Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport for Sale Near Me

Hall Ford Hyundai Elizabeth City - Elizabeth City / North Carolina

Clean CARFAX. Silver Ice Metallic 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT We are currently offering vehicle purchase home delivery by appointment. Please contact for details, We are currently offering Vehicle Purchase Home Delivery by appointment. Please contact for details.. Recent Arrival! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * The 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Fleet is a mid-size SUV that can seat 5 passengers. It has a modern look, with exciting lines and more than a little sportiness to its overall appearance. It comes standard with a 2.4L, 4-Cylinder Engine with 182 Horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque or available with a 3.0L V6 with 264 Horsepower and 222 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission and is Front-Wheel Drive. Chevrolet has taken fuel economy into account as well, as it gets an EPA estimated 20 MPG City and 28 MPG Highway with the 2.4L. For the comfort of you and your passengers, Chevrolet has given the Captiva a Soft Ride Suspension. Standard safety features on all trims are 4-Wheel Antilock, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, as well as the StabiliTrak Stability Control System and Traction Control. To help set your mind at ease should you ever run into trouble on the road, OnStar is there. OnStar gives you Automatic Crash Response, Crash Assist, Emergency Services, and Roadside Assistance. Cargo space is important too, and the Captiva Sport's Maximum volume is an impressive 56.4 cubic feet. The interior of the Captiva Sport Fleet is fresh looking and modern, yet the controls are easily accessible. The standard radio is AM FM with CD and MP3 playback, complimented by 6 speakers. However, if you decide to splurge on the top of the line, prepare to be immersed in the experience of 10 speakers. Cloth Deluxe Bucket Seats in front are standard, however you can opt for leather as well as heated seats for the driver and front passenger. Source: The Manufacturer Summary *Every Internet Price includes current applicable dealer discounts. Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $699 dealer processing fee (Virginia, North Carolina). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GNAL3EK5FS514779

Stock: 8205142A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020