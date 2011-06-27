  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
1993 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

5(62%)
4(25%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome
blazed420,12/03/2012
This is my frist truck have had it 2 year's it has just under 250,000km on it, no major problems at all. Fun truck to drive, reliable and runs like a tank.
A stellar truck
Plumbic blimp,10/09/2008
This was my first vehicle and i wouldn't trade it for any other out there. Standard maintenance is simple and cheap, and this is pretty much the cheapest vehicle out there to insure. It is also amazingly reliable and fun to drive. It is a real economy vehicle (mine has no power steering, power windows, power locks, rear bumper, A/C, bucket seats, etc.), but it's still so much fun, especially with a manual transmission. Note though that it only makes all of 93 rip roaring horsepower. Oh, and the suspension is virtually non-existent.
93 lMazda B2200
Bikrdick34,06/06/2003
Bought in Sept. 1993. Now has 99k, nothing has gone wrong. Did the timing belt thing at about 60k, did my own oil and filter changes every 3-4k miles, replaced plugs and plug wires, tires (once) and batteries. Probably 3 batteries. Very reliable, fair gas mileage (22 around town), just keeps on running. Doesn't use oil now, interior getting kinda rasty now, but little problems for almost 100K. 93 was last year of Japanese make Mazda PU's, been Ford Rangers since, don't know how Ford models have done, but the Japanese Mazda trucks are very reliable. My 4th one.
i love this truck
john blas guam,06/09/2009
This is a very fun truck to drive, carries heavy load with ease, most common problem on island is rust to chassis between cab and bed, other than that I am a loyal driver and will never sell my truck till death do us part.
See all 16 reviews of the 1993 Mazda B-Series Pickup
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
