Consumer Rating
(28)
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Mazda revises the styling of Ford's Ranger, slaps its name on the tailgate and has a new compact pickup to sell. Base, SE and LE trim levels are offered in two- or four-wheel drive and two body styles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

5(32%)
4(57%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

'94 Mazda B4000 SE
zitherworks,03/10/2004
This vehicle is extremely reliable, slightly under powered, and has a front drive axel design problem. After 10 years and 185,000 miles I'd gladly buy a new one if it were available.
1994 mazda B300
mazdaman632,12/09/2014
I have owned this truck for many years. It has over 350,000 kms or 217,479 miles. Never let me me down, i have replaced the brakes all around, have never had to replace the clutch, its still going strong. Really all i have ever done is regular maintenance.
Better than a Toyota
superxxtruck,03/14/2002
Quality and reliability are equal to Toyota and Nissan trucks I have owned, but size, utility, and comfort are superior.
Simple truck but it works great!
mazdab2300,12/08/2010
i bought this truck new in 1994. today, i have put 288K miles on it, YES. this truck is simple, but it has been working great since day 1. No major issues at all on engine & transmission. i could not ask for much at this point, this is the best investment i have ever had. just put gas and start the engine and go. that's all i will say about this little simple truck. it's simple and no trouble.
See all 28 reviews of the 1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup Overview

The Used 1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Pickup Regular Cab, B-Series Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include B3000 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2300 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2300 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), B2300 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), and B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

