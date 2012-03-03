Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
B-Series Truck Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300 in White
    used

    2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300

    193,010 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300

    132,655 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda B-Series Truck searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Truck
  4. Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda B-Series Truck

Read recent reviews for the Mazda B-Series Truck
Overall Consumer Rating
3.511 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (27%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (18%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Having the right tools for the job
mazdamaniac,03/03/2012
I cant help but notice a lot of complaints over the mazda b2300 trucks. i have owned mine for 6 years now. i have never had parts fall off randomly in this time. i drove my truck off the lot with 10 miles on the odometer i have tried burying it in 3 ft of mud. i towed a ford f150 out of the mud that day(stock b2300 is a limited slip 2 wd vehicle)i have driven the oregon dunes, and river roads.only got stuck twice ever.I have put the truck in a drift coarse made of dirt/ gravel. drag raced it, pulled boats, trailers, wood hauls and more. if your truck is falling apart you might consider a rig more specialized to your driving needs but i cant imagine my P.U. failing in reasonable circumstance.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
B-Series Truck
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Mazda B-Series Truck info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings