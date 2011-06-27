2001 Mazda B-Series Review
Pros & Cons
- Numerous engine and body configurations, functional interior, impressive towing capacity.
- Room in back of extended-cab area isn't enough for adults, still no V8.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Cloning Ford's Ranger pickup to create the B-Series was a good idea. Giving it distinctive styling was a better one.
Vehicle overview
For people who need the functionality of a pickup but think a full-size truck is too big, Mazda offers its B-Series compact pickup. Along with its mechanical twin, the Ford Ranger, the Mazda offers a wide range of configurations, four-cylinder and V6 engines, and good reliability.
The different B-Series designations -- B2300, B3000 and B4000 -- refer to the three different engine choices available. The B2300 replaces the previous B2500 model and uses a new 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 140 horsepower, 21 more horsepower than before. The B3000 has a 3.0-liter V6 that makes 150 horsepower and 185 foot-pounds of torque. The top-level B4000 features a new 4.0-liter SOHC V6 (the same one found in Ford's Explorer) with 207 horsepower and 238 foot-pounds of torque. It is mated to a new five-speed automatic transmission. The previous 4.0-liter V6 made only 160 horsepower.
The B2300 is fine for cargo hauling or light towing duties, but you'll want to step up to the B4000 to tow heavier toys (maximum trailer rating for the B4000 is 5,900 pounds). Different B-Series configurations include a regular cab, a two-door extended cab, and a four-door extended cab.
The B-Series gains new styling for 2001, including a restyled grille and new lights front and rear. Four-wheel-drive trucks get 16-inch alloy wheels, and a new two-wheel-drive Dual Sport model debuts with a monochromatic paint scheme on the grille, bumpers and fender flares. It also includes 15-inch alloy wheels, a limited-slip differential (B4000 models only), wheel arch moldings and fog lights. The real advantage of the Dual Sport is that you get the look of 4WD (the Dual Sport has a raised suspension) without the extra weight and monetary premiums associated with 4WD.
The four-door extended cab is our favorite as it increases the functionality of the interior considerably. The side-facing rear seats on this model are by no means comfortable for adults, but they can be used in a pinch. The rest of the interior is clean and well laid-out. For 2001, Mazda has revised the interior by updating the seats, door trim, gauges and steering wheel.
On the road, the B-Series trucks provide a stable ride. It's not quite Lexus RX 300 quality, of course, but the overall ride is comfortable for a compact pickup. Four-wheel drive is an option on B3000s and B4000s. This shift-on-the-fly system features pulse vacuum hub-lock technology, allowing the driver to engage four-wheel drive at speeds up to 70 mph. No stopping or backing up is required when shifting into or out of 4-Lo.
With a rugged design, solid good looks and an excellent warranty, Mazda has done truck buyers right with its latest B-Series. Ford offers more options and features with its Ranger, but the B-Series is still a fun and practical compact pickup.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mazda B-Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the B-Series
Related Used 2001 Mazda B-Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6