5 star reviews: 78 %

4 star reviews: 22 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 9 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.375 out of 5 stars, Last year the for the simple 'Big Benz'

JayKinfFL , 07/05/2010

1991 was the last year for this body style, and Mercedes certainly got their money's worth out of the design - it has been in production since the 1980 model year. Trunk space is great for a foreign car (larger than Lexus LS400 or Infiniti Q45), but not nearly as spacious as Deville or Continental. Fuel economy is not great, acceptable for a car of this size - but made even worse since you must use premium (min. 91 oct.) fuel. Interior room is cavernous - and the front seat adjustments (and telescoping steering column) can be tailored to make just about any size driver comfortable. Acceleration isn't as swift as the larger 560 series, but considerably better than the 6-cyl. 300 models.

5 out of 5 stars, The Classic

KMars , 10/16/2015

420SEL 4dr Sedan

I purchased this car used, 14 years old at the time. I have owned it 10 years now. First off, it's the most beautiful car I have ever owned. The previous owner was a surgeon, who took excellent care of it. The paint still shines beautifully. The interior has no rips or tears. I truly found a beauty...and have kept it this way the past 10 years. I still get complements everywhere I go. Maintaining this car has not been too expensive. The quality everywhere is top notch. I can do most maintenance myself. The old girl has 195,000 miles now. I have been so happy, I even considered moving up a generation or two. Unfortunately, the newer models lack the true German Quality of this last W 126. I simply must keep her now, after seeing the poor quality of newer generation models. Not that I'm complaining. She's been like a loyal friend. Always there for me, and truly reliable. If you can find one that's been well cared for...grab it, and you'll have it for many years. If it's been neglected...the refurbishment might be too costly...so walk away and keep looking. Update: after owning my S Class for 11 years, it still looks great and runs great. I am, however, considering the next newer body style...the W140. I'm still undecided.

4.25 out of 5 stars, 420SEL

vpmx , 02/05/2005

Great looking, solid, great in snow. Heavy steering until moving at speed. Plenty of room - long car. No remote for door locks.

4.625 out of 5 stars, 1991 Mercedes-Benz 420SEL 4dr Sedan

My 420SEL , 12/01/2007

This Mercedes 420 SEL is my pride & joy. The comfort and safety of this car is better than some of the newer ones, for 16 years young and with a 113,000 miles on it, she still performs every time its called upon.This is a quality built car.

