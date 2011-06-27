  1. Home
1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Better looks and a better warranty than identical twin, the Ford Ranger. Dual airbags with passenger cut-off switch.
  • No 4-wheel ABS option except for B4000 models. No third door. Most powerful V-6 engine is rated for 160 horsepower
  • far lower than the competition.
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Kinship of Mazda's B-Series with Ford's Ranger is evident both on the surface and beneath, but for 1998 the similarities are blurred more than ever. Both compact pickups are built at the same New Jersey factory, from the same design, and employ virtually identical powertrains and four-wheel drive setups. Competent and attractive, the B-Series differs from the Ranger primarily in styling and pricing structure.

Mazda has substantially updated the B-Series for 1998. The most obvious change is easy to spot: the styling has been modified from front to rear, though the new look is still distinctively Mazda. Research indicated to stylists that import truck buyers prefer a lower, more horizontal look. To achieve such a stance, designers have blended the front grille and headlights into a single band across the front of the truck, serving as the starting point for a fender line that runs rearward. Blistered fenders accentuate the look and provide some muscularity to the design.

Regular cab models have been stretched three inches, resulting in some much-needed cab space. Otherwise, the interior is carried over from last year, but features standard de-powered front airbags. The passenger airbag can be switched off for those times when children must ride in front. Underneath, the forward section of the frame rails has been fully boxed, resulting in a 350 percent increase in frame stiffness. This has allowed for a re-tuning of the suspension for better ride and handling characteristics.

The front suspension is a new short-long arm independent design, and new rack-and-pinion steering provides more control and better feel. Order a B4000 model and you can opt for a rare five-speed automatic transmission. The new shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive system features pulse vacuum hub-lock technology, allowing the driver to engage 4WD at speeds up to 70 mph. No stopping or backing up is required when shifting into or out of 4-Lo. This less expensive and complex system improves fuel economy and reduces maintenance requirements.

Available in SX or SE trim with a choice of three engines and several option packages, one interesting interior feature is the optional Radio Broadcast Data System (RBDS) stereo system. Normally available only on higher-end luxury cars like Audi, BMW or Cadillac, RBDS allows the listener to search radio stations by program type and format, and displays the call letters of the station as well as the frequency. It can also be programmed to interrupt a cassette or CD with traffic alerts.

Select any Mazda truck, and you get rugged construction and good looks; and with the B4000, a spirited powertrain. Best of all, Mazda offers one of the best comprehensive truck warranties in the business. It's hard to go wrong with a Mazda B-Series pickup.

1998 Highlights

Fresh styling, a revised front suspension, a larger regular cab, a more powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, a stiffer frame and a new 4WD system ensure that Mazda's compact truck will remain competitive through the end of the century.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

5(50%)
4(23%)
3(23%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.2
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best PU I ever owned
aczjr,05/16/2008
I have owned and driven this truck hard for 8 years. It has been a reliable, hard working tool and transportation for me. I can't remember how I got along before I bought this truck. I gave it regular oil changes (every 3000)and maintenance and it never had a major breakdown. Recently it did need an intake manifold seal, but that's about it. Not bad for 192K miles. And it has great styling. Real sharp looking. Not bad on gas for a PU and a useful space behind the front seats, but almost useless for passangers over 10 years old. Great truck, great value.
dreamy, dependable truck
The Pro,04/10/2009
I have had this truk a very long time, I own three vehicles and this is the one auto that is still moving with finesse!
Madza built by Ford
Haggis,07/15/2004
I have previously owned Toyotas and Mazdas made in Japan and their quality is far superior to this Mazda B3000 made by Ford. I have had consistent problems with the dome light staying on, the fuel pump failed at 32,000 mi and the front and rear breaks had to be rebuilt before 40,000 mi. The gas mileage leaves much to be desired. This cannot compare to my Toyota 4Runner that lasted for 12 years and better than 250,000 miles with very little maintenance.
My 1998 Mazda B4000
Becky Rogers,05/22/2006
My husband bought this truck for me for my birthday in August of 1998. We have driven it for over 125,000 miles with very few problems - a broken heater and cruise control are the only things that we have had go wrong. We once took it Christmas tree hunting - all the other vehicles got stuck in the snow, but not my little Mazda! I love this truck and hate to part with it, but I need more room. :(
See all 26 reviews of the 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
119 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup Overview

The Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Pickup Regular Cab, B-Series Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include B2500 SX 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2500 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

