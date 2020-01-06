Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport for Sale Near Me
- 91,787 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,400$1,876 Below Market
Hall Ford Hyundai Elizabeth City - Elizabeth City / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Silver Ice Metallic 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT We are currently offering vehicle purchase home delivery by appointment. Please contact for details, We are currently offering Vehicle Purchase Home Delivery by appointment. Please contact for details.. Recent Arrival! 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK5FS514779
Stock: 8205142A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 107,055 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,990$1,699 Below Market
Bomnin Cadillac Homestead - Homestead / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **AND MANY MORE OPTIONS**, **AND MUCH MORE**. Blue 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT FWD 20/28 City/Highway MPG We offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us online. We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK7FS518865
Stock: J195841A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-07-2020
- 90,182 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,500$2,206 Below Market
McClane Motor Sales - Newton / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK2FS519650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,133 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,375$940 Below Market
Triumph Auto Sales - Memphis / Tennessee
Very nice and hard loaded chevy captiva. This black on black SUV is a real head turner and is loaded with options. Front line ready. Freshly serviced and detailed. Call or TEXT JAMIE 901-671-9785 OR JOSH 901-461-5811View all of our inventory at TRIUMPHAUTOSALES.COMCall JAMIE 901-671-9785 OR JOSH 901-461-5811 or come by 4875 Elmore Rd. All cars are pre-owned and sold 'As Is' and are available for a pre-purchase inspection. Price excludes, $495 doc fee, state and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees and the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser. Financing and rate subject to lenders terms. Errors and Omissions Disclaimer: Our dealership is not responsible for voided factory warranties. Dealer is not responsible for any option listed in the ad. Please verify the options at the time of purchase. Ads are placed by decoding VIN numbers and some options may get automatically selected. No intention of misleading the customer. We do trade-Ins, provide financing and offer extended vehicle warranties on most vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK3FS511532
Stock: HW17410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,819 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,350$889 Below Market
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
Just Arrived Fresh Local Trade in with a Clean Carfax, OnStar, AM/FM Stereo, CD/MP3 (Single Disc), SiriusXM Satellite, Power Seat, Full Power Everything with A/C and Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels. 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport Clean CARFAX. 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK6FS528989
Stock: E0046A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2020
- 25,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,988$766 Below Market
Robinson Ford - Calexico / California
PREVIOUS RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EKXFS530311
Stock: P7143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2015
- 72,161 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$10,000$2,256 Below Market
Tim Short Chevrolet - Manchester / Kentucky
**ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **FUEL EFFICIENT**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **WELL MAINTAINED**. blue ray metallic 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT Recent Arrival! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Take the Short Drive to Satisfaction!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK4FS504499
Stock: P2188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 100,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$9,428$1,702 Below Market
Richardson Chevrolet Buick - Standish / Michigan
18" x 7" Chrome-Clad Aluminum (4) Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Convenience Package, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Rainsense Wipers, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Universal Home Remote.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK3FS519107
Stock: 6396A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 47,254 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$11,885$817 Below Market
Suntrup Nissan - Saint Louis / Missouri
****ANNUAL TENT SALE IN PROGRESS RIGHT NOW**** Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean Vehicle History, Home of the Lifetime powertrain loyalty program!, Local Trade. Silver Ice Metallic 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ FWD 6-Speed AutomaticThe Suntrup Pre-Owned Super Center is the "Home of the Lifetime Powertrain loyalty program." With a dedicated facility and staff, here to cater to all your pre-owned needs, we are able to buy and sell cars from all over the metro area. Whether we are in your backyard or you have to cross a river to get to us - as a Women's Choice Award Winner, Dealerrater Dealer of the Year, Google reviewed or Better Business Bureau A+ rated - you can be sure that our expansive inventory, superior customer service, and "no haggle" upfront pricing guarantee this will be the best buying experience of your life!2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT Odometer is 34102 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK6FS522704
Stock: M0282A-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 51,945 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$11,889
Gunn Honda - San Antonio / Texas
BLUETOOTH, LOW MILES, CLEAN LOCAL TRADE, LEATHER, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bluetooth For Phone, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rainsense Wipers, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Universal Home Remote.Gunn Honda Has Been Here for San Antonio Since 1976! Come See Us Today To Experience The Gunn Honda Difference For Yourself!Clean CARFAX.New Price! Odometer is 38522 miles below market average!Silver Ice Metallic 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT LT 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK4FS531055
Stock: H200954A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 18,983 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$14,250$1,322 Below Market
Autry Morlan Cadillac - Sikeston / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Arctic Ice 2015 Chevrolet 4D Sport Utility Captiva Sport LT 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK9FS518673
Stock: P5-627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2015
- 68,598 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$11,162$821 Below Market
Dewey Ford - Ankeny / Iowa
LOCAL TRADE IN, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Convenience Package, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio data system, Rainsense Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Coat Hooks, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Home Remote.LT FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK2FS512181
Stock: 20T0629A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 114,410 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$8,990$500 Below Market
Jack Schmitt Chevrolet of Wood River - Wood River / Illinois
* GREAT DEAL AT $8,990 * * Luxurious Black leather interior in this 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT * * 2015 ** Chevrolet * * Captiva Sport * Rocking a ravishing silver exterior and a black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK3FS502310
Stock: P3340-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$9,992$685 Below Market
Moran Chevrolet - Clinton Township / Michigan
FWD20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK8FS517028
Stock: ZM56855A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 63,058 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,995$443 Below Market
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights: 2.4L LTZ Pkg>>> Power Sunroof>>> Heated Leather Seats>>> Backup Detection>>> Sirius Satellite Radio Capable>>> Fog Lights>>> Roof Rack>>> Seating for 5>>> Ice White Paint>>> Auxiliary and USB Port for Audio Devices>>> Onstar>>> Power Pkg>>> More vehicle options listed below................
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK8FS530481
Stock: 16039-149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,315 milesGood Deal
$9,985$1,063 Below Market
LaFontaine Ford of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL3EK6FS528366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,633 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$8,600
Garber Chevrolet - Highland / Indiana
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Bluetooth® For Phone, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Rear Parking Sensors, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Here at Garber Chevrolet Highland we price our Pre-Owned Vehicles with Market Based Pricing. This means you the buyer get real time pricing based on what you should pay for a pre-owned vehicle not what a dealer Asks for a vehicle. No fighting for a good price here. Upfront and Transparent Pricing is our promise to you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL4EK5FS516893
Stock: 21516893P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,356 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$8,489
Jim Butler Chevrolet - Fenton / Missouri
2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS In Black.Come see why we are the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the Midwest and #18 in the entire country. On top of that we have also been awarded Dealer of the year the last 4 years. Proudly serving: St. Louis, South County, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Sullivan, Rolla, Columbia, Fenton, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City, and all of great Missouri and Illinois. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy. Dealer not responsible for computer or human error, dealer reserves the right to change prices due to human or computer error. Price does not include tax, title, license, or administration fees. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy, Dealer is not responsible for computer or human error and reserves the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAL2EK6FS511173
Stock: 031215A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
