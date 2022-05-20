What is the Audi A7?

The Audi A7 is a sleeker, sculpted so-called four-door coupe that's based on the more conventional-looking Audi A6 sedan. The two cars share the same platform and are identical in nearly every way, save for the shape of their sheetmetal. The A7 also comes with a hatchback-style rear liftgate, while the A6 makes do with a typical trunk. If you're thirsting for a well-rounded sedan but tend to put style first, the A7 is the Audi for you.

For 2023, not much is going to change. The standard powertrain is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that makes 355 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It's a smooth-as-silk engine that provides good power without making too much of a fuss, perfect for the Audi buyer who wants something on the subtler side. However, if you want to go greener, you can opt for the plug-in hybrid, which combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor for efficiency and 26 miles of electric-only driving on a full charge.

With great powertrains, handsome looks, and a high-quality interior, the A7 is a great choice if you want an executive sedan, without the sedan bit cramping your style. The only thing to watch out for is the sloping roofline means that taller rear seat riders will run out of headroom. Plus, the A7 comes with a more expensive price tag compared to the mechanically identical A6.