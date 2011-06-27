  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Pickup
  4. Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda B-Series Pickup for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$638 - $1,353
Used B-Series Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Redesigned dashboard with driver airbag debuts. Four-wheel ABS is standard on 4WD and 2WD B4000 models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

5(16%)
4(66%)
3(0%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
3.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Over 270,000 miles & still going strong
Dan,06/19/2008
I have been very happy with my truck. I have had to only replace the clutch and the water pump, but with 273,000 miles on it that is to be expected.
Mazda B2300 Review
Clay723,04/30/2002
I've had this truck for 3 years. It had belonged to my son who needed a larger vehicle. He put 97,000 miles on it in 4 years. I've put 10,000 on it in 3 years. The only thing I dislike about it is the loss of power when I when the AC is engaged and the constant thump you get when the AC clutch engages. In my opinion, this is its only fault. It has been and continues to be an excellent vehicle.
Mazda truck
Suzanne Feehan ,08/19/2004
This has been a very reliable vehicle which I brought as an alternate vehicle for the winter to access my steep driveway in the winter. I once had a vistor who had a Nissan four wheel drive pickup that was comparable....and she got stuck....I was able to drive my mazda past her truck and then tow her to the top of my drive in 8 inches of snow on top of ice....
More Reliable & cheaper to Operate
mittasch,03/02/2002
I currently have 159,000 miles drives like it did the first day I had it. Gas Mileage about 18 flat. Only flaws false reading on oil and temp, sometimes wipers come on. Built solid. Have had no problems mechanically
See all 6 reviews of the 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
112 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
112 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup

Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup Overview

The Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Pickup Regular Cab, B-Series Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2300 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2300 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2300 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2300 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2300 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2300 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickups are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

Can't find a used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickups you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda B-Series Pickup for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,211.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,258.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda B-Series Pickup for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,204.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,941.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda B-Series Pickup lease specials

Related Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles