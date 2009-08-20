Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class for Sale Near Me

I bought this car with 220K miles 5 years ago in excellent condition, and put 50K miles in 4+ years. No problems whatsoever, just regular maintenance and some small stuff. Just turn the key and cruise in style. The car goes at any speed on the highway, climbs any hill easily, maintains the road well on curves. I do not see a limit to how much you can drive the car, if 1) you buy it properly maintained and 2) you have a good mechanic to work on it. I was thinking of selling it at some point but since the new S-classes require so much maintenance I will probably keep it. It is very comfortable on trips for 5 people, there is lots of room in the back. If you live in cold climate buy snow tires.

