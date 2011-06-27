1990 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$828 - $1,778
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No major changes for 1990.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
126Fan,08/20/2009
I bought this car with 220K miles 5 years ago in excellent condition, and put 50K miles in 4+ years. No problems whatsoever, just regular maintenance and some small stuff. Just turn the key and cruise in style. The car goes at any speed on the highway, climbs any hill easily, maintains the road well on curves. I do not see a limit to how much you can drive the car, if 1) you buy it properly maintained and 2) you have a good mechanic to work on it. I was thinking of selling it at some point but since the new S-classes require so much maintenance I will probably keep it. It is very comfortable on trips for 5 people, there is lots of room in the back. If you live in cold climate buy snow tires.
Big Rob,07/13/2005
I am an automotive dealer and I choose the car I drive. It's unbelevable the quality the Germans engineered in a car over 25 years ago that in my opinon was ahead of its time. Everyone will complain about there being no cup holders but the glide on this thing is like flying on your living room couch. Even the new ones don't glide like the old 420's. The 126 platform is heavy and long. It has a ride all its own. I have had it for 4 months and I own over 40 cars on my lot. I'm keeping this old one for myself.
Golden Girl,03/27/2009
My car is actually the 1986 model but I love it so much it is hard to get rid of it for a new one. My husband bought me it and we have grown old together. I have been looking for a new car for about 10 years now just because this car is old fashioned, but I have never seen another I like as much. Every time I have it cleaned I am so proud when they call my name and I walk out to claim my beautiful gleaming car. It is still admired all the time. My husband says because it is so hard to part with it that we should have it completely overhauled and keep it. So I am considering that. This car has been a very faithful friend, and I don't want it to hear that I may be thinking of selling it...
WheelCleaner,09/03/2002
Wonderful! Still going strong (and fast!!!) at 12 yrs old.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
