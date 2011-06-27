1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$636 - $1,349
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Mazda revises the styling of Ford's Ranger, slaps its name on the tailgate and has a new compact pickup to sell. Base, SE and LE trim levels are offered in two- or four-wheel drive and two body styles.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
zitherworks,03/10/2004
This vehicle is extremely reliable, slightly under powered, and has a front drive axel design problem. After 10 years and 185,000 miles I'd gladly buy a new one if it were available.
mazdaman632,12/09/2014
I have owned this truck for many years. It has over 350,000 kms or 217,479 miles. Never let me me down, i have replaced the brakes all around, have never had to replace the clutch, its still going strong. Really all i have ever done is regular maintenance.
superxxtruck,03/14/2002
Quality and reliability are equal to Toyota and Nissan trucks I have owned, but size, utility, and comfort are superior.
mazdab2300,12/08/2010
i bought this truck new in 1994. today, i have put 288K miles on it, YES. this truck is simple, but it has been working great since day 1. No major issues at all on engine & transmission. i could not ask for much at this point, this is the best investment i have ever had. just put gas and start the engine and go. that's all i will say about this little simple truck. it's simple and no trouble.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
