  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Pickup
  4. Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(41)
Appraise this car

1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive, fun-to-drive and practical with its new four-door design.
  • No V8 option.
Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda B-Series Pickup for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,089 - $2,276
Used B-Series Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

As a mechanical clone to the Ford Ranger, Mazda's compact B-Series Pickup comes in a wide range of configurations to suit the ever-expanding truck buyers' needs. Styling was updated in '98 and the B-Series (along with its Ford twin) is one of the best-looking trucks available today. We're particularly fond of the flareside bed design with Cab Plus 4 seating. The rear seats easily fold up and out of the way to allow for increased cargo carrying and the rear doors make entry/egress a breeze. In this world of do-all vehicles, why anyone would buy a truck with only two doors is beyond comprehension.

Besides offering convenience and style, the B-Series Pickup has great on-road characteristics, courtesy of its short-long arm independent front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering. The advanced shift-on-the-fly, four-wheel-drive system features pulse vacuum hub-lock technology, allowing the driver to engage four-wheel drive at speeds up to 70 mph. No stopping or backing up is required when shifting into or out of 4-Lo. This less expensive and complex system improves fuel economy and reduces maintenance requirements.

Available in SX, SE or Troy Lee trim, the B-Series Pickup can be equipped with engines ranging from a 2.5-liter inline four to a 4.0-liter V6. Either a five-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission is available with the larger V6 engine. Select one of the option groups and goodies like 16-inch aluminum wheels, color-keyed bumpers and fog lamps will make your already attractive pickup a real boulevard cruiser.

The Troy Lee editions come with special interior and exterior appointments and can be had in either regular Cab or Cab Plus 4 configurations with the 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrain. All Troy Lee models feature fender flares, 15-inch alloy wheels, a two-tone interior with carbon fiber-like appearance accents, and reflective exterior graphics.

With a rugged design, solid good looks and an excellent warranty, Mazda has done truck buyers right with its newest B-Series. If you're in the market for a fun and practical pickup, give these trucks a close look.

1999 Highlights

The B-Series Pickup now comes with a four-door option called the Cab Plus 4. Option packages have been consolidated and simplified this year to reduce buyer confusion. A class III frame-mounted hitch receiver is available with V6 applications.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

5(56%)
4(29%)
3(12%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Vehicle I've Ever Owned
myb2500,02/15/2014
I have a website dedicated to my year 2000 Mazda B2500 SX, and the reason is because this truck is simply unbeatable in terms of reliability, affordability, and durability. I've put some money into getting things fixed, but I've largely been able to do all the fixes myself, from a clutch to U-joint, to an alternator, to a starter. At this point, if I had to put $1500 into it to get the transmission rebuilt, for instance (which I won't have to because it's 5-speed tranny is bulletproof), I'd spend the money. Sure I could buy a new vehicle at that point, but why? I have one of the best little trucks the world has ever seen!
B2500 Mazda pu SE
james klinefelter,03/30/2010
Purchased this new in 1999 and it has been a perfect utility vehicle. No problems at all and has been in shop only for routine maintenance which is minimal. Still all the original systems including brakes. Just replaced the original tires. Rides smooth for a small truck and handles well in all conditions for a two wheel drive. Good gas mileage and simple systems and controls. It's a 4 cylinder (which I recommend for reliability) and a manual transmission. Paint and trim are still like new.
Fantastic vehicle
Gary Norris,02/06/2016
B2500 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB
We bought our Mazda truck almost 4 years ago and the only reason the previous owner was selling it was because he had terminal cancer and could no longer drive.We have gotten so much value and dependability from our truck and it still runs strong.We could not ever sell our truck and it has been so dependable for us.Never once has it ever broken down on us and parts seem to last forever.The only part we have had to replace is things that require general upkeep .The battery is our only replacement .We service it every 3 months for oil changing and to make sure all the belts and hoses are good.Never have had to replace any yet.I strongly suggest considering a Mazda for your next vehicle.We have a 2008 Mazda 6 and she runs strong too.They build vehicles to last and last.
131k Miles - Still Running Strong
jonathanh96,01/29/2015
B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
I've been under this vehicle a lot, and let me tell you, for it being a midsize truck it is built like a brick BLEEP-house. It's a V6, pulling a heavy mid size truck, this isn't one of those small pickups, it is a mid size truck that gets close to the same MPG as small pickups, esp. since I have the 4WD. For a truck that is 16 years old, it is running like a beast. I was out shooting and a full size truck (Chevy Silverado) was stuck at the bottom of a hill in some soft dirt. My little truck in 4WD was able to pull the truck out of the soft dirt, and up the dirt hill, and his truck had no power the entire time. Vehicle has great MPG, great performance (for what it is) & it's reliable
See all 41 reviews of the 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup

Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup Overview

The Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Pickup Regular Cab, B-Series Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include B2500 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A), B4000 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 TL 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 TL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5A), B2500 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 TL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and B3000 SE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickups are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

Can't find a used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickups you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda B-Series Pickup for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,849.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,586.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda B-Series Pickup for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,993.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,956.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda B-Series Pickup lease specials

Related Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles