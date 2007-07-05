  1. Home
Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup

2000 Mazda B-Series 4 Dr B4000 TL 4WD Extended Cab SB
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup Exterior
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup in Black
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup in Amazon Green Metallic
2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup in Medium Platinum Metallic
Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Good selection of configurations, attractive styling, good reliability.

Cloning Ford's Ranger pickup to create the B-Series was a good idea. Giving it distinctive styling was a better one.

Vehicle overview

For people who need the functionality of a pickup but think a full-size truck is too big, there's the Mazda B-Series Pickup. Along with its mechanical twin, the Ford Ranger, the Mazda offers a wide range of configurations, four-cylinder and V6 engines, and good reliability.

The different B-Series designations -- B2500, B3000 and B4000 -- refer to the three different engine choices available. The B2500 uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 119 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. The B3000 gets a 3.0-liter V6 that makes 150 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. The top-level B4000 features a 4.0-liter V6 with 160 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque.

All three models are available with a manual or automatic transmission (B2500s and B3000s have a four-speed automatic; B4000s get a five-speed automatic). The B2500 is fine for cargo hauling or light towing duties, but you'll want to step up to the B4000 equipped with the automatic transmission if you plan to use your truck to tow heavier toys (maximum trailer rating for the B4000 is 9,500 pounds).

The current B-Series Pickup has a stylish exterior, and it arguably looks better than the Ranger. This is especially true when the vehicle is fitted with the optional 16-inch wheels. For each series, Mazda offers a regular cab, an extended cab, or a four-door extended cab.

The four-door extended cab is our favorite as it increases the functionality of the interior considerably. The side-facing rear seats on this model are by no means comfortable for adults, but they can be used in a pinch. The rest of the interior is clean and well laid out. The B2500 SX base model is pretty bare bones, but B2500 and B3000 SEs can be ordered with convenience and power packages. Combined, these add items like a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, a bedliner, a sliding rear window, power windows and locks and remote keyless entry. B4000 4x4 models get all of this standard.

The Troy Lee edition adds black paint, two-tone leather bucket seats, fake carbon-fiber interior trim, glow-in-the-dark decals all around and six-spoke alloy wheels to a B2500 2WD regular cab, B3000 2WD extended-cab four-door (Cab Plus 4 in Mazda parlance), or a B4000 4WD Cab Plus 4. "Garish" describes the Troy Lee edition best, and we doubt that's the identity Mazda seeks with this cosmetic upgrade. The best part of the deal is the cool-looking set of unique alloy wheels.

On the road, the B-Series trucks provide a stable ride. It's not quite Lexus RX 300 quality, of course, but the overall ride is comfortable for a compact pickup. Four-wheel drive is an option on B3000s and B4000s. This shift-on-the-fly system features pulse vacuum hub-lock technology, allowing the driver to engage four-wheel drive at speeds up to 70 mph. No stopping or backing up is required when shifting into or out of 4-Lo.

With a rugged design, solid good looks and an excellent warranty, Mazda has done truck buyers right with its latest B-Series. Ford offers more powertrain, body style and option configurations with its Ranger, but the B-Series is still a fun and practical compact pickup.

2000 Highlights

Two B3000 regular-cab models are added: SX and SE. The B2500 Troy Lee edition has been discontinued. Foglights are standard on all 4x4 models. A CD-equipped audio system is standard on all B4000 models. P225/70R15 tires are standard on SX models, and air conditioning is standard on SE and Troy Lee edition models. A 6,000-pound trailer hitch is standard on B4000 4x4s and optional on B4000 4x2 models. Troy Lee editions get standard leather-wrapped steering wheels.
Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 28%
3 star reviews: 5%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 18 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • value
  • towing
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • wheels & tires
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • acceleration
  • transmission
  • off-roading
  • oil
  • road noise
  • engine
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Little work horse and play toy
work and play,

I beat the hell out of this truck and I have put it in place that I shouldn't be. The 4wd has never let me down. For a mid sized truck the payload is great. I treat this truck like a truck. Work work work and it gives gives and gives. I have never asked it to do something and it was not able to do it. Oh yeah it is also a great fun truck to drive. It has taken me fishing many many times. I really enjoy driving this truck. It is fun and I really look forward to driving it. I car pool and I take turns driving from week to week and I get excited about driving cause I get to drive my truck. Get a Mazda b3000 you will not regret it

4.5 out of 5 stars, Excellent truck
steven kenske,

The B-2500 series is a very good truck. I bought the truck new (in 2000) and have had it since. I have over 133,000 miles on my truck. It is very dependable. I just had my clutch replaced, but other than that, the truck is in top form. the exterior is in good shape to since I still have the original paint job. Highly recommended!

3.875 out of 5 stars, good little truck
brandon,

I had a ranger before the mazda and they are about the same inside, look alikes by ford. Bought this little truck when gas was $4 a gallon and the astetics of the truck i like but i only get around 15mpg with it is a auto but my ranger 2.3 was around 20. I have to run supreme in mine or i get the "pinging" when i am on the highway. Was alittle disappointed in the lack of power in the 3.0. But i love the truck but i think i am going back to a diesel. Same mpg but bigger and the differance between supreme and diesel is about .10. Little sluggish on the hi-way. Overall i say that it is a good little truck for what it was made for. My dad road in the excab for 500 miles. he is tuffer than i am.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Great Truck
mundo939,

My truck has 225,000 miles with very poor maintenance, Its my daily work vehicle and it never caused to me any big problem, just wear parts replacement some engine sensors but engine never opened. Great truck for the price, I recommend it to everybody.

Write a review

See all 18 reviews

Features & Specs

B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB features & specs
B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB
3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M
MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
143 hp @ 4750 rpm
B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB features & specs
B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB
4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A
MPG 14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
B4000 TL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB features & specs
B4000 TL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M
MPG 15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB features & specs
B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M
MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
143 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ

Is the Mazda B-Series Pickup a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2000 B-Series Pickup both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mazda B-Series Pickup fuel economy, so it's important to know that the B-Series Pickup gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda B-Series Pickup. Learn more

Is the Mazda B-Series Pickup reliable?

To determine whether the Mazda B-Series Pickup is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the B-Series Pickup. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the B-Series Pickup's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2000 B-Series Pickup is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup?

The least-expensive 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup is the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 TL 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mazda B-Series Pickup?

    If you're interested in the Mazda B-Series Pickup, the next question is, which B-Series Pickup model is right for you? B-Series Pickup variants include B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A), B4000 TL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M). For a full list of B-Series Pickup models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup

    Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup Overview

    The Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Pickup Regular Cab, B-Series Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A), B4000 TL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 TL 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

    What do people think of the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 B-Series Pickup 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 B-Series Pickup.

