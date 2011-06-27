  1. Home
2002 Mazda Truck Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong 4.0-liter V6, functional interior, unique exterior styling.
  • Room in back of extended-cab area isn't enough for adults, limited engine/body availability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Cloning Ford's Ranger pickup to create the B-Series was a good idea. Giving it distinctive styling was a better one.

Vehicle overview

For people who need the functionality of a pickup but think a full-size truck is too big, Mazda offers a compact pickup known, from this point forward, simply as the Truck. Along with its mechanical twin, the Ford Ranger, the Mazda Truck offers a range of configurations, four-cylinder and V6 engines, and good reliability.

The different Truck designations -- B2300, B3000 and B4000 -- refer to the three different engine choices available. The B2300 is powered by a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 140 horsepower. The B3000 has a 3.0-liter V6 that makes 150 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. The top-level B4000 features a strong 4.0-liter SOHC V6 with 207 horsepower and 238 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission.

The B2300 is fine for cargo-hauling or light towing duties, but you'll want to step up to the B4000 to tow heavier toys (maximum trailer rating for the B4000 is 5,900 pounds). Different Truck configurations include a regular cab, a two-door extended cab, and a four-door extended cab. B2300 models come only as a two-wheel-drive regular cab, while B3000s and B4000s are limited to extended cab styles in Dual Sport or four-wheel-drive guise. The advantage of the Dual Sport is that you get the look of a 4WD truck (the Dual Sport has a raised suspension) without the extra weight and monetary premiums associated with 4WD.

The four-door extended cab (called the Cab Plus 4, it only comes as a B4000 model) is our favorite, as it considerably increases the functionality of the interior. The side-facing rear seats on this model are by no means comfortable for adults, but they can be used by big people in a pinch. The rest of the interior is clean and well laid-out.

On the road, the Truck provides a stable ride. It's not quite Lexus RX 300 quality, of course, but the overall ride is comfortable for a compact pickup. Four-wheel drive is an option on B3000s and B4000s. This shift-on-the-fly system features pulse vacuum hub-lock technology, allowing the driver to engage four-wheel drive at speeds up to 70 mph. No stopping or backing up is required when shifting into or out of 4-Lo.

With a rugged design, solid good looks and an excellent warranty, Mazda's Truck is a fun and practical compact pickup.

2002 Highlights

The B-Series name gets dropped this year for the far more creative moniker "Truck." To celebrate, Mazda trims the lineup to just six models, all of which include a standard sliding rear window and none of which include SE or SX stickers on the beds because those trims have been killed. New packages include the SE-5 package for B2300s and an Off Road Package for B4000 four-bys. The Convenience package includes a bed liner this year. Color changes round out the updates for 2002.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mazda Truck.

5(32%)
4(48%)
3(13%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.1
31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great little machine
B2300,11/19/2008
One of the best vehicle buys I have ever made. Great mileage (28-33). No problems so far. Inside door handles have come somewhat loose and sometimes rattle. Mazda makes a great vehicle.
Takes a lickin' Keeps on tickin'
Ryan,01/12/2010
This is a good truck for all around use. The fuel economy is average for around town, but is good on the long trips. I have not had a single mechanical problem. The truck is strong enough to pull my boat to the lake and tough enough to handle me taking it out in the Mojave Desert to have some fun exploring. I have only made a couple of changes to the truck to accommodate my uses. I installed slotted and drilled rotors for heat reduction while towing, and an air- fuel programmer to dial in the exact power or fuel economy I need. I put on some 31 x 10.5 R15 mud tires to keep it moving in the sand, mud and snow.
B4000 - Best in Class (in my opinion)
Chris M,08/20/2002
B4000 has lots going for it PRIMARILY the 4L 208HP, largest in class - greatest horsepower per dollar spent (w/ Ranger). Nissan &#8220;supercharged&#8221; engine is slightly larger, 210HP, but less responsive/slower & supercharged engine lacks towing/off road power. Challengers: Ranger, S10, Tacoma, Dakota & Frontier. Tacoma/Frontier only come in 4 full or 2 door models; no have ½ doors. Drives the cost up such that one may be better off looking at bigger trucks. Fun truck, lots of functionality & power, nice high ride, good visibility, shift on fly 4wld, large/cool tires w/ strong, elevated suspension, 4 doors & features (bed-liner, cover, bed extender).
wont buy another
mazda,06/21/2002
great vehicle if it wasn't in the shop all the time. Entire clutch system replaced, transmission and computer problems. This truck is great when it runs, inside and out. Has plenty of power, gas mileage is terrible (14 city). This is my fourth since 1994 and I will not buy another. Two were good and two were bad. 50% is not very good
See all 31 reviews of the 2002 Mazda Truck
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
147 hp @ 5050 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
147 hp @ 5050 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Mazda Truck

Used 2002 Mazda Truck Overview

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Mazda Truck?

