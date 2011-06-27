  1. Home
Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 B-Series Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.0/509.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower112 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Measurements
Length202.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Height64.1 in.
Maximum payload1550.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.1 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • British Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Metallic
  • Real Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
