Vehicle overview

The B-Series has remained basically unchanged for more than a decade. And with virtually all of its competition having undergone complete redesigns within the last few years, the 2007 Mazda B-Series finds itself even more antiquated. This is not to say it's a bad truck -- the B-Series' smaller size is a handy virtue when tackling narrow trails off-road, dicing with city traffic or parking in crowded lots. And although the chassis is old, it's rugged, making this truck ideal for folks who need a no-frills workhorse or for outdoor enthusiasts who want to indulge in their activities without spending a lot on a truck.

But just like the Ford Ranger on which it's based, the B-Series doesn't offer the same wide variety of configurations, available features and safety technology as the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier or Dodge Dakota. For example, while each of those competing models offers a crew cab body style, the B-Series does not. The other trucks also offer much more powerful engines and more safety features (such as stability control and side airbags).

For those compact-truck buyers who don't need a roomy cabin and for whom price is of the utmost importance (discounts should be deep), the 2007 Mazda B-Series may be a good fit. Everybody else, however, will find the aforementioned and far superior rivals much more appealing.