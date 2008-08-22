Used 2007 Mazda B-Series Truck for Sale Near Me
2 listings
- 132,655 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 193,010 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Monty Mills,08/22/2008
Say what you want about the bigger boys but my Mazda B-Series 4x4 is all I'll ever need in a truck. And its basic styling, outdated or not, looks better than any of them. Okay, it doesn't ride like a Cadillac but it's a heck of a lot more comfortable than any compact 'jelly bean on wheels' that I've driven. Fuel economy isn't what I'd like it to be but that's the price you pay for a 4x4. This is my third B-Series in a row and after test driving the others, I see no reason why there won't be a fourth. My only fear is that Mazda will read some of those "expert reviews" and turn their truck into an ugly, overpriced Canyon, Dakota or Tacoma etc.
