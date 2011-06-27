  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(21)
1991 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Mazda B-Series Pickup for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$630 - $1,335
Used B-Series Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Four-wheel-drive models get new grille and fender flares. Regular-cab models get headrests.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

5(76%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best truck avail in the world
jason9022@msn.com,05/11/2010
I've owned over 10 Mazda b series trucks ranging from 87-93. I am a master mechanic and know all vehicles very well. These are the best trucks that are avail in the United States. Very tough, simple and run forever with very little maintenance. The only ones to possibly stay away from would be the 87&88 b2600 trucks that have a Mitsubishi sourced engine, that was somewhat problematic in comparison to Mazda built engines. The 4x4 trucks are totally unstoppable. They are tall and light, and go through everything, but being top heavy they are easy to roll. I rolled my 4x4 and flipped it back on all wheels, let it sit for 30 min, then drove away, just a bent fender. They are tough!
Excellent Stock 4x4
Luke,04/13/2005
I have owned this truck for a little over a year and so far I am completely satisfied. I did a lot of research on compact 4x4's before buying and after weighing all the pros and cons of each contender, the B2600i came out on top. Easy to work on, good power for a four banger, good price, great styling, tons of space, nice and convenient cockpit, and excellent reliability/dependability. If you are looking to do heavy modifications, look somewhere else, there's not much of an aftermarket for these guys. But if you are looking for a top notch stock 4x4 this is for you.
Best vehicle I've ever owned
mdinaz,09/21/2010
I bought this truck new in 1991. It now has 233K miles, and until this year, was all original. Other than standard wear (tires, brakes, etc), nothing had been repaired or replaced. It drives great, has been super reliable, and even with 2WD, has been great in off-road type conditions. The manual transmission has been awesome. She's slowing down a bit but still, by far, the best vehicle I've ever owned in the past 30 years. I seriously doubt the Ford Mazdas will even come close.
Mazda
dumpdevil6669,04/10/2002
I am a sixteen year old driver, who bought this car for 4000 dollars. It came with a canopy, which is why it cost a little more, it started with 121000 miles on it and now i am pushing 200000 and it is still running the same as when i bought it, there is only one minor thing that i can complain about and that is the clutch is now starting to give, and it is an expensive replacement, but seeing as how i learned how to drive a stick in this truck, i brought it upon myself, it is the most reliable car in the family and it gets me where i need to go. I highly reccomend it.
See all 21 reviews of the 1991 Mazda B-Series Pickup
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1991 Mazda B-Series Pickup features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Mazda B-Series Pickup

Used 1991 Mazda B-Series Pickup Overview

The Used 1991 Mazda B-Series Pickup is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Pickup Regular Cab, B-Series Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include B2600i 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2200 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2600i 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2200 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2600i 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2200 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and B2600i 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

Related Used 1991 Mazda B-Series Pickup info

