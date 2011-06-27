  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

New five-spoke alloys debut on options list. 2.6-liter engine is optional on 2WD models. Rear wheel ABS now standard. LE-5 replaces LX model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mazda should be the Energizer Bunny
john,06/22/2007
Well, I'm at 293,000 miles and it just keeps going and going. This is my second Mazda and Father bought a couple about the same years and always run up to and above 200k. I used to haul papers with it (sometimes thousands of pounds) and it was always reliable.
reliable, handy truck
rich,10/02/2009
I bought it in '05 with 150k on it. I have since added about 20k. Drives great, very reliable, awesome for home depot runs, mulch pickups, etc... Glad to read about other owners with 200k+ miles...I love the truck. Multiple people offered to buy it from me....I am not selling!
90 Mazda SE-5 2600i 4x4
JeffClark27,02/20/2003
No problems with this one. These are great trucks that last a life time. Milage could be better but I'll take reliability of fuel consumption anyday.
GREAT LIL' TRUCK!
sue,07/18/2007
We bought this car for our son a few years ago. It's been a great reliable truck for him. We've had no mechanical issues - just regular maint. things done. I recommend it to anyone.
See all 12 reviews of the 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup

Used 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup Overview

The Used 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup is offered in the following submodels: B-Series Pickup Regular Cab, B-Series Pickup Extended Cab. Available styles include B2600i 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2600i 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2200 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2600i 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2200 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), B2600i 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and B2200 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

