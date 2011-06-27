Vehicle overview

Some things improve with age -- wine, for instance, or a baseball glove. Even Elton John's hair. But some don't, and you need not look any further for an example than the Mazda B-Series. This compact pickup truck rolls into 2008 little changed from a decade ago. Although it's not a bad truck -- it's nimble and pretty tough -- the B-Series is clearly outgunned by much newer rivals in virtually every area important to today's compact/midsize pickup audience.

As with its Ford Ranger platform mate, the Mazda B-Series is a true compact pickup, while others that were formally in that group have grown considerably and are now midsize rigs. The B-Series' smaller dimensions are an asset when tackling narrow trails off-road, dicing with city traffic or parking in crowded lots. And although the chassis is old, it's rugged, making this truck ideal for folks who need a no-frills workhorse, or for outdoor enthusiasts who want to indulge in their activities without spending a lot on a truck.

But compared to competitors such as the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier or Dodge Dakota, the B-Series comes up short in passenger- and load-carrying capacities, modern conveniences and safety features. While those models offer a crew cab body style, the B-Series does not. The other trucks also offer much more powerful engines and more safety features (such as stability control and side airbags) than the Mazda.

For those whose compact pickup requirements are minimal -- meaning they have no need for a roomy cabin, a nav system or brawny towing capacity -- the 2008 Mazda B-Series should suffice. But we'd be willing to bet that everyone else would find its far superior rivals much more appealing.