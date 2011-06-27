  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
1990 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1991
1990
Mercedes-Benz 420-Class for Sale
List Price Estimate
$828 - $1,778
Used 420-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No major changes for 1990.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
8 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Going strong at 270K miles
126Fan,08/20/2009
I bought this car with 220K miles 5 years ago in excellent condition, and put 50K miles in 4+ years. No problems whatsoever, just regular maintenance and some small stuff. Just turn the key and cruise in style. The car goes at any speed on the highway, climbs any hill easily, maintains the road well on curves. I do not see a limit to how much you can drive the car, if 1) you buy it properly maintained and 2) you have a good mechanic to work on it. I was thinking of selling it at some point but since the new S-classes require so much maintenance I will probably keep it. It is very comfortable on trips for 5 people, there is lots of room in the back. If you live in cold climate buy snow tires.
Best luxery car ever built
Big Rob,07/13/2005
I am an automotive dealer and I choose the car I drive. It's unbelevable the quality the Germans engineered in a car over 25 years ago that in my opinon was ahead of its time. Everyone will complain about there being no cup holders but the glide on this thing is like flying on your living room couch. Even the new ones don't glide like the old 420's. The 126 platform is heavy and long. It has a ride all its own. I have had it for 4 months and I own over 40 cars on my lot. I'm keeping this old one for myself.
Love this car
Golden Girl,03/27/2009
My car is actually the 1986 model but I love it so much it is hard to get rid of it for a new one. My husband bought me it and we have grown old together. I have been looking for a new car for about 10 years now just because this car is old fashioned, but I have never seen another I like as much. Every time I have it cleaned I am so proud when they call my name and I walk out to claim my beautiful gleaming car. It is still admired all the time. My husband says because it is so hard to part with it that we should have it completely overhauled and keep it. So I am considering that. This car has been a very faithful friend, and I don't want it to hear that I may be thinking of selling it...
The Perfect Car
WheelCleaner,09/03/2002
Wonderful! Still going strong (and fast!!!) at 12 yrs old.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class Overview

The Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class is offered in the following submodels: 420-Class Sedan. Available styles include 420SEL 4dr Sedan.

