Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup
- Good selection of configurations, attractive styling, good reliability.
I beat the hell out of this truck and I have put it in place that I shouldn't be. The 4wd has never let me down. For a mid sized truck the payload is great. I treat this truck like a truck. Work work work and it gives gives and gives. I have never asked it to do something and it was not able to do it. Oh yeah it is also a great fun truck to drive. It has taken me fishing many many times. I really enjoy driving this truck. It is fun and I really look forward to driving it. I car pool and I take turns driving from week to week and I get excited about driving cause I get to drive my truck. Get a Mazda b3000 you will not regret it
The B-2500 series is a very good truck. I bought the truck new (in 2000) and have had it since. I have over 133,000 miles on my truck. It is very dependable. I just had my clutch replaced, but other than that, the truck is in top form. the exterior is in good shape to since I still have the original paint job. Highly recommended!
I had a ranger before the mazda and they are about the same inside, look alikes by ford. Bought this little truck when gas was $4 a gallon and the astetics of the truck i like but i only get around 15mpg with it is a auto but my ranger 2.3 was around 20. I have to run supreme in mine or i get the "pinging" when i am on the highway. Was alittle disappointed in the lack of power in the 3.0. But i love the truck but i think i am going back to a diesel. Same mpg but bigger and the differance between supreme and diesel is about .10. Little sluggish on the hi-way. Overall i say that it is a good little truck for what it was made for. My dad road in the excab for 500 miles. he is tuffer than i am.
My truck has 225,000 miles with very poor maintenance, Its my daily work vehicle and it never caused to me any big problem, just wear parts replacement some engine sensors but engine never opened. Great truck for the price, I recommend it to everybody.
|B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB
3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|143 hp @ 4750 rpm
|B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB
4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|160 hp @ 4200 rpm
|B4000 TL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|160 hp @ 4200 rpm
|B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|143 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
The least-expensive 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup is the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 TL 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).
The Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Pickup Regular Cab, B-Series Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A), B4000 TL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 TL 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 B-Series Pickup 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 B-Series Pickup.
Our Review Process
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
