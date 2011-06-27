2003 Mazda Truck Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Torquey engines, handsome styling, four-door extended cab model.
- No crew cab model available, limited lineup makes it tough to tailor for your needs, flat and flaccid seats.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,854 - $3,639
Edmunds' Expert Review
Mazda's Truck is aging rapidly and a replacement doesn't seem to be appearing on the horizon. Though fundamentally sound today, redesigned competitors due within a year threaten to put this model on the back shelf.
2003 Highlights
Two new extended cab models debut: a B2300 SE and a B3000 SE, and they include cosmetic changes like chrome bumpers and grille and alloy wheels. However, you can no longer order a four-wheel-drive B3000 Truck; 4WD is available on B4000 models only. Otherwise, only minor changes have been made to the rapidly aging Truck, such as the addition of A-pillar grab handles for the interior, thicker brake rotors for 4WD models, and the fact that the Power Package is no longer free when ordered with the Convenience Package.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mazda Truck.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ing,09/13/2010
Looks nice, runs great. Comfy ride; definitely "trucky," but not bouncy or harsh. Good legroom for tall people. Handles nicely in any situation. Good winter driving. Love the power of the 4- liter V6. I've towed pretty close to 3000 pounds up the Columbia Gorge, and it shows no signs of strain; spooling up from 50 to 75 passing a slow semi uphill? No problem, not even with a fully loaded trailer.
fv,07/10/2010
This has been a terrific truck. I used it for work for about 5 years and it hasn't been babied. It stays outside year round in the hot Florida sun beachside. Other than 2 sets of tires, a battery, regular oil changes and a set of spark plugs, have not had to do another thing to it and it has run like a top since day one. The paint is fading and it is about due for some body work and bigger maintenance, but I am prepared to put a few thousand into it to keep it around another 5 years. I love this truck THAT much.
father,10/22/2003
Great value in todays market. No fancy "Look at Me" crap, just an honest hard working truck.
SPECTER,03/21/2003
THIS BEING THE 2ND MAZDA TRUCK I,VE OWNED I AM STILL IMPRESSED WITH THE OVER ALL QUALITY & WORKMANSHIP OF THIS TRUCK.THE ONLY DOWN FALL I CAN FIND IS MAZDA/FORD REALLY NEEDS TO ENTER THE SPORT TRUCK MARKET WITH A TRUCK THAT IS LESS 4X4ISH .THEY NEED TO BUILD A TRUE SPORT TRUCK AND GIVE CHEVY AND DODGE A RUN FOR THE MONEY. HECK EVEN TOYOTA'S GETTING WITH THE PROGRAM.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Mazda Truck features & specs
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
147 hp @ 5050 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5050 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
