Vehicle overview

As a mechanical clone to the Ford Ranger, Mazda's compact B-Series Pickup comes in a wide range of configurations to suit the ever-expanding truck buyers' needs. Styling was updated in '98 and the B-Series (along with its Ford twin) is one of the best-looking trucks available today. We're particularly fond of the flareside bed design with Cab Plus 4 seating. The rear seats easily fold up and out of the way to allow for increased cargo carrying and the rear doors make entry/egress a breeze. In this world of do-all vehicles, why anyone would buy a truck with only two doors is beyond comprehension.

Besides offering convenience and style, the B-Series Pickup has great on-road characteristics, courtesy of its short-long arm independent front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering. The advanced shift-on-the-fly, four-wheel-drive system features pulse vacuum hub-lock technology, allowing the driver to engage four-wheel drive at speeds up to 70 mph. No stopping or backing up is required when shifting into or out of 4-Lo. This less expensive and complex system improves fuel economy and reduces maintenance requirements.

Available in SX, SE or Troy Lee trim, the B-Series Pickup can be equipped with engines ranging from a 2.5-liter inline four to a 4.0-liter V6. Either a five-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission is available with the larger V6 engine. Select one of the option groups and goodies like 16-inch aluminum wheels, color-keyed bumpers and fog lamps will make your already attractive pickup a real boulevard cruiser.

The Troy Lee editions come with special interior and exterior appointments and can be had in either regular Cab or Cab Plus 4 configurations with the 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrain. All Troy Lee models feature fender flares, 15-inch alloy wheels, a two-tone interior with carbon fiber-like appearance accents, and reflective exterior graphics.

With a rugged design, solid good looks and an excellent warranty, Mazda has done truck buyers right with its newest B-Series. If you're in the market for a fun and practical pickup, give these trucks a close look.