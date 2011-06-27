  1. Home
2003 Mazda Truck Review

Pros & Cons

  • Torquey engines, handsome styling, four-door extended cab model.
  • No crew cab model available, limited lineup makes it tough to tailor for your needs, flat and flaccid seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Mazda's Truck is aging rapidly and a replacement doesn't seem to be appearing on the horizon. Though fundamentally sound today, redesigned competitors due within a year threaten to put this model on the back shelf.

2003 Highlights

Two new extended cab models debut: a B2300 SE and a B3000 SE, and they include cosmetic changes like chrome bumpers and grille and alloy wheels. However, you can no longer order a four-wheel-drive B3000 Truck; 4WD is available on B4000 models only. Otherwise, only minor changes have been made to the rapidly aging Truck, such as the addition of A-pillar grab handles for the interior, thicker brake rotors for 4WD models, and the fact that the Power Package is no longer free when ordered with the Convenience Package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mazda Truck.

5(53%)
4(37%)
3(3%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.4
30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great little truck
Ing,09/13/2010
Looks nice, runs great. Comfy ride; definitely "trucky," but not bouncy or harsh. Good legroom for tall people. Handles nicely in any situation. Good winter driving. Love the power of the 4- liter V6. I've towed pretty close to 3000 pounds up the Columbia Gorge, and it shows no signs of strain; spooling up from 50 to 75 passing a slow semi uphill? No problem, not even with a fully loaded trailer.
Best New Vehicle I Have Ever Purchased
fv,07/10/2010
This has been a terrific truck. I used it for work for about 5 years and it hasn't been babied. It stays outside year round in the hot Florida sun beachside. Other than 2 sets of tires, a battery, regular oil changes and a set of spark plugs, have not had to do another thing to it and it has run like a top since day one. The paint is fading and it is about due for some body work and bigger maintenance, but I am prepared to put a few thousand into it to keep it around another 5 years. I love this truck THAT much.
real truck
father,10/22/2003
Great value in todays market. No fancy "Look at Me" crap, just an honest hard working truck.
MAZDA B3000 CAB PLUS DUAL SPORT
SPECTER,03/21/2003
THIS BEING THE 2ND MAZDA TRUCK I,VE OWNED I AM STILL IMPRESSED WITH THE OVER ALL QUALITY & WORKMANSHIP OF THIS TRUCK.THE ONLY DOWN FALL I CAN FIND IS MAZDA/FORD REALLY NEEDS TO ENTER THE SPORT TRUCK MARKET WITH A TRUCK THAT IS LESS 4X4ISH .THEY NEED TO BUILD A TRUE SPORT TRUCK AND GIVE CHEVY AND DODGE A RUN FOR THE MONEY. HECK EVEN TOYOTA'S GETTING WITH THE PROGRAM.
See all 30 reviews of the 2003 Mazda Truck
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
147 hp @ 5050 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5050 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mazda Truck features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2003 Mazda Truck

Used 2003 Mazda Truck Overview

The Used 2003 Mazda Truck is offered in the following submodels: Truck Cab Plus 4, Truck Cab Plus, Truck Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab B2300 Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Cab Plus B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Cab Plus B2300 SE Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Cab Plus 4 B3000 SE Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Cab Plus B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and 2dr Cab Plus B4000 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Mazda Truck?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Mazda Trucks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Mazda Truck for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Mazda Truck.

Can't find a used 2003 Mazda Trucks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda Truck for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,627.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,848.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda Truck for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,784.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,316.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Mazda Truck?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

