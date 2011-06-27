I've owned over 10 Mazda b series trucks ranging from 87-93. I am a master mechanic and know all vehicles very well. These are the best trucks that are avail in the United States. Very tough, simple and run forever with very little maintenance. The only ones to possibly stay away from would be the 87&88 b2600 trucks that have a Mitsubishi sourced engine, that was somewhat problematic in comparison to Mazda built engines. The 4x4 trucks are totally unstoppable. They are tall and light, and go through everything, but being top heavy they are easy to roll. I rolled my 4x4 and flipped it back on all wheels, let it sit for 30 min, then drove away, just a bent fender. They are tough!

