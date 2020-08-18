Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class for Sale Near Me

I own 2002 Mercedes cl 500. Amazingly in-expensive car to own and maintain. Oil changes are easy as filter is on top engine and 10 Qts full synthetic oil and syn filter are $60 at Walmart. Use a full syn filter with syn oil they are only few dollars more and Mercedes says u can go 10,000 miles (I do 8,000). 5 star overall rating based on owning for 14 years. 3 most important things on these cars. 1). Do a pressure check at the cylinders to make sure car has good engines pressure. Can be done for free at autozone by getting loaner tool replace 1 spark plug with a screw in pressure check monitor. That will tell you if main engine seals are good. Look up what good pressure is based on your model. That will tell u a lot about if internal engine is in great, good or poor condition. The better the pressure the less likely you be replacing expensive engine seals in the near future. Mine have never been replaced in 14 yrs runs great! 2) Transmission problems can be easily avoided by changing the transmission oil, large rubber pan gasket under car, transmission filter and magnet in bottom of oil pan. You can do yourself but since there is not a dipstick for transmission fluid, I had dealer do. If u by all the supplies from Mercedes and then pay them the labor rate to do...it cost $100 parts and $160 labor. If you don't buy parts first they will markup parts and cost you double price. Don't let them tell u they will suck out fluid and replace with new fluid only. On older cars, the 18 in rubber gasket on bottom transmission pan can dryrot so insist they drop the pan and replace gasket, magnet (catches any metal fragments in fluid) and filter all on located under pan. You will never have to do again for lifetime of vehicle and if your buying a used one woth the piece of mind. 3) Hydraulic Suspension System. Amazing ride, only problem I have ever had was blew 2 lines out both within a few weeks when car was 12 years old. The car has 2 large "softball looking" hydraulic accumulator suspension system balls which contain nitrogen gas to regulate the suspension system pressure. On older cars the thin membrane in the accumulators fails and will over pressurize the system. Replace both of these balls if cars more than 10 years old they are about $180 ea.... this is great preventive maintenance. Cost $600 total for parts and labor..that was 3 years ago no problems since then. Other than that I am at 140,000 miles and 14 years in this car and no problems...love this car and get compliments daily on it. on older models, replace front grill with newer looking aftermarket one. I have black car and did all chrome one to match chrome wheels that will make car look 10 years newer.

