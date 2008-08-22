Used 2007 Mazda B-Series Truck for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
B-Series Truck Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 2007 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300

    132,655 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300 in White
    used

    2006 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300

    193,010 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda B-Series Truck searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Truck
  4. Used 2007 Mazda B-Series Truck

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda B-Series Truck

Read recent reviews for the Mazda B-Series Truck
Overall Consumer Rating
4.86 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (17%)
My Little Truck
Monty Mills,08/22/2008
Say what you want about the bigger boys but my Mazda B-Series 4x4 is all I'll ever need in a truck. And its basic styling, outdated or not, looks better than any of them. Okay, it doesn't ride like a Cadillac but it's a heck of a lot more comfortable than any compact 'jelly bean on wheels' that I've driven. Fuel economy isn't what I'd like it to be but that's the price you pay for a 4x4. This is my third B-Series in a row and after test driving the others, I see no reason why there won't be a fourth. My only fear is that Mazda will read some of those "expert reviews" and turn their truck into an ugly, overpriced Canyon, Dakota or Tacoma etc.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
B-Series Truck
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Mazda B-Series Truck info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings