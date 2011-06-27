1991 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$630 - $1,335
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Four-wheel-drive models get new grille and fender flares. Regular-cab models get headrests.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
jason9022@msn.com,05/11/2010
I've owned over 10 Mazda b series trucks ranging from 87-93. I am a master mechanic and know all vehicles very well. These are the best trucks that are avail in the United States. Very tough, simple and run forever with very little maintenance. The only ones to possibly stay away from would be the 87&88 b2600 trucks that have a Mitsubishi sourced engine, that was somewhat problematic in comparison to Mazda built engines. The 4x4 trucks are totally unstoppable. They are tall and light, and go through everything, but being top heavy they are easy to roll. I rolled my 4x4 and flipped it back on all wheels, let it sit for 30 min, then drove away, just a bent fender. They are tough!
Luke,04/13/2005
I have owned this truck for a little over a year and so far I am completely satisfied. I did a lot of research on compact 4x4's before buying and after weighing all the pros and cons of each contender, the B2600i came out on top. Easy to work on, good power for a four banger, good price, great styling, tons of space, nice and convenient cockpit, and excellent reliability/dependability. If you are looking to do heavy modifications, look somewhere else, there's not much of an aftermarket for these guys. But if you are looking for a top notch stock 4x4 this is for you.
mdinaz,09/21/2010
I bought this truck new in 1991. It now has 233K miles, and until this year, was all original. Other than standard wear (tires, brakes, etc), nothing had been repaired or replaced. It drives great, has been super reliable, and even with 2WD, has been great in off-road type conditions. The manual transmission has been awesome. She's slowing down a bit but still, by far, the best vehicle I've ever owned in the past 30 years. I seriously doubt the Ford Mazdas will even come close.
dumpdevil6669,04/10/2002
I am a sixteen year old driver, who bought this car for 4000 dollars. It came with a canopy, which is why it cost a little more, it started with 121000 miles on it and now i am pushing 200000 and it is still running the same as when i bought it, there is only one minor thing that i can complain about and that is the clutch is now starting to give, and it is an expensive replacement, but seeing as how i learned how to drive a stick in this truck, i brought it upon myself, it is the most reliable car in the family and it gets me where i need to go. I highly reccomend it.
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
