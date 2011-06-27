1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$832 - $1,765
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
New five-spoke alloys debut on options list. 2.6-liter engine is optional on 2WD models. Rear wheel ABS now standard. LE-5 replaces LX model.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
john,06/22/2007
Well, I'm at 293,000 miles and it just keeps going and going. This is my second Mazda and Father bought a couple about the same years and always run up to and above 200k. I used to haul papers with it (sometimes thousands of pounds) and it was always reliable.
rich,10/02/2009
I bought it in '05 with 150k on it. I have since added about 20k. Drives great, very reliable, awesome for home depot runs, mulch pickups, etc... Glad to read about other owners with 200k+ miles...I love the truck. Multiple people offered to buy it from me....I am not selling!
JeffClark27,02/20/2003
No problems with this one. These are great trucks that last a life time. Milage could be better but I'll take reliability of fuel consumption anyday.
sue,07/18/2007
We bought this car for our son a few years ago. It's been a great reliable truck for him. We've had no mechanical issues - just regular maint. things done. I recommend it to anyone.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
