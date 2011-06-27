Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,239
|$16,716
|$18,839
|Clean
|$12,127
|$15,334
|$17,229
|Average
|$9,904
|$12,572
|$14,009
|Rough
|$7,680
|$9,809
|$10,789
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,646
|$12,276
|$14,418
|Clean
|$7,920
|$11,262
|$13,186
|Average
|$6,468
|$9,233
|$10,722
|Rough
|$5,016
|$7,204
|$8,258