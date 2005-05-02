Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class
Most helpful consumer reviews
1991 was the last year for this body style, and Mercedes certainly got their money's worth out of the design - it has been in production since the 1980 model year. Trunk space is great for a foreign car (larger than Lexus LS400 or Infiniti Q45), but not nearly as spacious as Deville or Continental. Fuel economy is not great, acceptable for a car of this size - but made even worse since you must use premium (min. 91 oct.) fuel. Interior room is cavernous - and the front seat adjustments (and telescoping steering column) can be tailored to make just about any size driver comfortable. Acceleration isn't as swift as the larger 560 series, but considerably better than the 6-cyl. 300 models.
I purchased this car used, 14 years old at the time. I have owned it 10 years now. First off, it's the most beautiful car I have ever owned. The previous owner was a surgeon, who took excellent care of it. The paint still shines beautifully. The interior has no rips or tears. I truly found a beauty...and have kept it this way the past 10 years. I still get complements everywhere I go. Maintaining this car has not been too expensive. The quality everywhere is top notch. I can do most maintenance myself. The old girl has 195,000 miles now. I have been so happy, I even considered moving up a generation or two. Unfortunately, the newer models lack the true German Quality of this last W 126. I simply must keep her now, after seeing the poor quality of newer generation models. Not that I'm complaining. She's been like a loyal friend. Always there for me, and truly reliable. If you can find one that's been well cared for...grab it, and you'll have it for many years. If it's been neglected...the refurbishment might be too costly...so walk away and keep looking. Update: after owning my S Class for 11 years, it still looks great and runs great. I am, however, considering the next newer body style...the W140. I'm still undecided.
Great looking, solid, great in snow. Heavy steering until moving at speed. Plenty of room - long car. No remote for door locks.
This Mercedes 420 SEL is my pride & joy. The comfort and safety of this car is better than some of the newer ones, for 16 years young and with a 113,000 miles on it, she still performs every time its called upon.This is a quality built car.
Features & Specs
|420SEL 4dr Sedan
|MPG
|14 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|201 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
The least-expensive 1991 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class is the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class 420SEL 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class Overview
The Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class is offered in the following submodels: 420-Class Sedan. Available styles include 420SEL 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1991 420-Class 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1991 420-Class.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz 420-Class for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,038.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,845.
