spark plug with a screw in pressure check monitor. That will tell you if main engine seals are good. Look up what good pressure is based on your model. That will tell u a lot about if internal engine is in great, good or poor condition. The better the pressure the less likely you be replacing expensive engine seals in the near future. Mine have never been replaced in 14 yrs runs great! 2) Transmission problems can be easily avoided by changing the transmission oil, large rubber pan gasket under car, transmission filter and magnet in bottom of oil pan. You can do yourself but since there is not a dipstick for transmission fluid, I had dealer do. If u by all the supplies from Mercedes and then pay them the labor rate to do...it cost $100 parts and $160 labor. If you don't buy parts first they will markup parts and cost you double price. Don't let them tell u they will suck out fluid and replace with new fluid only. On older cars, the 18 in rubber gasket on bottom transmission pan can dryrot so insist they drop the pan and replace gasket, magnet (catches any metal fragments in fluid) and filter all on located under pan. You will never have to do again for lifetime of vehicle and if your buying a used one woth the piece of mind. 3) Hydraulic Suspension System. Amazing ride, only problem I have ever had was blew 2 lines out both within a few weeks when car was 12 years old. The car has 2 large "softball looking" hydraulic accumulator suspension system balls which contain nitrogen gas to regulate the suspension system pressure. On older cars the thin membrane in the accumulators fails and will over pressurize the system. Replace both of these balls if cars more than 10 years old they are about $180 ea.... this is great preventive maintenance. Cost $600 total for parts and labor..that was 3 years ago no problems since then. Other than that I am at 140,000 miles and 14 years in this car and no problems...love this car and get compliments daily on it. on older models, replace front grill with newer looking aftermarket one. I have black car and did all chrome one to match chrome wheels that will make car look 10 years newer.
Report abuse
