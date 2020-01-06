Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport for Sale Near Me

267 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 267 listings
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet

    91,787 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,400

    $1,876 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet

    107,055 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,990

    $1,699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet

    90,182 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $2,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet

    65,133 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,375

    $940 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet

    85,819 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,350

    $889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet

    25,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,988

    $766 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet

    72,161 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $10,000

    $2,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet

    100,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $9,428

    $1,702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet

    47,254 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $11,885

    $817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet

    51,945 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $11,889

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet

    18,983 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,250

    $1,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet

    68,598 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,162

    $821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet

    114,410 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,990

    $500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet

    90,733 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,992

    $685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet

    63,058 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    $443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet

    102,315 miles
    Good Deal

    $9,985

    $1,063 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet

    144,633 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,600

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet

    116,356 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,489

    Details

