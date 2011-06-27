1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Redesigned dashboard with driver airbag debuts. Four-wheel ABS is standard on 4WD and 2WD B4000 models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dan,06/19/2008
I have been very happy with my truck. I have had to only replace the clutch and the water pump, but with 273,000 miles on it that is to be expected.
Clay723,04/30/2002
I've had this truck for 3 years. It had belonged to my son who needed a larger vehicle. He put 97,000 miles on it in 4 years. I've put 10,000 on it in 3 years. The only thing I dislike about it is the loss of power when I when the AC is engaged and the constant thump you get when the AC clutch engages. In my opinion, this is its only fault. It has been and continues to be an excellent vehicle.
Suzanne Feehan ,08/19/2004
This has been a very reliable vehicle which I brought as an alternate vehicle for the winter to access my steep driveway in the winter. I once had a vistor who had a Nissan four wheel drive pickup that was comparable....and she got stuck....I was able to drive my mazda past her truck and then tow her to the top of my drive in 8 inches of snow on top of ice....
mittasch,03/02/2002
I currently have 159,000 miles drives like it did the first day I had it. Gas Mileage about 18 flat. Only flaws false reading on oil and temp, sometimes wipers come on. Built solid. Have had no problems mechanically
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup features & specs
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
112 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
112 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
