Used 2003 Mazda Truck for Sale Near Me

Feldman Automotive and Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing's Wholesale to the Public offers the consumer the opportunity to buy a vehicle at wholesale pricing before the vehicle is sent to auction. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical, cosmetic and or auto body defects. All vehicles displayed Wholesale to the Public are sold AS IS only. The term AS IS which means the buyer accepts the car with all known and unknown problems at the time the car is purchased. That there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for any reason or particular purpose. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS IS vehicle will pay all cost for any repairs associated with the purchased vehicle. Feldman Automotive and Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing assumes no responsibility for any repairs regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the Wholesale to the Public section. Mazda B4000 2002 4D Crew Cab 4.0L V6 SMPI OHV

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Mazda Truck B4000 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4F4ZR47E02TM02311

Stock: BX0T226371B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-15-2020